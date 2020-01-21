We Like Macy's Strategies, Its E-Commerce Boom And The All-Time High Dividend Yield - Target Price: $22.48

Summary

Macy's have an all-time high dividend yield due to the recent dip on the stock price. We believe that investors are underestimating the new strategic initiatives formed by the new CEO and that a lagging market sentiment currently prevails.

Investment thesis

Macy's appointed a new CEO, Jeffrey Gennette, in 2017, to help tackle the retail chain's challenges. Some retail stores have seen sales decline in recent years. However, since his appointment, the company’s been focusing on five primary strategies that we see is based on the understanding of the importance of e-commerce as consumers continue to switch to online shopping and the importance of client satisfaction and client experience. Using this insight in combination with its brand recognition and loyal customer base Macy's has come up with a set of strategies that we believe are both right in time and provide synergies - especially the Growth50 strategy, the Backstage concept, and the ‘Vendor Direct’ Model. The Growth50 strategy has so far proven successful and was expanded to cover an additional 100 stores in 2019, the Growth 150 strategy is now fully implemented and ready to support sales in 2020.

Furthermore, the company has embarked on a multi-year productivity program, which they call “Funding Our Future”. The program is meant to improve efficiency and operating margins through a set of strategic initiatives. As part of the initiative marketing resources have both been cut and re-allocated across marketing channels and in terms of the supply chain, Macy's is building up its third-party vendor base, outsourcing both packaging and shipment of items to these vendors. Also, in terms of stores’ efficiency, mobile checkout has been rolled out to all full-line stores as of 2018, and more self-service solutions continue to be added.

In the Q3 earnings presentation, Macy's also confirm that all strategic initiatives, including the Growth 150 plan, was completed before the holidays. We do believe this will boost Q4 sales and earnings which also tend to be strong for Macy's. Due to last quarters' underperformance, bringing sentiment lower, we believe there is a good possibility that Macy's will outperform expectations in the last quarter. The earnings release will be released on the 25th of February 2020.

The dividend yield is currently above 8% and very tempting at these levels, which are around the all-time high. Although there is an overhanging risk for a dividend cut ahead, we do believe the dividend yield will remain lucrative.

Why buy Macy's now?

We believe the set of strategies that Macy's now implement will improve sales not only on a per-strategy basis but that it will create cross-strategy synergies.

The Growth50 strategy proved successful as affected stores increased sales, and has since been expanded to the Growth150 strategy, now covering about 50% of total brick and mortar sales.

Macys ‘Vendor Direct’ Model generated a vast increase in SKUs and third-party vendors.

The backstage concept also proved successful, increasing per-store sales for affected stores. The concept positions Macy's as a viable alternative to off-price retailers like TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack. We expect the concept to be adopted by more stores in 2020.

The company continues to post double-digit e-commerce growth, with triple-digit growth in mobile app downloads. WIth USD 1 billion in sales for 2018, it is the fastest-growing sales channel, showing the future potential for Macy's online shopping and its success in the market.

The dividend yield remains high, although with an overhanging risk of a dividend cut. Due to the recent decline in the stock price Macy's dividend yield is now around its all-time high.

The 'Vendor Direct' Model

With the 'Vendor Direct' model, Macy's allow third-party vendors to sell their products in Macy's online shop. This model vastly increases available items in the online shop, while at the same time driving customers to the brick and mortar stores, through the option of pick-up delivery. Vendors are also able to ship directly to the customer, reducing delivery time and improving customer experience, or ship the item to one of Macy's retail stores for pick-up. The model was launched in 2018 and for the year Macy's nearly doubled its SKUs. In the third quarter of 2019 Macys reported an additional 1 million SKUs year-to-date with 1000 new vendors.

Growth150

The 2nd strategy in focus for Macy's is the Growth50 plan, which improved elements of 50 brick and mortar stores. The initiative is all about maximizing customer experience by improving fixtures and facilities, adding more fashion and localized products, digitalizing the shops with self-service and more, but also selling both food and beverage. Each individual improvement might not have a significant impact on sales but it is the combination of these changes that make the difference.

The fact is that the 50 stores involved in the Growth50 plan outperformed the rest of the retail fleet, and the company has in 2019 expanded the program to cover an additional 100 stores, representing about 50% of Macy's total brick and mortar sales.

The Backstage Concept

The backstage concept is another successful strategy for the company. It’s similar to an outlet where customers can find discounted products. Some Backstage stores are within the Macys store and others are standalone. The concept has proven successful, increasing sales by 5% per store on average that implement the concept. We expect Macy's to continue to expand on this concept as it has a positive impact on sales. The Backstage Concept also makes Macy's a viable competitor and alternative to off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack.

Strategic efforts to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain

Table 1: Macy's Productivity Program

Source: Macy's Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

Although the success of the multi-year productivity program has yet to prove itself, we all know the importance of margins in the retail industry. Improved margins will support Macy's earnings as the current U.S. economic slowdown will continue to put pressure on sales. Self-service options have already been implemented and will surely offset wage increases. The supply-chain has also already been improved, by taking advantage of third-party vendors' infrastructure for end-customer deliveries. In terms of marketing, Macy's has strategically shifted its resources from paper ads to online advertising and tv commercials, while at the same time reducing the total ads budget.

Macys high dividend yield

Chart 1: Macy's, TTM Dividend Payout 2006-2019

Source: Macrotrends

Finally, we need to emphasize the high dividend yield and consistent payout policy. Macy's currently pays an annualized dividend of 1.51USD, equal to an 8.61% dividend yield meaning you’ll have your money back in dividends after 11 years’ time. Furthermore, the dividend payout policy is very consistent. As seen by Chart 1 the dividend payout has been increasing since 2012 and due to the recent decline in the stock price the dividend yield is currently around its all-time high (see Chart 2)

Chart 2: Macy's, TTM Dividend Yield 2006-2019

Source: Macrotrends

Although, there is an overhanging risk for a dividend cut as Macy's cash at hand is rather low at the moment, at USD 301 million. However, we believe the dividend yield will remain very attractive also in the coming years, both based on the historically high payout ratio but also due to improved cash flow from more efficient operations and successful strategy implementation.

Chart 3: Macy's, Cash on Hand 2005 to 2019

Source: Macrotrends

What we do see in Chart 3 is how Macy's cash at hand has been falling during the last quarter. It does put pressure on the management to cut its dividend payout. But we also see a great fluctuation of cash at hand around its mean and we are currently at the lower end.

However, we still wait for the numbers for Q4 2019 and based on the historical spike in cash at hand during the fourth quarter, which is logically explained by Christmas sales, we do expect cash at hand to bounce back in Q4 2019. In the long run, we expect the strategic implementation of Growth150 and the ‘Vendor Direct’ model to improve sales (online and in-store) and announced efforts through the supply-chain to improve operating margins. This, in turn, will provide additional cash to keep up with the ambitious dividend payout policy of the company.

Financials

Chart 4: Macy's Profitability Ratios, TTM vs. 5-year average

Source: Investing.com

From Chart 4 we do see that there’s been a pressure on operating margins with the TTM being below the 5-year average. The Backstage concept of Macy's with discounted items is expected to increase sales on the cost of slightly lower average gross margins. Also, Macy's expansion in online shopping is also expected to put slight pressure on gross margins. Still, Macy's been able to keep gross margins at its 5-year average, which we think is very impressive.

Looking at operating margins we see a slight decrease. We may be partly explained by the costs of implementing the Growth150 program, but mainly due to a decline in total revenue.

Valuation

For valuation, we’d like to use a straightforward DDM model. We believe this is an appropriate approach, based on Macy's constituent dividend policy throughout the years and its high payout ratio. For dividend investors, we believe this stock is especially interesting.

Table 2: DDM Model by HedgeMix Limited

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Table 2 illustrates our own DDM model for Macy's. As seen by the table, the historical 5-year dividend growth is 8.81%. It’s an amazing growth rate considering the obstacles Macy's has been facing in recent years. In our model we assume a 20% dividend cut in 2020 and dividend growth to remain flat for 2021-2022 while revenues and earnings stabilize for the company. In 2023-2025 we expect dividend growth to be at least 2%, which is a very low estimate compared to the historical trend for the company. Finally, we use a very conservative estimate for perpetual dividend growth, at 0%, and a discount rate of 8%.

The model generates a fair value of $22.84 for Macy's with a lower band estimate at $20.23. Based on our qualitative analysis we find it likely that the stock will retrace to $22.84 within 1-2 years offering a 28% price gain.

If Macy's where to keep it's dividend payout per share at $1.51 in 2020 the upside could be even greater, but as we mentioned there is an overhanging risk for a dividend cut due to the recent decline in cash on hand for the company which we want to take into account in our valuation.

Risks

Macy's exhibit fierce competition from giant online rivals such as Amazon and eBay. But as Macys CEO, Jeffrey Gennette says “it’s harder for an e-commerce giant to conquer offline retail than the other way around”. Moreover, Macy's actually took inspiration from Amazon when adopting the ‘Vendor Direct’ model. Allowing third-party vendors to market and deliver products on the platform is something Amazon’s been doing for long and successful. That Macy's finally adopt this same strategy is according to us a great example of how to use existing and time-tested strategies. Macy's can now compete with Amazon also on the supply side and apart from its online competitors, Macy's can make use of its network of brick and mortar stores for in-store pickups which poses several benefits such as providing the customer with an expert opinion, reducing shipping costs and increased 'impulse buy opportunities'.

The dividend payout is at risk as the company’s cash on hand is shrinking. Even though we expect the dividend payout ratio to stay the same, current negative cash flow increases the risk for lower dividend yield. However, if overall sales where to pick up in 2020, which we believe they will, the dividend yield should remain high and within a range of 5-10% based on the current stock price.

Conclusion

We believe Macy's is taking its last years' struggle with declining in-store sales seriously and that the company has embarked on a revitalizing strategy that we find reliable and that has proven successful so far. Some retail stores continue to underperform, but we believe the Growth 150 plan and the Backstage concept will be able to help enough stores retrace to a positive sales growth. Furthermore, Macys e-commerce exhibit double-digit growth which can compensate for lagging performance in the brick and mortar stores. In the long-run, there is always the option to get rid of those stores that have a negative impact on the income statement.

The company has been in business for over a century, founded in 1851. We believe the company can use its loyal client base and brand recognition to leverage its growth in e-commerce, partnering up with more vendors and generating synergies between brick and mortar stores and online sales.

Finally, the company has embarked on a very investor-friendly dividend policy, and the recent decline in the stock price provides dividend investors with a rare opportunity, with Macy's dividend yield currently around its all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.