Top 4 Dividend Stocks For Young Investors In 2020

As a young investor, you have the advantages of a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance than your Roth-focused parents.

I’m back. And this time, I’m early! Last year, I wrote my top five dividend stocks for young investors for 2019 way late – in March.

At least it’s better than skipping a year, like I did in 2018. Anyhow, let’s get to it. We’ll follow the same formula: Reviewing the performance of our picks from 2019 and then getting into the picks for 2020.

But first let me clarify the point of this article: Young investors have two things going for them. Namely, (1) young investors can accept risk that older investors cannot and (2) young investors rarely have the experience and restraint to convert capital gains into income, thereby making dividend stocks great choices for growing their accounts without much need to worry about money management.

Now, let’s get to my track record, which is nearly impeccable, if I do say so myself. If you don’t believe me, see for yourself: Here are 2017’s picks. And here are 2016’s picks.

Now let’s get to reviewing 2019’s picks:

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

I were expecting a better oil market in 2019, and am currently seeing a lot of gains from this prediction. The yield was over 10% at entry, and so I was not much worried about short-term pullbacks. This was in part a momentum play, but it was also a value play, as I calculated this company to be underpriced as per its discounted cash flows.

Indeed, DKL beat the US oil and gas industry by 8.7% and managed to grow its earnings while the rest of the industry saw earnings regress.

B&G Foods (BGS)

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Our only loser in 2020, B&G was our hedge. As a consumer staple stock, it tends to outperform when the market underperforms. As we know, 2019 was a great year for the market, and thus we saw underperformance in all stocks in this sector.

This holding was still able to capture the 8% dividend, but this did not make up for the losses in the stock. The company saw withering earnings, though to less of an extent than the food industry (-6.5% vs. -11.2%). While I’m not satisfied with going 4 for 5, it is always smart to have at least one hedge in your portfolio so that if the market tanks, at least something in your portfolio rises.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

This was a real estate investment trust – or REIT. CORR was able to rally harder than the US market despite the REIT market underperforming the market. I mentioned in my last article that the real estate market only explains 30% of CORR’s variance. This was in part a momentum play, not an industry play, and it shows that you don’t always have to wait for a dip before buying equities.

I noted insider buying as one reason for expected excess returns, and indeed it was after Q2’s earnings that the stock began to rally hard. I usually don’t make earnings predictions for REITs – and I didn’t here – but investigating earnings trends before an investment of duration one quarter or longer can certainly pay off. As we enter 2020, oil is looking bullish, so CORR might continue its upward movement.

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

This was more of a traditional real estate type of investment but is focused on residential mortgage loans instead. The entry point was on the back of an optimistic earnings report, and that clearly paid off. Strong earnings and management sentiment have strong predictive validity for a stock lasting at least one quarter, and PMT showed strong earnings all through 2019.

While US mortgage REITs underperformed the market (4.6% vs. 26.1% returns), they are considered safer than other types of equities. In PMT’s case, we saw a return 3x higher than the US mortgage REIT market. In short, picking the right REIT can give you market-quality returns without the risk.

Outfront Media (OUT)

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

OUT was also a sort of REIT play, with this company engaging in marketing efforts (e.g., billboards and sports marketing). OUT not only outperformed the REIT market but the general US market as well, showing 35% returns over the year. I made this recommendation shortly after Citigroup (C) downgraded the company to neutral, showing that we need not trust the analysts.

I originally emphasized the idea that analysts are often wrong and that we should trust those with skin in the game instead. The large amount of insider buying supported this pick. And my financial lexical analysis of the company’s earnings calls showed management optimism rising sharply, a factor that typically predicts excess returns.

2020’s Top Dividend Stocks

Now, let’s take a look at this year’s picks. I’m ordering these picks by return on investment, lowest to highest.

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

This diversified REIT offers a 6.5% dividend yield. In fact, of all the picks for 2020, OLP offers the highest dividend yield. The dividend here is key, as it leads the stock price.

Many dividend stocks tend to react to dividend hikes and cuts, but few react to the extent that OLP does. For example, Papa John’s (PZZA), a stock I recently looked, has moved with its dividend only 50% of the time. However, OLP’s stock moves with the dividend 82% of the time, making the dividend the pillar of the stock:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

OLP management knows this. This is why they are paying almost the entire of their earnings to their shareholders as dividends. OLP bears would call this irresponsible, but once you make the connection that dividend maintenance equals stock price maintenance, you can understand this attribution of earnings cash:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

While the company has not raised dividends as they have done in the past, they have not cut either. The company is clearly attempting to establish itself as a reliable dividend payer. They might not be raising dividends anytime soon, but they will fight tooth and nail to maintain the dividend, only bowing to recessions – as with the last two dividend cuts.

Obviously, this dividend investment comes with risk. But risk comes with a premium; you take a risky investment, you are – on average – compensated for that risk. For OLP, you are compensated with a high dividend yield (6.6% vs. the REIT market average of 3.8%).

It is possible OLP trades flat, but you still get the 6.5% yield. However, I want to be able to show winners in 2021, so of course I wish to pick stocks I think will rise over the year. While I might have chosen OLP for its yield and price-to-dividend correlation, the money flow patterns in the stock were what actually put it on my watchlist:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The timing seems right to buy at the bottom, and you should do so if your risk tolerance is high enough.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

ALLY has outperformed both the US consumer finance sector and the overall market in 2019 but ended up fizzling at the end of the year. I do not think this stock’s rally is over. One aspect supporting this idea is the high amount of buybacks the company committed to engage in.

(Source: Gurufocus)

It might seem that ALLY has met its maker, as the stock has consistently pulled back since September. However, the technical signals show that a bottom is likely in. The charts show a strong level at support at $29.41, which corresponds to the technical signs of a bounce, meaning that this strong company is not done yet:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The company is set to remain profitable into the coming year. Should the company need to raise debt to overcome its temporal weakness, it will find itself with little problem of raising debt. The company has seen its credit rating soar over the last year with upgrades from many institutions, with the most recent being an upgrade by Moody’s from Ba2 to Ba1.

The company’s earnings, revenue, and growth rate are all on the upswing. The dividend might be the lowest of the companies here, at 2.25%, but the company’s financials are strong. If we continue see such growth, a yield of 2.25% will seem high, meaning it is best to lock it in now:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Extended Stay (STAY)

Extended Stay is a contrarian pick in the lodging industry. The stock is STAY, which is a relatively simple business (long-term hotel rentals) with a dividend yield of 6.3%. The company’s stock is showing a 11% loss for 2019, when the markets were almost universally up. But when everything is trading at all-time highs, finding the good amongst the beaten-down stocks is the smart bullish move. STAY is almost certainly underpriced, as per its discounted free cash flow valuation*:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

*Model uses a hospitality industry beta of 0.94, a risk-free rate of 1.7%, and an equity risk premium of 5.44%. The total equity value is calculated by summing the present value of the next ten years of free cash flow and the terminal value, discounting the sum by the cost of equity (or discount rate, which is calculated from the numbers above). Cost of equity is the risk free rate summed with the equity risk premium multiplied by levered beta. Here, the cost of equity is computed to be 9.7%, which we use to discount all the future cash flows for the next ten years and terminal value, arriving at a total equity value is $6,770. Divide this value by the outstanding shares, and the result is a fair value of roughly $37.50, hinting at a 61% underpricing.

Some might scoff at such a valuation, but one group not scoffing is insiders. Insiders have been buying up shares of STAY to where we only see insider buying in the last quarter, no selling. In the last three months, we have 8:0 open market buys, which is more bullish than the yearly statistic of 37:9 because of the lack of selling (selling typically indicates a relative top though does not necessarily point to a bearish reversal).

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

The most interesting pattern I have found in this stock is a seasonal one. It might behoove you to take this position as a half-year position rather than a full-year position due to a seasonal pattern I’ve found. In short, STAY outperforms the first half of the year but falters the second half:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Better yet, enter in late January – or early February – and exit in June. This strategy gives roughly 5.5% ROI per six months, while freeing your capital for the rest of the year. Note that buy-and-hold players of STAY are in the red, while the seasonal strategy is highly profitable:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

The stock is still showing rather negative price action, but this is reversing, with the smart money speculating on the long side, fighting against the dumb money, who are taking profits on bumps upward. Look for a buying action at the end of the day to find the perfect entry point. Otherwise, just enter in Jan/Feb, as per the seasonal strategy.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

LMT has the highest ROI and is the most heavily traded of the companies we are looking at. You are probably already familiar with this security and aerospace company, especially on the back of the potential US-Iran military clashes in the news, news that brought the stock to new highs. Currently, it might appear too expensive to buy, as the stock has risen 52% this year, outperforming the market by a factor of one.

However, January 3rd produced an up gap, which appears to be a continuation gap:

(Source: E-Trade Pro)

I backtested this gap to find results supporting the idea of a continuation gap. A new support level, then, has formed at around $403. As per my backtests, LMT tends to stall a bit after this sort of up gap but begins upward momentum after roughly one week.

Here is the return gained by buying LMT after this sort of up gap and holding for three weeks:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

And here is 10 weeks – roughly one quarter’s worth of holding:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

So, buying right now, at an all-time high, is not a statistically poor decision, as the high appeared with a continuation gap. One relevant problem here is that dividend seekers might not be satisfied with the current dividend payouts, as the price rise per share has brought the yield down to 2.34%. Still, this is a larger dividend yield than the aerospace and defense industry average (1.7%), and LMT has been consistently raising its dividend:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Another problem is the 344% debt-to-equity ratio:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Companies with high amounts of debt are more likely than the fiscally healthy to cut their dividends during economic slowdowns and recessions. Still, LMT’s earnings more than cover its dividend (42% of earnings go to the dividend payment). For now, the dividend is safe.

Speaking of economic slowdowns, the industrial sector, which contains LMT, outperforms during this phase of the business cycle:

(Source: SPDR Americas Research)

Hence, as we see economic growth peaking, as we are now, we are presented with a good entry point for LMT. The macro environment, business cycle phase, and political fears all support a long position in LMT.

Conclusion

As a young investor, you have the advantages of a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance than your Roth-focused parents. This allows you to seek out higher yields at a higher risk, which bestows upon you a risk premium, the phenomenon of seeing higher returns when investing with a riskier portfolio. Now, I’m not saying you should go balls-to-the-wall (that’s an aeronautical term, by the way) and go all-in with high-yield dividend stocks, but you could easily make a subsection of your portfolio dividend-focused.

If you go this route, consider some or all of the four stocks above. My track record for picking entry times for dividend stocks is so-far quite strong. Review my theses above but do also perform your own due diligence before investing in any company.

Happy investing.

