Tesla Lost U.S. Market Share To Cadillac And Lincoln In 2019

Tesla has grown fast at various points in the past, and it may do so again in 2020 - but in 2019 it grew only 0.3% in the U.S. and lost ground to most major competitors.

In other words, even before we adjust for average selling prices - let alone profitability - Tesla lost market share to these competitors in the U.S. market in 2019.

They all grew faster than Tesla both as measured in absolute units and as measured as a percentage.

Based on the broadly-accepted Insideevs estimates for Tesla’s U.S. unit sales, it grew 0.3% in 2019, to 192,250 units from 191,687 in 2018.

We live in a world where myths are sometimes not backed up by the actual numbers. Some might call it a “fact-free environment.”

One of those myths is that Tesla (TSLA) is a hyper-growth company that keeps gaining market share - in all geographies, against all competitors, all the time. We can hear it on CNBC almost every day: Even someone who is bearish on the stock for whatever reason qualifies his or her opinion by saying that, at the least, Tesla is growing very fast and gaining market share from the incumbent premium automaker brands. It’s a gospel.

Clearly, Tesla has grown very fast since the Model S arrived in 2012. Sales have gone from essentially zero to approximately 367,000 cars in 2019 - the exact final 2019 number has yet to be reported, but if you just add up the three reported quarters of 2019, with the 112,000 number the company announced in early January, you get to approximately 367,000. That was near the lower end of the company’s initial 2019 guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 units sold. Amazingly, Wall Street felt in 2019 that missing the midpoint of the full-year guidance was a positive development.

However, for growth investors it will matter a lot precisely how this growth is taking place, where, and when. Growth investors generally don’t like to see a higher growth rate being replaced by a lower growth rate. They also don’t like to see “same-store sales” exhibit a stagnating growth rate. The same thing goes for “same product sales” - where a new product quickly flames out and has to be replaced with a new one, in order to keep sales at least flat.

Tesla’s sales numbers ebb and flow with the introduction of new models in different geographies. Based on Insideevs estimates and all the country reporting data by the various national DMV-equivalent authorities, Tesla’s 367,000-ish 2019 unit sales number broke down like this:

USA: 192,250

Europe: 113,047

Rest of World: 61,703

TOTAL: 367,000

In other words, the U.S. still constituted over half (52%) of Tesla’s overall global sales in 2019. There will be lots of time to cover European and other international sales in upcoming articles, especially with the new European regulations that just took into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, but for now let’s focus on our own home market, the U.S.

Tesla does not break out U.S. unit sales numbers. In the 10-K, we will see a dollar breakdown of sales, but this number also will include non-car sales, such as solar panels. It won’t perfectly reflect new car sales.

Therefore, unlike for all other automakers selling in the U.S., we have to rely on estimates. Bulls and bears alike have, many years ago, settled on Insideevs as having the best estimates of Tesla’s U.S. unit sales numbers. On occasion, some bear is found grumbling that Insideevs has overestimated Tesla’s U.S. sales numbers - but I'm taking them as gospel, just like all the bulls and probably most bears, most of the time.

So, for this exercise we are going to look at the U.S. unit sales numbers for 2019 over 2018, using the Insideevs estimates found in the usual place, here:

FINAL UPDATE: Quarterly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard

US sales 2019 2018 change Model 3 158925 139782 14% Model S 14100 25745 -45% Model X 19225 26100 -26% TOTAL 192250 191627 0%

As you can see in the table above, Tesla’s U.S. unit sales increase in 2019 rounded to zero. It’s actually 0.3%.

At this point, the anchors, guests, analysts and commentators on CNBC really ought to bow their heads in shame already. The U.S. market is 52% of Tesla’s total unit business, and it only grew 0.3% in 2019?

But surely, this 0.3% “hypergrowth” has induced a calamity among the other premium/luxury automakers, no? Don’t we keep hearing about how their businesses are tumbling, as a result of Tesla’s hyper growth?

That’s the myth and mantra that gets repeated in almost all media, not only CNBC. Skeptical of myth and mantra, I decided to do something else: Actually look at the facts. The good news here is that finding the facts is very easy. All the non-Tesla auto brands report U.S. unit sales - some monthly, others quarterly. Either way, we just got the 2019 totals, down to the precise units. All you need to do is to go to their respective media sites and pull the press releases containing the full sales charts. They were all published in the first few days of January.

For purposes of this exercise, I picked eight of Tesla’s most direct premium/luxury brand competitors: BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln and Cadillac. We keep hearing ad nauseam that these companies are suffering, on the decline, as a result of Tesla eating their lunch in the sales department.

So is that thesis true? Here are the U.S. 2019 numbers, all in one table:

US sales 2019 2018 % growth unit growth Tesla 192250 191687 0% 563 BMW 324826 311014 4% 13812 Mercedes 357729 354137 1% 3592 Volvo 108234 98263 10% 9971 Audi 224111 223323 0% 788 Jaguar 31051 30483 2% 568 Land Rover 94736 92143 3% 2593 Lincoln 112204 103587 8% 8617 Cadillac 156246 154702 1% 1544

As you can see in the table above, it is NOT true! In fact, as measured against eight of its main premium/luxury competitor brands, Tesla had the slowest U.S. unit growth of any such brand in 2019. Yes, the slowest - both measured in absolute units, as well as a percentage.

Another way to describe that in the English language is to state that Tesla lost U.S. unit market share against these main competitors in 2019. Whoops.

So who were the winners in 2019? On a percentage basis, it was Volvo, followed by Lincoln (F). On an absolute unit number basis, it was BMW, followed by Volvo and then Lincoln.

I find it particularly amusing that both Cadillac and Lincoln outgrew Tesla in the U.S. market in 2019. Those two brands are distinctly “out of fashion” among the chattering classes that dominate the media narrative in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area.

The question that “growth investors” must ask is this: If not only BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover outgrew Tesla in the U.S. market in 2019 - but also Lincoln and Cadillac (GM) - what will happen when those brands throw themselves into the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) arena with meaningful force at various points in the next 1-2-3 years?

Summary: “It’s happened before, and it will happen again”

Tesla has grown very fast overall, and certainly in some geographic areas, some of the time, from 2012 until recently. Maybe it will grow very fast again in 2020 and beyond - whether as a whole or only in some geographic areas.

However, 2019 was not a banner year for Tesla in the U.S. market. Measured in numbers of units sold, based on the Insideevs numbers for Tesla and all the other reported numbers for the other automakers- Tesla was out-grown by BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln and Cadillac.

There are other signs of stagnation as well. Tesla’s Q3 revenue were down 8% year-over-year, for example. Q4 has yet to be reported, but will it be materially different than the prior year’s $7.2 billion? We will know next week.

