Alliance Data Systems: This Near-Compounder Appears 50-75% Undervalued

There is risk, particularly in an economic slowdown, but the margin of safety is too high to ignore.

At 5.3x 2020 EPS, this is a stunningly-cheap (and hated) stock that has a 50-75% upside.

While Alliance Data Systems does not quite qualify as a Compounder, as a Second Tier name, it has an impressive track record and throws off tons of FCF.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) has been perhaps the worst-performing financial stock over the past 3-4 years. In 2015, the stock peaked at $300 per share, only to drop over the next four years to its current level around $112, down roughly 60%.

The company is a retail-oriented, private-label credit card issuer, for consumers who want, for example, a Victoria's Secret branded card. The stock has suffered mightily as credit card balances at the company have continued to decline amidst the shift away from brick and mortar retail to online spending.

At 5.3x forward 2020 earnings, ADS is the absolute cheapest stock in our 2nd Tier bucket, on both an absolute and relative P/E ratio (scoring over 2 standard deviations cheap to its history). While not a best-in-class Compounder, ADS has some impressive historical metrics and is pretty close:

They have grown EPS at an 18% CAGR since 2005,

Trades today at an all-time low multiple of earnings at 5.3x,

Didn't lose money during 2008-2010, with EPS falling 30% peak to trough, which isn't terrible for a credit card lender,

Has generated positive EPS on an annual basis (GAAP or adjusted) every year since 2001,

Carries a conservative level of debt at ~2x gross Debt/EBITDA, and

Throws off significant FCF, with 30-40% average ROEs over the past 5 years.

But the list of recent mishaps is equally impressive:

Their Epsilon marketing business was sold well below expectations,

They have missed earnings and reduced guidance repeatedly,

Management turnover has created uncertainty, as the company will have a third CEO within 9 months when Ralph Andretta takes the helm in February 2020,

Declines in credit card balances and write-offs have created secular decline worries, as the retail environment has shifted from physical store sales to online sales,

A large tender offer in August appears botched as the company proceeded to miss and cut guidance shortly afterwards (in Q3),

EPS weakness, as earnings peaked at $19.35 per share in 2017, to roughly $16.85 this year, and

ValueAct, an activist hedge fund that owned 7% of the company, recently has given up on their investment, selling shares and putting technical pressure on the stock.

That is a lot of bad news.

When the Fed lowered in 2019, it added insult to injury. Net interest margins ("NIM") will be pressured near term, as their credit card balances immediately reset to lower Prime rates, but longer duration liabilities remain in place (for 6 months on average).

But I believe the company is at an inflection point.

In 2015, roughly 60% of their credit card receivable ("AR") balances were with legacy mall-based retailers and included many apparel stores. With bankruptcies, falling sales, and store closings, these AR levels have been in decline. The company has since been aggressively shifting into growth segments.

While a painful transition, this shift is paying off. Today, of their AR balances, over 60% are with new, healthier verticals: for example, beauty products, home goods, and e-tailers. AR balances are beginning to grow.

It is starting to show up in the numbers, too. In Q3 Card Services revenue actually increased 3%, and the company today expects mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in 2020. Per management guidance, that plus buybacks should drive EPS growth upwards to 25% in 2020 as well.

November appears even stronger, with monthly data showing average AR balances up an impressive 8% year over year.

While absolutely not one investor in this stock believes in management's 2020 guidance, my suspicion is that, if they grow revenue and earnings at all, this stock will not continue to trade at a 5x multiple.

As for peers, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trades at 8.5x, with their "core revenue" growing around 5%.

At a comp multiple at 7.5x earnings, a healthy 15% discount to SYF/COF, and a $21 in EPS in 2020-2021, ADS would trade to $160 per share, up almost 50%. On the downside, I struggle valuing this at a sub 5x multiple. Perhaps, earnings stagnate, and at 5-6x TTM EPS, ADS would trade at $85-100, down about 20%.

But there is lots of hair here, and probably, a name that may not only take patience but also try it during earnings season.

Summary Financials

Source: Author spreadsheet

Note: The right column above (labeled "Parent") excludes bank deposits and non-recourse debt from credit card securitizations. Cash, per conversations with management, is shown at $200mm above, which excludes cash held for regulatory purposes at their two banking subsidiaries.

Business Segments

Alliance Data Systems today operates in 2 businesses: Card Services and Loyalty.

The company sold their Epsilon marketing business in July 2019 for $4.5BB ($3.5BB net of taxes). They used $2.5BB to pay down debt and $750mm to tender for shares at a price of $148.50 last August.

1. Card Services

The biggest business and the crown jewel, at just over 90% of EBITDA, is Card Services, which offers co-branded and private-label credit cards for retailers (like J. Crew, for example) who don't have the capacity to manage a credit card program internally.

Underwriting, issuing cards, sending out bills, and collecting payments, is a valuable service they provide for their retail customers. A co-branded card can be used at any retailer (a la American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Mastercard), whereas a private label card can only be used at the particular retailer (e.g. a Target (NYSE:TGT) card). Retailers love private label cards, as it's a closed network that cuts out the normal 3% fee that banks/Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) usually charge.

More importantly is that ADS is able to collect data on exactly what purchases were made by particular card customers and can email specials or sales to them, or cross-market and offer online rewards/coupons as well. The marketing potential and value cannot be understated. Return customers are the most valuable to a retailer.

In all, ADS has 160 private label and co-branded card programs. L Brands (NYSE:LB) is their biggest customer with about 10% of total ARs.

As ADS keeps the credit card balances on their own balance sheet, they essentially are a credit institution. Synchrony Financial is their best peer, but Capital One (COF), American Express (AXP), Discover (DFS) and Citigroup (C) are also comps.

Most of the bigger names in the space go after the biggest customers, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) (who last year transitioned from SYF to COF), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (managed by SYF today).

ADS operates in a smaller niche, focusing on the $100mm to $1BB sized AR balance retailers, whereas Citi and SYF (with 70% market share) focus on bigger fish. Replicating this business would be virtually impossible, creating a nice moat for the few real private label competitors in this industry (ADS, C, COF, and SYF).

Contracts to provide co-branded or private label credit cards with customers are typically 5-15 years. Given the disruptive nature of switching and potential loss of customer data, retention rates are high. Note that, even if a retail customer files for bankruptcy, the card receivables are due from the consumer and tend to continue to be paid.

The biggest problem with ADS's business in a nutshell is that the industry is pretty much fully saturated, and as brick and mortar retail declines, so have their credit card balances and sales.

Since 2015, ADS has struggled with retail weakness, and as mentioned, about 60% of card balances back then were held with smaller-sized mall-based retailers. Today, with only 25% of ARs held with mall-based retailers, and with 60%+ not in secular decline, the shift has finally begun to pay off.

Source

The bears would point out that ADS carries a large portfolio of subprime consumer risk and that delinquencies and charge-offs are higher than peers. That is true indeed, but properly provisioned, a subprime lender can still generate very healthy 20-30% EBITDA margins, depending on delinquency rates and economic conditions.

With almost 25% interest rates on cards, there is a lot of leeway to be profitable even with 6% average annual charge-offs. ADS continued to generate solid high 20% EBITDA margins even in 2008 and 2009. Worst case, net charge-offs were around 8% during the Great Recession.

It is also worth pointing out that, in this smaller retail niche, the average credit card customer carries only a $500 balance. While interest rates may be egregious, at 24.7% today, on low balances, the absolute dollars are not large and often ignored by individual cardholders.

2. Loyalty Business

Secondly, ADS operates a Loyalty business, mostly Canadian-based, that has had its own share of struggles. ADS manages loyalty programs (Lowe's Canada (NYSE:LOW) for example), collecting data and "miles" or "points" for customers.

In Canada, 70% of the population actually has an Air Miles loyalty card. That way, with one card, consumers can have access to 160 different loyalty programs nationwide.

It is a spread business for ADS, as they collect revenue from their sponsor for dollars spent (e.g. Lowe's), and then pay for redemptions made by Loyalty consumers (gift cards, coupons etc.). In return for payments, sponsors get important data mining/analytics, and marketing campaigns, too.

At 17% of revenue and 9% of EBITDA, Loyalty is not a huge business for ADS. With mid 20% EBITDA margins, it today is a GDP-type, slow-growth business that does throw off a fair amount of cash.

Problems arose for Loyalty in 2015, when Canada's parliament banned the expiry of miles. Prior to this, miles were lost if not used within 5 years, and the Loyalty business made a lot of their money on this breakage. I suspect ADS may consider selling this business in the future, although management has said that it is not a pressing business to unwind, given its solid free cash flow characteristics.

Segment Data

Source: Author spreadsheet and company financials

The big takeaway from above is that Card Services has struggled since 2015. Card Services EBITDA margins have compressed from 37% in 2016, to 26% this year. Blame higher charge-offs and loan loss provisioning, as the company shifts away from some of its weaker retailers.

Loyalty EBITDA margins have remained relatively stable, with Canadian dollar weakness a big reason for declining EBITDA.

I always note delinquency data compared to Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALL"). When ALL is lower than current levels of delinquencies, then I get worried. Here, at 107%, it is a hair tight but acceptable. SYF runs a bit higher with a 125% ratio. (The higher the better).

Balance Sheet

Financial stocks can be a disaster when they are over-levered. In ADS's case, they have $18BB in credit card receivables, funded with $12.5BB in deposits plus roughly $7BB in non-recourse securitizations. Corporate debt totals $3BB, with $4.5BB of cash.

At 2x debt/EBITDA on a gross basis, and in a net cash position overall at the parent, it is hard to get too worried. Funding costs run in the high 3% range overall, against 24.7% APRs, a very healthy spread.

Here is the balance sheet:

Third Quarter Results

With the Epsilon sale closing in July 2019, plus a tender offer/debt paydown in August, Q3 was quite messy. On the negative side, management was forced to cut guidance to $16.88 in EPS this year.

Some background:

Coming into the year, management forecast $22 in core EPS for 2019.

In Q1, 2019 guidance was cut to $18.47 after the announced sale of Epsilon (so yes $3.50 in earnings lost, but the company stated that that was before applying proceeds to buying back shares and debt reduction).

In Q2, management raised guidance to $19.63 after the Epsilon sale closed, to account for a partial year of share repurchases.

In Q3, management then cut guidance to $16.88 for 2019. The company has been selling blocks of Accounts Receivables in its strategic shift, and write-downs there, combined with lower AR balances, have caused a negative revision. Back to school weakness also hurt.

No wonder the market is fed up with the company.

I am hopeful that Melisa Miller, who started as CEO in June (and ran Card Services before anyway), decided to lowball the year in her first full quarter running the show.

Just to illustrate the noise in the quarter, here is a rundown of the GAAP to adjusted EPS (which typically is pretty clean).

I found the $100mm provision expense to be a non-legitimate add back. So, my $4.72 figure includes that expense. It seems plausible that lower underwriting standards will lead to higher charge-offs; my hope is that the company is provisioning for this properly.

Overall 2019 charge-offs are expected to be flat compared to 2018 at just under 6%.

If we annualize this estimate (about 28% of EPS is generated in Q3), use the most recent share count, and factor in debt reduction (i.e. interest savings) from the $2.5BB of debt repaid, then I get a run rate EPS figure of $19.13 per share.

I figure with any growth in receivables, they should be in the $20-21 in EPS range in 2020. The company is also targeting $100mm in incremental cost savings for 2020 that I did not factor into above.

Below is a summary model, with a Recession scenario included.

The recession scenario simply takes charge-offs from 6% to a peak of 8% as was experienced during the Great Recession. Every point hit to charge-offs is 1% X $18BB (180mm in lower EBITDA). Like 2009, EPS would fall in the 25-30% range, to roughly $15.78 as modeled above.

Comps and Valuation

Synchrony trades at 8.5x earnings, and Capital One also trades in the same ballpark at 8.7x. Both of these stocks typically trade at 10x going back a decade.

ADS, on the other hand, trades at 5.3-5.5x forward 2020 EPS, and 6.5x 2019 estimates.

Below is a chart of Alliance Data's P/E ratio going back to 2011.

Quite a collapse in the multiple!

During the 2010-2015 time frame, AR growth averaged 15%, with EPS growth a bit better.

The company now is targeting 7-8% AR and revenue growth going forward. EPS growth should be a bit better than that. Share buybacks, which average about 5% per year also should be additive to EPS.

Street estimates for 2021 are $22.68 in earnings per share.

A SYF multiple on that is 8.5 X $22.68 = $193 for upside of 75%.

Private label cards, even at the subprime level, is a high margin, high ROE business. While ADS struggles with some top-line issues, I don't expect the company to actually continue to lose revenue, given its shift, and barring a recession.

With EBITDA in the $1.55BB range, and capex at $155mm for 2020, this is a great free cash flow business. Select M&A and buybacks, plus an ok dividend yield (at 2.3% today), offer ways to offset incremental credit balance weakness.

With their free cash, since 2015, the company has reduced its share count by 27% cumulatively, or 5.5% per year. They did sell their Epsilon marketing business in mid-2019, so part of the proceeds were used to buy back shares.

Below is management's 2020 outlook:

Source

Admittedly, management has been overpromising and under-delivering for years now. In fact, the last (promotional) CEO Ed Heffernan left in mid-2019. His successor, Melisa Miller will step down when the new CEO (Ralph Andretta) takes over in early February 2020.

The CFO has indicated that Melissa was more a temporary solution, and that they found a new candidate more quickly than expected. The new guy at least is from co-brand competitor Citigroup. While we have no real ability to assess his skills, his resume does fit well with ADS.

Conclusion

This is actually the third time I have looked at ADS. The first time, in 2016, at $200 plus per share, I deemed it fair value, but risky with a load of mall-type retail ARs dominating the book.

Last June, I passed at $150, as, to me, it seemed that everything was going wrong with it (falling AR balances, Epsilon sale, declining NIMs, weakening economy).

The difference today seems to be that 1) it's stunningly cheap and trades at multiples where financial stocks tend to bottom, 2) ARs and revenue in Card Services are now (finally) growing again, and 3) the consumer and economy appear on more solid footing. This is, after all, a large moat business with high ROEs, and a killer track record, right up until 2016.

There are parallels here to Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) too. SC's stock fell in 2015 from $25 to under $10 the next year, from a P/E of 10x to under 5x. It has since recovered to $23 again, roughly an 8.2x multiple. Similar to ADS, they charge high rates to risky consumers, in their case for automobile purchases. SC, however, lacks the track record of ADS.

Yes, there is a new CEO on the way, with the risk of cutting guidance. There is risk, too, of continued AR and EPS weakness, especially if we get a recession. But, to me, the risk reward is favorable.

Recent wins with companies like Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH), Houzz (HOUZ), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Build.com, and Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) point to a shift to growthier clients.

In time, this strategy should work. I do worry that we are too early in buying, especially if the company lowers lending standards in order to offset AR declines from its problematic mall-based retail clients. But, at 5-6x earnings, the company is priced as if it will be out of business in less than a decade.

Summary Risk Factors

Cycle/Credit Risks

Flat Yield Curve

Subprime Exposure

L Brands

Management Turnover

Selling by ValueAct

New CECL Accounting Rules (will increase provision expense some in 2020)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.