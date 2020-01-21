An Avalanche Is Coming For Vail Resorts As Labor Costs And Economic Risks Rise

While the company has drastically increased margins, it's struggling to find near-minimum wage workers so rising labor costs will likely drive margins back down over the years to come.

As demographic and technological factors change, the company has become increasingly reliant on volatile lift sales than on higher-margin activities like dining, golfing, and ski-school.

Vail Resorts (MTN) is the largest owner of ski resorts in the U.S (by number of resorts) with operations not only in Vail Colorado but also across the U.S and even in Australia. The company has been aggressive in making acquisitions and has expanded revenue and earnings by a significant degree in recent years. This has allowed for a stable increase in dividends and a general rise in investor interest.

The firm has a high valuation, so investors are banking on these trends continuing. The question is, will it? In fact, there are many risks facing the firm that the market may not be pricing in.

Chiefly, will they be able to continue operating at high margins despite rising employee complaints? (They've nearly tripled margins since 2015). Problematically, the cost of living in skiing areas has been rising much faster than wages for some time. If Vail wants to keep its employees coming, basic economics suggests profit margins must fall.

Even more, data suggests that younger people are unwilling to pay such high prices for ski passes. As wealthy boomers, who have been the primary connoisseur of snow sports for decades, enter their sedentary years there is a risk that snow sports will follow the path of golfing.

Now, I am a young person who skis so I do not believe obsolescence will occur. However, the high margin operations in which Vail generates the bulk of its profits like high-end resorts, rentals, dining (atop mountains), and ski-school are certainly going to struggle with this shift. Problematically, Vail continues to pursue the "luxury" demographic in its acquisitions and upgrades which may not only give them a long-term disadvantage but also increase economic cyclicality.

To add an additional long-run problem, the snowpack in the Western U.S has been materially declining and years of "snow droughts" are becoming more common. The 2011-2017 California drought brought many resorts to the ledge of bankruptcy. Intelligently, Vail managed to take advantage of the opportunity and acquired many California resorts at low prices. However, this leaves them in trouble if the drought returns. The 2019-2020 year has been strong, but as most Californians know, strong snow years sometimes portend poor ones.

While these may be slow-moving problems, they are coming to a head now and may cause forward guidance to drop. Even more, increased leverage due to acquisitions and a low cash balance may cause a dividend cut. These may act as near-term catalysts for what I believe will be a deep long-term decline for the stock.

Growing Dependence on Lift Sales is Two-Sided

In the fiscal year 2019, Vail generated slightly below half of its revenue from lift sales with about half of that coming from advanced passes and the other half from daily sales. The other half comes from a mix of generally higher-margin services with a breakdown shown below:

(2019 Vail Resorts Annual Report)

To see this from another angle, let's look at how these figures have changed over time. To do so, I took revenue by category for the fiscal years 2014-2019 and divided by gross property plant and equipment for each year. This lets us gauge how profitable each category truly is.

See below:

(2019 Vail Resorts Annual Report, 2014 Vail Resorts Annual Report)

As you can see, the company has seen tremendous profitability growth in lift sales and flat/declines in essentially all other categories. The rise in lift profitability is two-sided. On one hand, the company has been able to clear the market at higher lift ticket prices and sell more passes, but on the other, they are growing more dependent on a highly volatile and lower margin aspect of the business. Furthermore, higher lift prices push the company even deeper into the more economically sensitive "luxury" market.

Most likely, the declines in categories like retail sales and lodging can be attributed to a mix of technological changes like Airbnb and Amazon (AMZN) that heighten competition. Though they only make up a small portion of the company's revenue, golf, transportation, and hotel dining have seen significant declines with each losing about 20% of their 2014 profitability metric. I would bet the profitability of all "non-lift" revenue sources will continue to decline due to demographic and technological changes.

Frankly, there may be little the company can do to materially change these trends. While luring young people in with concerts may partially work, lack of financial resources as well as evident stinginess among 30-and-unders will pose a long-term problem.

Rising Labor Costs Are The Primary Problem for Vail

Next, take a look at the company's expense data by category as a percent of PP&E over the same years:

(2019 Vail Resorts Annual Report, 2014 Vail Resorts Annual Report)

As you can see, labor has been the area of highest cost growth and has risen by a third since 2014 on a PP&E basis. Logically, areas of falling revenue like lodging and retail are where costs have declined.

Rising labor costs tie back into my main bearish thesis for the company. If you read Vail resorts Glassdoor reviews, you will see the company has a low 3-star rating with a 50% CEO approval rating (4-star and 75% is what I deem 'good'). The most common complaint by far is that despite increases, wages are still not high enough to surpass living costs, making for a poor employee experience.

The growing problem seems to be evident across most Vail Resorts parks. In a recent article regarding hiring difficulties in their Utah parks, Vail representatives pointed out the improved "perks and benefits" to attract workers. Even CEO Rob Katz has pointed out that "we’re playing catch-up" in regards to providing affordable housing and sustainable wages to workers. Despite his comment last year, the company still has a lower minimum wage of $12.50/hr compared to peers at $15.

As Vail and other ski resorts struggle to find workers, they have become increasingly reliant on J-1 visa foreign student workers. So much so that they participated in a conference call with the Trump administration to try to keep the controversial program intact.

Regardless of whether or not the student seasonal-worker visa program remains intact, it is clear Vail will see higher labor costs in their North American resorts. Vail can likely afford higher labor costs; the company has seen margins as a percent of gross PP&E rise as well as margins and earnings as a whole. See below:

(2019 Vail Resorts Annual Report, 2014 Vail Resorts Annual Report)

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the company's efforts to increase margins and profitability have been overwhelmingly successful. That said, I'm afraid these profits are on very shaky grounds. Considering direct labor costs make up the bulk of expenses (with mainly near minimum wage labor) a small increase in those wages could quickly result in significantly lower EPS. Because margins are so high, the company is unable to argue that it lacks the resources to boost compensation.

Furthermore, because the company has become increasingly dependent on lift sales their risk exposure to the climate and the economy is higher. If snow-droughts continue to occur or if the economy turns sour, they will likely be hit harder than in the past (the stock fell 75% peak-to-trough in 2008). Even more, their most valuable customers are reaching post-skiing age so they will need to cater to a younger less profitable customer as illustrated in the data. This will only heighten the problems.

A Look At Vail's Leverage

Recent acquisitions have significantly increased the company's leverage as its total liabilities to assets has risen from 50% in 2018 to 70% today. With their current ratio currently at 0.44, the company's ability to further pay the dividend, without increasing leverage, appears strained. Considering their earnings are already in a precarious position, this leaves MTN on shaky ground.

To illustrate, take a look at the company's working capital (current assets minus current liabilities), cash on hand, dividends paid by year, and payout ratio:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company has increased its payout ratio to a likely maximum and has been drawing down working capital in order to make dividend payments. Thus, they will need to borrow money this year in order to continue making dividends, pushing their high leverage even higher. As noted in their last report, they also have at least $60M in one-time capital upgrade plans in their 2020 pipeline.

Now, the company's times-interest-earned (EBIT/interest expense, one of the best leverage measures) is fine for now at 5.6X but is falling quickly as the company's interest expense is growing at a much faster rate than its EBIT:

Data by YCharts

I expect the company's EBIT to eventually fall due to the discussed cost issues which could jeopardize the company. That said, we are likely a ways away from that problem, but the company may still need to look into reducing its dividend or at least end dividend increases this year.

The company does have a large $1.25B debt maturity in 2024 and they will need to either drastically increase cash reserves or refinance and get hit by the steepening yield curve.

The Bottom Line

The stock currently trades at a TTM "P/E" of 34X and an "EV/EBITDA" of 17X which would be fine if they can continue to grow earnings at their current rate. However, I see it as entirely unlikely they will continue to make profitable acquisitions without bringing their balance sheet risk to an even more unreasonable level.

Considering their leverage is high and the company has heightened cyclical risks, I believe a fairer "P/E" valuation is 16X which is a long-run average for U.S stocks. Some may correctly mention that MTN's "PE" has remained that level for most of its life, but that is the folly of selection bias. Because Vail is the largest public skiing company, it has been growing all of its life and therefore has been able to consistently maintain a high valuation. As they have now flown close to the sun, the company's growth rate must fall and its valuation along with it. This is also justified by the company increasing leverage, likely labor cost increases, and potential demand/cyclical risk problems.

Over the coming five years, I imagine profit margins will be pushed back to 8% due to their growing labor problem. Putting these together we come to a fair-value price-target of $72 (math: 250 (current price)*16/34 (PE adjustment) * .08/.13 (margin adjustment)).

For as long as a recession does not strike, the company's valuation may not fall as expected. In the bullish case only margins compress (to 8%) we get to a price target of $153 (math: 250*.08/.13).

Of course, if their leverage leaves them 'swimming naked' in a recession and they struggle to obtain needed financing, the stock could decline well below $73. Still, I'll use the range of $75-$150 for the stock with a three to five-year outlook. I expect the dividend to be cut and/or guidance to be lowered this year which may act as an initial downward catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MTN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.