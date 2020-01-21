Why Disney's Stock May Jump Following Quarterly Results

Disney (DIS) will report fiscal first quarter 2020 results on February 4 following the close of the trading session. The stock hasn't traded particularly well since the beginning of December, with shares falling by almost 6%, despite a broader S&P 500 rally. However, some options traders are betting Disney rises following its quarterly results, while the technical chart suggests the shares might rise by as much as 9%.

You can track all of my free articles on Disney and Seeking Alpha on the Google Spreadsheet I have created for public viewing.

Streaming Service Ramps Up

Investors will be very eager to find out just how many subscribers the new Disney+ streaming service has signed up since becoming available. According to a recent report, the new streaming service has already eclipsed 40 million subscribers. If it is proven right, it would be an incredible sign-up rate, reaching nearly 2/3 the size of Netflix's (NFLX) total US subscriber base, which is around 61 million.

Disney's new service does cost significantly less than that of Netflix at $6.99 per month, versus Netflix's tiered pricing of $8.99 to $15.99. However, the stock hasn't reacted in a positive way to any of these subscriber reports. It could suggest there is a hint of skepticism built into the stock price.

Traders Looking For A Jump

However, traders appear to be betting that Disney's stock jumps following its quarterly results. There has been some betting taking place in the options market for expiration on February 21. The $145 call saw their open interest levels rise to around 7,000 contracts on January 16.

The data from Trade Alert shows that the 4,500 calls traded on the Ask for $4.15 per contract. It would indicate that a trader bought the calls and is betting the stock rises to around $149.20 by the expiration.

Additionally, the $155 calls have seen their open interest levels rise to roughly 8,500 open contracts on January 17. The calls trade for around $1 per contract on January 21 and suggests a buyer of the calls would need to see a rise above $156 to earn a profit.

Technicals Point To Higher Prices

The technical chart of Disney is bullish, and it suggests the stock will rise. It would seem that a bullish continuation pattern has formed in the chart called a pennant. The pattern indicates that the stock could rise to around $157.50.

Additionally, the relative strength index is trending higher which would indicate that the stock is likely to rise over the longer term as momentum continues to enter the stock.

Risks

There are several risks for Disney at the momentum, with the first being its valuation. The stock is currently trading at 21 times fiscal 2022 earnings estimates of $6.87 per share. It happens to be the highest earnings multiple for the stock since 2015.

Additionally, earnings growth in 2021 and 2022 does not appear to support the earnings multiple presently, with expectations for growth of just 14.4% in fiscal 2021 to $6.20 from $5.42 in 2020, and by an additional 10.9% in 2022.

Data by YCharts

The big driver for Disney over the next several quarters is likely to be the subscriber growth of its new streaming service. If the growth is there and the company can show it can make a profit, then the stock is likely to continue to push higher well into the future.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets



Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.