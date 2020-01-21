Bank Of America: Don't Let Q4 Distract From The Bigger Picture

I'm looking at a price target above $40, indicating there's another 20% upside in the stock. Stay bullish.

Longer term, 2020 CCAR in June is a key catalyst where I expect another big repurchase and dividend authorization that will keep the payout yield above 10%.

There's another $15bn of repurchases coming in the next two quarters (5% of market cap.), which will support the stock.

The bigger picture is capital redistribution and that story is still well on track with BAC paying out $34bn in 2019 and retiring 10% of its shares.

Bank of America didn't deliver as much as hoped-for in 4Q but quarterly numbers aren't the issue for this company.

Not bad, not great

In my last article on Bank of America (BAC) I pushed the stock as the most likely winner in 4Q on the prospect of strong investment banking results (IB) and the company's ability to protect margin in a falling rate environment.

I have to put my hand up and say the company delivered less than I hoped. 4Q wasn't bad, but it wasn't stand-out either and a 10% earnings beat was greeted with a 3% share price drop as the market was underwhelmed by the mix of the numbers.

Specifically, the IB performance didn't quite live up to expectations and 2% YoY revenue growth was bottom-of-the-pile in terms of peer performance with BAC not participating as strongly in the resurgence of FICC trading as peers this quarter.

In addition, the numbers in consumer and community retail banking were light, with 4% lower YoY revenues being a bit of a disappointment as BAC experienced stronger margin erosion than I had anticipated.

Nonetheless, let's not get too gloomy. ROTE for the quarter was still a healthy 15% and the outlook commentary from management was bullish:

Continued consumer strength leads us to expect to see businesses continue their solid activity, and we're hearing more optimism. All this provides a great backdrop to drive responsible growth [in 2020], CEO Brian Moynihan, 4Q19 earnings call

The big catalyst for 2020 is repurchase activity

Moreover, the bigger picture story for BAC in my view is repurchase activity and this is what I expect to be the main price driver in 2020, not quarterly earnings.

Probably the single most important slide in the 4Q deck was the one below, highlighting that BAC retired 9% of shares outstanding during 2019 and returned $34bn of capital to shareholders via both repurchases and dividends. This was a 35% increase on 2018 and the share count has now declined by almost 20% in three years.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

The pace of share retirement continues to be among the fastest of peers and noticeably higher than JPM (6% in 2019) and the company's closest super-regional peers (PNC and USB both at 5%).

I've explained in depth in another article why I think BAC can continue to retire shares and capital at a fast pace due to the efficiency of its balance sheet growth. This means that 2020 CCAR is likely to be the single biggest event catalyst for the share price this year where I expect another big repurchase and dividend authorization.

2020 CCAR should be a strong driver of the share price

First off, it's worth saying that even before we get to 2020 CCAR (the results will be announced in June), BAC still has a lot of "dry powder" which should buoy the shares over the next two quarters.

By this I mean that the company has so far transacted only 50% of the total share repurchase authorization it received in last year's CCAR. In total, BAC repurchased $15.3bn of shares in 3Q/4Q19 against a total authorization for the period July 2019-June 2020 of $30.9bn.

In other words, we've still got 50% of this year's CCAR repurchase authorization to come in the next two quarters. This contrasts with certain peers like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), which have already executed on 70-80% of their respective repurchase authorizations.

As we look to June and the 2020 CCAR results, I'm very optimistic we'll see BAC get another large repurchase and dividend authorization.

There are two reasons for this (explored in depth here).

The first is that BAC doesn't need to retain any profits for growth. It can afford to pay out 100% of earnings. This was a point made again by management on the 4Q call:

We're pushing that back down [the share count], and we think that's a good use of our capital. We don't need the capital to fund the loan growth and deposit growth, you're seeing us able to do that through continuing to fine-tune the balance sheet. And so expect us to move the dividend up, consistent with what we've done before, assuming CCAR approval and all that good stuff. CEO Brian Moynihan, 4Q19 earnings call

The second reason is that BAC is carrying surplus capital.

4Q19 CET1 was 11.2% compared to BAC's required regulatory minimum of 9.5%. This is a surplus of $25bn, equivalent to ~10% of BAC's current market value. I fully expect this capital to be paid back to shareholders over time.

It's true that this is not the biggest number of the US banking majors: on the same basis WFC and Citigroup have surpluses equivalent to 12-13% of market value.

But I do think BAC's ability to pay its surplus back is greater than others.

JPM is starting to hit the limits of what is economically justifiable for share repurchases given its high share price (management have indicated repurchases become less attractive on P/TNAV above 2x, a level the stock has already surpassed).

WFC has limitations because of the sales malpractice scandal.

And Citigroup looks more constrained than BAC because of its need to maintain a higher capital buffer above minimum requirements due to the size of its international exposures and related complexity.

Stress-losses are a consideration the Fed takes into account when it signs off on repurchase requests and we know from recent Dodd-Frank Stress Test results that BAC fares better than others on this front.

In last year's CCAR exercise BAC received sign-off for $37bn of payouts, comprising $6.1bn of dividends and $30.9bn of repurchases.

I expect we won't be far from this number in 2020 CCAR, my estimate being payout authorization of $33bn and a similar number in 2021. This would set the total payout yield at 11%.

Conclusions - bullish on BAC

As we move into 2020 I think we'll see the same share performance pattern play out among US banks as we saw in 2019, i.e., I expect large caps to outperform mid-caps because they are less exposed to margin headwinds, have greater capital markets exposure that is of benefit in a low rate environment, and have larger tailwinds from share repurchases.

The key decision is whether to opt for BAC, JPM or Citigroup.

My money is on BAC. It is 20% cheaper than JPM on P/TNAV (1.65x versus 2.0x) and with many investors already calling the top on JPM, it could benefit from rotation.

It offers better exposure to buoyant domestic consumer banking than Citigroup and comes with much lower non-US risk. This more than justifies the c.20% premium it trades on.

Finally, and most importantly, I think it offers the best capital return potential through 2020, a factor that will become increasingly important as the pace of profit growth slows across the industry.

My fair value target is $41 based on a ROTE/cost of equity methodology, with capital distributions via dividends and repurchases accounting for ~15% of this number.

That's about another 20% upside from where we're currently trading, meaning I'll be staying put and looking beyond the noise of quarterly numbers.

ROTE/COE valuation

