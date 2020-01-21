Fitbit: The Google Deal Is The Best

Source: Wired

Fitbit (FIT) is an ecosystem of fitness apps packed in a watch. However, its recent underperformance highlights its weak pricing power and declining brand advantage in the fitness tracker/smartwatch space. Given the proliferation of new competitors and the presence of brands like Apple (AAPL) with a more robust service ecosystem, Fitbit will continue to struggle to acquire more market share. Therefore, it's safe to conclude that the Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) deal is the best way for investors to unlock value if regulators clear it.

Global smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 42 percent annually to reach 14 million units in the third quarter of 2019. Apple Watch maintained first position with 48 percent global smartwatch marketshare, while Samsung held second place, and Fitbit clung on to third.

Fitbit has lost its initial appeal among wearable enthusiasts. This seems to be a data/patent/market-share play for Google, just like the Motorola deal. Otherwise, I don't see how Google will catch up with Apple or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The deal can help Google prevent its Android OS customers from switching to the Apple services ecosystem. As Android users age, their appeal to switch to Apple devices to take advantage of Apple's value proposition in the fitness and wellness space becomes compelling. Losing Android users to Apple's ballooning services ecosystem will have been detrimental to Google's mobile OS market share. While this is partly a data play, it is also a way for Google to improve its value proposition in the fitness and wellness space. If Google doesn't make this move now, it will merely be cultivating android users for Apple to harvest when they grow old and start investing more in their wellness to curb health challenges relates to their old age. Also, this will be a time when their earning power peaks (for most people, it is in the early forties to fifties). Their ability to buy as much health services as they can lay their hands on via the Apple services ecosystem will be unrestrained. This will make it tough for them to switch back to Android devices.

Source: Fitbit

Fitbit captured an 11% market share in Q3'19, down from 15% a year ago. Fitbit has been unable to preserve its market share in the wearables market. It has lost market share to Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. To preserve market share, management reduced the ASP of its smartwatches. This grew total devices shipped in recent quarters. However, it hampered growth and margins. Trackers drove roughly 61% of total devices sold in the last reported quarter, highlighting Fitbit's inability to take off in the smartwatch market.

The smartwatch is expected to grow faster than other fitness trackers. It will be tough for Fitbit to continue to drive revenue from its fitness trackers as they are comparatively cheaper to smartwatches. The entry barrier for competitors is also low. Fitbit's pivot into an ecosystem of fitness products and services is a step in the right direction as it will help reduce churn rate while driving user retention. Via its premium health services, Fitbit can lock in a devout set of its global customers into an annual health subscription to drive a steady recurring revenue. This will help improve product appeal. However, it doesn't protect these users from competitors, especially if they are Apple or Samsung users, as the switching cost is all too comfortable.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Margins haven't improved over the years.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Cash flow from operations has been driven by stock-based compensation and working capital. There has been no positive earnings contribution to cash flow. Management has focused on investing its cash in marketable securities. Management also seems to think the stock is undervalued. As a result, the company has been buying back shares.

Fitbit has a strong balance sheet with enough cash. The debt to equity ratio stands at 16%, while the current ratio is 1.65. The company has no problem meeting its short-term financial obligations; the problem is deciding whether to invest the cash in selling more wearables with undefendable profit margins. Given the intense competition from other big techs, it's easy to understand why there has been a growing focus on returning value to investors in recent quarters.

Source: Amazon

Fitbit is facing intense competition from Apple and Samsung, its biggest challengers. However, there are new competitors in the fitness tracker space. This has a dilutive effect on Fitbit's brand advantage as customers will be reluctant to buy a Fitbit watch at a premium price point in the face of multiple alternatives which are just as good. This will have a big drag on Fitbit's pricing power going forward.

Source: Amazon

On Amazon, Fitbit ranks highly in the best selling smartwatch category. This is due to the cheaper price point of the Versa and Versa 2. Both are at least $50 cheaper than the Apple Watch series. The Fitbit Charge 3, which retailed for $195 last year, now goes for $99.95. The best on-a-budget fitness tracker on Amazon is the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, which retails at $32.98. In terms of pricing power, it's like a race to the bottom if you don't have a strong value proposition (privacy and services ecosystem) to back up your price point.

Conclusion

The trend suggests Fitbit will have to keep revising the price point of its fitness trackers to stay competitive. This will have a detrimental impact on its cash flow. Management's recent forays into investments in marketable securities and share buyback were strong signs that finding alternative ways to return value to shareholders was inevitable. The Google deal is a good way to hasten this process, and Google also benefits as it improves its Android-based case in the health and fitness space.

If regulators approve the deal, investors should see this as an excellent acquisition, which will have prevented the inevitable volatility from more quarters of price adjustments for Fitbit to stay competitive in the wearables space.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.