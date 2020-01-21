Evaluating Alliance Resource Partners' Massive 19% Dividend Yield

Source: ARLP 10-K

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Let's get this out of the way first: No 19% dividend yield is safe in this market, and while investors should expect Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to eventually cut its payout, there may be a few puffs left on this cigar butt of a high-yield idea. As we get started, here is some background on the company from its 10-K, released February 2019:

(Alliance Resource Partners is) a diversified natural resource company that generates income from coal production and oil & gas mineral interests located in strategic producing regions across the United States. (It is) currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal loading terminal in Indiana. (It markets its) coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users. (It has) grown historically primarily through expansion of our coal operations by adding and developing mines and coal reserves in these regions. In addition, (it generates) royalty income from mineral interests we own in premier oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Anadarko, Permian, Williston and Appalachian basins.

In the age of clean energy, coal is about as out of favor as it possibly can get - the Trump administration, while trying, hasn't moved the needle much to help the industry - so Alliance Resource Partners has a number of long-term trends working against it. Plus, the entity is a master limited partnership that comes with a complicated tax situation for investors and a very complex ownership structure. We've written extensively about the pitfalls of master limited partnerships in the past and our disgust for measures such as distributable cash flow, so we're just not fans. After looking at the following convoluted partnership structure, it's probably no wonder why many investors want nothing to do with this unnecessary complexity.

Source: Alliance Resource Partners 10-K

For those new to the story, Alliance Resource Partners has roughly 1.7 billion tons of coal reserves, as of the end of 2018, across Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The firm produces both "steam and metallurgical coal with varying sulfur and heat contents" with roughly 65-70% of its business with electric utilities and most of the balance of coal sold through international markets. Most of its coal production comes from the Illinois Basin. However, the company is still one of the largest coal producers in the eastern United States, competing with Arch Coal (ARCH), CONSOL Coal (CEIX), Contura Energy (CTRA), Foresight Energy (FELP), Murray Energy, and Peabody Energy (BTU).

Source: Alliance Resource Partners 10-K

We cannot emphasize enough how difficult of an end market Alliance Resource Partners is operating within at the moment. For some further perspective, here is what the company had to say in its third-quarter earnings release from October 2019:

"Challenging coal market conditions continued to impact ARLP's financial and operating performance in the 2019 Quarter, as our coal inventories increased 1.0 million tons sequentially," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Weak power demand, persistently low prices for competing fuels and ongoing transportation issues have reduced coal-fired generation in the U.S. and internationally, leading to an oversupplied coal market and unsustainably low coal prices. ARLP proactively responded to weak coal demand by adjusting operations to shift production to our lowest cost mines and reducing total volumes. This response included the closure of our Dotiki mine, which led to a non-cash asset impairment in the 2019 Quarter."

In short, long-term investors should look elsewhere, as the coal industry is very troubled and may never return to its glory days given the proliferation of cleaner sources of energy. Further, we think value investors should not be tempted. Let's now get into why we think Alliance Resource Partners is a value trap.

Why We Think ARLP Is A Value Trap

Source: Valuentum

The most critical component of any investment framework rests on determining what a company is worth. There are many ways to do so, but there is only one way that is most appropriate, and that's discounted cash flow analysis. Though the discounted cash flow process is not perfect, we think it's the best approach out there and doesn't suffer from the many pitfalls of using multiple analyses, residual income models, and the dividend-discount analysis. You can read more about enterprise valuation and the pitfalls of multiple analyses in the book Value Trap.

Based on our enterprise valuation process, our fair value estimate for Alliance Resource Partners stands at $24 per share, so why are we saying that the entity has the makings of a value trap? After all, shares are trading at about $11 and change at the moment. Well, our process overlays the enterprise valuation process with technical and momentum indicators, and the signals we are getting from the market (very ugly momentum) is that shares may not be cheap at all. It could come down to the idea that we are modeling Alliance Resource Partners as a going concern into perpetuity while the market is truncating its long-term economics. This is creating a mismatch between the market price and our value estimate.

Secular declines in demand for products such as coal is one big area that we pay attention to when it comes to value traps. We think this is the case for Alliance Resource Partners, meaning while we think the company looks cheap from a valuation standpoint, on an enterprise valuation basis, there are long-term fundamentals that warrant concern (i.e. ever-declining coal consumption). These concerning fundamental items, if not captured through a truncated discounted cash-flow model, are often picked up by the market through deteriorating technical and momentum performance. Alliance Resource Partners has witnessed its stock get hammered for a number of years now.

Source: TradingView

We don't take the price at face value, but rather we view the market's opinion on valuation through directional changes in its price, meaning that the market views ARLP's shares lower, too (not that they are cheaper). A stock is neither more expensive or less expensive because it changes in price (value could have changed, too). A stock is only more or less expensive given the relationship of price versus value. In this case, Alliance Resource Partners is trading at a discount in our enterprise valuation process, but we still wouldn't consider it as a value play, given that the market is suggesting a high probability our long-run expectations being too optimistic, something that can be justified given deteriorating end-market conditions.

These concepts are a lot to wrap your head around, so let's go through one more time. Our DCF value suggests shares are cheap, but because the DCF considers a company as a long-run going concern, our DCF value could be too optimistic for ARLP, whose fundamentals may very well get truncated as coal consumption fades in the long run, meaning that the market may be pricing the stock effectively relative to our intrinsic value estimate. Further, because the share price is declining, the market is continuing to value shares lower and lower. For capital appreciation considerations, we only like stocks that are cheap and going up in price. But what about the dividend?

Expecting a Dividend Cut at Alliance Resource Partners

It's foolish to believe that Alliance Resource Partners will continue to pay its dividend at present levels of $0.54 per quarter (or an annualized rate of $2.16 per unit). Management, however, had the following to say about its dividend in its third-quarter press release:

"As we continue to evaluate an uncertain coal market, ARLP elected to maintain its quarterly cash distributions for the 2019 Quarter at current levels. We believe this decision, along with our low-cost, strategically located operations, growing minerals business and conservative balance sheet keeps ARLP well positioned to deliver long-term value for our unitholders."

We won't know how long management will retain this payout, but a 19% dividend yield is as incredible as it is unsustainable. However, the company is fighting the good fight, and not giving in easily, even though the market is pretty much telling it to cut the payout (as evidenced by the outsize yield). Alliance Resource Partners' Dividend Cushion ratio stands at 1, so it might be able to hold on for a bit longer than the market may believe that it can. Compared to other master limited partnerships, where their Dividend Cushion ratios are significantly negative, ARLP's ratio is not terrible, even though we assign the company POOR Dividend Safety and Dividend Growth Potential ratings.

Source: Valuentum

In some ways, the thesis for speculators in this name comes down to how long Alliance Resource Partners can hold on to its payout because its yield is a big one. Looking at the first nine months of 2019, cash flow from operations came in at $408 million versus $579 million in the same period last year, and capex came in at $241 million, up from $184 million last year -- meaning the company's free cash flow is getting squeezed as both CFO falls and capex decreases, but distributions over the same time period in 2019 came in at $208 million.

Covering distributions with free cash flow is not considerably out of reach, even though it has fallen below such security through the first nine months of 2019. The trend is moving in the wrong direction, nonetheless. Long-term debt is moving in the wrong direction, too, with its long-term debt load, excluding near term maturities, increasing to $637 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 versus $564 million from the same period a year ago. In short, we expect this 19%-yielder to cut its payout, but perhaps not by much, maybe 25%-50%. Despite all of its troubles, however, Alliance Resource Partners is still generating positive free cash flow in the traditional sense, and this means something.

Concluding Thoughts

So why are we evaluating this troubled company? It comes down to that incredibly high dividend yield.

Alliance Resource Partners is a value trap that we think will cut its dividend. Technical and momentum indicators have moved against the company, and its industry backdrop could not be worse -- all bad things. It also houses one of the most complicated and convoluted business models in the MLP structure, one that investors have soured considerably on in recent years.

That said, even as we expect Alliance to cut the payout 25-50%, this one could be a cigar butt that holds up and maybe even performs relatively well in the event the broader market comes back from euphoric levels. So not only would investors get some sort of payout, the stock could be a good relative performer given just how sour the market is on its prospects already and how euphoric it is on S&P 500 equities.

ARLP is certainly not for long-term investors, or for ones that can't handle bad news or wild volatility (or dividend cuts), but it could hold up relatively well in the event the broader market tanks as it pays out some dividend along the way. Perhaps Alliance Resource Partners is not a name to write home about for long-term investors or for those seeking capital appreciation, but its huge dividend yield should be on your radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.