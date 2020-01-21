B2Gold: 2020 Is The Perfect Year To Go Hunting For More Assets

Not only is the company in excellent shape, but the gold price is also looking robust at ~$1,557/oz, which makes it all the more interesting to observe how a myriad of so many other gold companies are currently struggling mightily with their own share prices, which for B2Gold could be the perfect storm needed for some M&A activity in 2020.

Shares of BTG are up 48.74% over the past year, outperforming both GDXJ and the price of gold.

B2Gold has been a stellar performer over the past few years, and the company is forecasting for another record-breaking year, with annual production expected to reach 1-1.055 million ounces.

B2Gold (BTG) is one of those rare gold companies out there that has managed to fire on all cylinders in recent years. When one thinks about putting together a list of well-run producers in the precious metals sector, you would typically start with Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), but not far behind (perhaps immediately following) would be B2Gold.

Since making the transformational acquisition with Papillon Resources (OTCPK:PAPQY) to acquire the world-class tier 1 Fekola Mine, located in Mali, for a "meager" (with the benefit of hindsight) $570 million back in 2014, the company has gone on to not only dramatically increase its annual production profile year/year but also generate ample amounts of free cash flow and, most recently, even initiated payment of its first-ever dividend.

Source: B2Gold December 2019 Corporate Presentation

For 2020, forecasted annual gold production is expected to (again) reach a record high, in the range of 1-1.055 million ounces (factoring in B2Gold's equity interest in Calibre Mining).

Source: B2Gold January 2020 Press Release

As for Fekola, the company's flagship asset is gearing up to produce a staggering 590-620k oz this year to go along with a very low All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of just $555-595/oz.

The impressive numbers continually coming out of Fekola are a key reason why shares of BTG have managed to outperform both the broader universe of gold stocks out there, along with the price of gold itself.

Over the last year:

BTG is up 48.74%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is up 34.95%.

Gold price is up 20.37%.

In addition, the share price of BTG is now at a 5-year high, recently touching $4.12/share.

At this juncture, it's hard to believe that shares of BTG once traded as low as ~$0.60/share (which it touched briefly in early 2016, during a massive selloff event).

If that already wasn't enough good news, the company recently updated the mineral resource estimate at the Fekola mine, again materially increasing the ounces found in the indicated category, now up to 6.052 million ounces.

Source: B2Gold January 2020 Press Release

For context, the 2015 Optimized Feasibility Study for Fekola previously showed "only" 4.281 million ounces in the indicated category.

Source: B2Gold June 2015 Press Release

Not to mention, the latest indicated mineral resource estimate of 6.052 million ounces is being reported after the company has already mined over 1 million ounces at Fekola since it commenced production in Q4 of 2017.

Fekola is the gift that keeps on giving.

As a consequence of such strong performance operationally at the Fekola mine (and to a lesser extent, at its other non-flagship Otjikoto and Masbate mines), the company has found itself in the favorable position of being able to sell some non-core assets, which has helped the company consolidate its asset portfolio.

This past October, B2Gold reached a deal with Calibre Mining (OTCPK:CXBMF) to sell its mines in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon) for total considerations of $100 million.

Source: B2Gold October 2019 Press Release

Though, worth noting, the company did receive a slug of CXBMF shares as payment, so indirectly, B2Gold has retained an interest in the La Libertad and El Limon mines that it used to operate.

In addition to not being desperate to show ounces on its books just for the sake of possessing more ounces, CEO Clive Johnson did come out publicly in May 2019 and state that the company wasn't interested in getting involved with Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) to acquire more ounces.

From Mining.com:

"Spread the word - no M&A from us," Johnson told analysts on the miner's earnings call on May 8, when reported total gold of 230,859 ounces, about 6% above plan. "We're not going to pay for ounces," he added.

However, it's worth noting that back in May 2019, the price of gold was trading in the range of $1,300/oz and below, not at ~$1,557/oz, where it sits today.

Source: Goldprice.org

Times have changed.

Of even greater significance is the fact that even though the gold price began its surge after May 2019, many companies are struggling with their share prices today. Yes, in many cases, there have been some volatile spikes here and there, but it's quite possible (and easy) to scan the playing field today and uncover many stories that have gone full circle over the past year.

As shown below, a select number of gold companies are now trading at/near the same level where they were a year ago (when the price of gold was comfortably below $1,300/oz).

As already discussed, but shown again for proper context, over the past year:

BTG is up 48.74%.

Gold price is up 20.37%.

Some examples of other gold companies with projects located in West Africa that have experienced lackluster share price performance over the last year include (but are not limited to):

Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is up 5.26%.

Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) is up 0%.

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) is down -3.61%.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) is down -2.22%.

Although it's not meant to imply that any/all of the above companies would be a well suited M&A target for B2Gold, the idea of an acquisition is especially worth exploring at this time since, again, because not only are the share prices/valuations of many peers weak right now, but in comparison, BTG script is trading at a 5 year high.

In other words, BTG shares have become powerful ammo in the current market environment, which in turn could be used as a tool by the company to facilitate an accretive (i.e., value-creating) deal; assuming all goes well, even more dividends paid back to shareholders could be the ultimate outcome over time (e.g., what a prior investment into acquiring the Fekola mine made what is now possible today).

Perhaps, a company like Orezone Gold and its construction-ready Bomboré Gold Project would be worth a consideration, in large part due to the fact that B2Gold does have an exploration/development project, Kiaka (highlighted below in yellow), just next door, that is also located in Burkina Faso. Or, maybe West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) and its near-finished (i.e., almost turnkey ready) Sanbrado Gold Project, which is also nearby, would make synergistic sense?

Source: West African Resources February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Then, there's also Cardinal Resources and its Namdini Gold Project, located in Ghana, that could be worth inquiring about, since this asset, with 5.1 million ounces in mineral reserve, would likely have the requisite size/scale (e.g., ~300,000 ounces/year production, over a 10+ year life of mine) that a company like B2Gold covets.

For context, the current market cap of Orezone is just ~C$107 million (~$82 million), while West African Resources (who has a fully funded mine that is 80% completed) is valued at only A$370 million (~$255 million), and lastly, Cardinal Resources is sitting at a modest ~A$146 million.

In comparison, B2Gold is now worth ~$4.23 billion.

Likely, at this moment in time, it's cheaper to just buy ounces from someone than it is to go exploring/drilling for them yourself (particularly if we are talking about early-stage grassroots exploration).

Or, alternatively, B2Gold could look into acquiring a more proven gold company, such as one that is already in production. Resolute Mining, for instance, comes to mind as the company controls a plethora of projects in West Africa (not to mention has made numerous investments into smaller junior explorers/developers), and their flagship asset, the Syama mine, like Fekola, is also located in Mali. Most recently, Resolute Mining sold off its Ravenswood mine, located in Queensland, Australia, which would seem to suggest that the company intends to direct even more of its focus towards Africa.

As for Semafo, unfortunately, the company has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately, and as a result, its flagship Boungou mine, located in Burkina Faso, is currently closed. Although it's debatable if B2Gold would have any interest on "doubling down" on Burkina Faso (especially in the Est region, where the Boungou mine is located, which continues to be mired in conflict and violence), undoubtedly shares of SEMFF are depressed at this time, as the market cap of Semafo is just ~C$883 million (~$676 million).

Be greedy when others are fearful? Well, there's that, and also the belief that the best time to buy something is to buy it when it's low. Right now, there's a lot of cheap valuations to be found, scattered throughout the gold space, and in this article, I merely tried to highlight a few datapoints.

Anyone interested in the B2Gold story should pay close attention to M&A deal flow this year, as it's very possible something noteworthy could be struck that flies under the radar, given the overall apathy towards gold stocks by the broader masses (despite the nice run up in the spot price over the last year). There may very well be good opportunities to add more shares of BTG, in tranches, throughout the course of the year. Now, if management at B2Gold can somehow find a way to pull another rabbit out of a hat by landing another big fish (like they did with Fekola back in 2014), investors/speculators will have even more reasons to feel bullish about BTG shares, moving forward.

In any case, the last few years couldn't have gone any better for B2Gold, and the company has positioned itself nicely for even more future success, M&A or no M&A.

Time will tell, but it looks to me anyway that 2020 is shaping up to be as good a time as any to go hunting for some more assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORZCF, CRDNF, WFRSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.