Insider Buying And Operational Improvements Make Destination XL A Strong Buy

Company Overview

Destination XL (DXLG) is a Boston-based specialty retailer focused on men's big & tall clothing. The company operates 332 retail stores across the United States as of Feb. 2, 2019 (page 24 of 10-K) and also sells clothing direct-to-consumer via its website (DXL.com). The company's store count has declined gradually in recent years as management has eliminated the stores with the lowest sales and weakest profitability in an effort to streamline operations.

(Brand Channel)

Significant Insider Buying

In the past week alone, there have been ten direct insider purchases of DXLG shares. Note that "real" insider buying occurs when directors or major shareholders purchase shares of a company in the open market, unlike when options are exercised (usually as part of a compensation plan). The latter is often mistakenly considered insider buying, which isn't the case since incentive equity options typically vest on a regular schedule and don't carry any information about operational performance or turnaround efforts.

Below is a list of the insider purchases that have occurred recently:

(SEC Form 4)

As you can see, a diverse mix of individuals and organizations have purchased DXLG stock in the open market, including members of DXL's senior management, board of directors, and institutional investors. This indicates that confidence in the company's future trajectory is strengthening across affiliated groups of Destination XL.

In our view, a string of substantial insider buying is very bullish because humans are naturally fairly risk-averse and will typically only allocate capital to investments or equity when there is a substantial chance of share price appreciation. In addition, the individuals listed above are the ones who are the most intimately familiar with Destination XL and its business model, which make it likely that they are witnessing the beginning innings of a turnaround (with expectations of future share price appreciation).

To be fair, insider purchases have been occurring since September (at higher prices), so this string of buying doesn't necessarily mean that DXLG's share price is bound to rise. However, we are especially bullish in this case due to solid recent results, strong response to the company's digital efforts (more on this later), and the fact that this has been the largest bout of insider activity in quite some time.

Holiday Sales Results

Management recently issued a press release detailing overall revenue and comparable sales growth for the 9-week holiday season, which came in at 0.4%. While this number isn't overly impressive by any means, note that sales for the first nine months grew just .06% (page 3 of 10-Q) and comps during this time were flat to slightly negative.

In addition, this comps increase came despite the fact that retail store comparable sales declined in the "low-single digits." Direct to consumer sales comprise roughly 73% of the company's business, which means that (assuming retail store comps declined by 3%), online sales must have increased by ~10%.

Wholesale Business

Kanter spoke at length on the Q3 earnings call about his ambitions to develop a wholesale segment for Destination XL, through which the company would provide wholesale big & tall purchase for third-party retailers.

Our wholesale division reached $2.9 million in sales for the third quarter, and we continue to see a nice runway for more growth. For the third quarter, the majority of sales were the result of orders placed by Amazon for their Amazon Essentials business. We continue to feel great about the momentum in our wholesale business, and we are making excellent progress on the initiatives to build our wholesale presence with other retailers while also maintaining strong financial disciplines built around the plan we have discussed previously.

One of Kanter's goal is to drive sales growth by selling apparel directly to retailers in an effort to obtain a portion of big & tall sales that occur outside of the ecosystem.

Wholesale revenues increased to $3.4 million for the 9-week holiday period ended Jan. 5, 2020, which indicates that growth in this segment is accelerating meaningfully (given that Q3 wholesale revenues were $2.9 million). Kanter has mentioned that this segment will lead to a slightly lower consolidated gross margin rate since wholesale revenue profitability is less than direct sales, but we do like the effort to spark some top-line growth and develop other areas to flesh out Destination XL's business model.

This should also quell fears about Amazon (AMZN) encroaching on DXL's business since the two companies are now effectively partners (with Amazon purchasing apparel from DXL to sell on its website).

Valuation

(Source: SEC filings; author's calculations)

If Kanter can get the business to a 3% operating margin on ~$475 million in annual sales, this would imply annual operating income of $14.3 million a year. In addition, the company generates ~$30 million of depreciation and amortization charges annually. This implies annual EBITDA generation of $44.3 million a year, which at a 5x multiple implies an EV of $221.5 million and a share price of $2.89.

Although it remains to be seen whether management will be able to accomplish this, we are cautiously optimistic for the following reasons:

Kanter, as we've mentioned in previous articles, has an excellent track record of turning around retail companies. He previously served as CEO of Blue Nile, a diamond retailer that was acquired by Bain Capital in 2017 and led an outdoor retailer called Moosejaw Mountaineering that was acquired by Walmart.

While DXL's retail stores are underperforming, the company is making up for this by accelerating digital and wholesale growth. This should lead to incremental sales growth in future quarters, which should give management some operating leverage to drive margins up.

Annual lease expense is also declining annually, which will flow directly to operating income since annual lease expense is an operational expense that the company pays every year as a part of normal business operations. The schedule of lease payments is shown below.

(Page 59 of 10-K)

We believe that Kanter's strategy will be as follows: aggressively close underperforming stores and cut SG&A (and other operating expense) as much as possible, work with third-party retailers and Amazon to develop the company's nascent wholesale business segment, and continue to drive online DTC sales.

DXL's website has undergone a major revamp which (in our view) has substantially improved its ease of use and aesthetic appeal. This should help the company drive top-line growth in the long run and broaden its customer base.

Conclusion

We believe that DXLG shares present an excellent risk/reward bet at current levels and that management has a significant opportunity ahead of it to solidify its dominant position in the big & tall apparel space. Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or comments either via the comments section below or through email (email address is located in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.