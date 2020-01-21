Farmers & Merchants Bancshares: Potentially Inaccessible Value

However, despite the potential attraction of the dividend, it's highly uncertain the underlying equity value will be realized in the foreseeable future.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCPK:FMBN) is the holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank and Trust, a small community bank (market capitalization of roughly $8.2 million) serving Burlington, Iowa, through two full service and two limited service branches.

Farmers and Merchants underperforms on virtually every banking operating measure and is thus, on the surface, unappealing from an investment standpoint. The company’s efficiency ratio is exceptionally high at approximately 90% which results in a return on equity in the very low single digits (and return on assets correspondingly low) which is well below that of most community banks.

In other respects, the company faces ongoing challenges. The company’s deposit market share has been in decline for several years, costing the company its place as the largest insured depository institution in its core market. Loan growth has been virtually nonexistent over the same period of time and, except on profitability, the bank resembles itself from a decade ago. The controlling families also have a blocking position holding more than half of the company’s diminutive count of thinly traded outstanding shares.

The company does, however, have a couple appealing attributes – first, a 3.25% dividend yield and, second, an extremely large discount to book value. Indeed, Farmers and Merchants’ book value is 169% of the current market price – $52.20 versus $30.85 – a wide disparity that is directly related to the company’s operational underperformance.

The question, though, is whether the company (and by extension management) is capable of realizing the underlying potential value. Doing so depends on either a vast improvement in the company’s operations or a sale, both of which are far from certainties given the apparent lack of urgency exhibited by the controlling shareholders in the face of persistently weak operating results. Farmers and Merchants has never been a highly performing bank – the company’s efficiency ratio before the last recession, for example, a still unremarkable at around 80%. Yet those ten percentage points represent around $3.50 in potential earnings per share, enough to push the company’s market valuation much closer to the current book value.

Farmers and Merchants may be appealing for certain investors looking for current dividend income with a margin of safety associated with the steep discount to book value. However, prospective shareholders should also be aware of the risks associated with concentrated family management and ownership. In the event management becomes more engaged in the business or pursues a sale, though, the potential gain for shareholders could well approach 100%. The question – which is difficult to answer – is whether the ongoing stream of income is worth waiting for what could be that significant potential gain.

Geographic Region and Market Share

Farmers and Merchants’ branches are located in Burlington, Iowa, roughly 30 miles north of where the Missouri/Iowa state line meets the Mississippi River. The region’s demographic trends have been modestly negative for some time, as is the case in many more rural communities. Des Moines County, of which Burlington is the county seat, and Burlington itself have experienced population declines in the low single digits each decade for the last 40 years although insured deposits have continued to grow if at a slowing pace.

The county's declining population is, in part, likely a reflection of ongoing economic challenges in the region. Burlington's major employers, other than the regional medical center, are concentrated in manufacturing across a variety of products. However, the region has had its share of job losses in manufacturing over the years, particularly as major employers such as Case Holland have reduced jobs. More recently, the community has been rocked by the announced closure of the Siemens wind turbine manufacturing plant, reportedly one of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plants west of the Mississippi River. Still, the city's unemployment rate of 3.5% remains below the national average.

Des Moines County is served by a rather surprising number of banks given its location and size with ten insured institutions in the market, including one company whose branches are named, quite simply and amusingly, Bank. The majority are small institutions with fewer than five branches while the two largest by deposit market share are local institutions based in Burlington – Farmers and Merchants and larger peer Two Rivers Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Two Rivers Financial Group (OTCPK:TRVR). The two institutions combined hold just over half of all insured deposits, an increase from 43% a decade ago, although growth between the two has been notably disparate.

A decade ago, Farmers and Merchants was the largest institution in Des Moines County by insured deposit market share with 21%. In the intervening years, while overall insured deposits have grown in the county, this share has declined to 14%. The bank’s total deposits have also declined in the last decade despite having rebounded somewhat after reaching a low some five years ago. In comparison, Two Rivers Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Two Rivers Financial Group (OTCPK:TRVR), has gained significant deposit market share over the last decade from virtually all the institutions in the market (most others have experienced little growth or declining share), displacing Farmers and Merchants with nearly 38% of all insured deposits.

The loss of the leading market share position is particularly disappointing from an investment perspective for a couple reasons. The first is that, in our experience, local institutions with large deposit market shares tend to be able to leverage that position into higher profitability, something Farmers and Merchants is hard pressed to do having fallen well behind the leading institution. The second is that this weakness is not related to weakness in the overall market but competitive weaknesses as reflected by the large growth of locally based competitor Two Rivers. The impact has directly affected the company’s operations.

Operations

Notably, this has not always been the case. In the middle of the last decade, when interest rates were higher and the company held a stronger market position,

Fundamentally, Farmers and Merchants’ underlying issue has been a lack of growth and, moreover, a contraction in assets over the last several years. The company’s total assets stood at $216 million in 2007, declining to $188 million as of the end of the prior year before rising back to $205 million as of the end of the most recent period. In the meantime, equity capital has declined from $22.3 million to $17.4 million, in part due to dividend distributions in excess of net income during certain years. The redeeming quality, so to speak, of the decline is that while cash and securities have been reduced, the company’s loan portfolio has been essentially stuck treading water, up only slightly from $133 million to $135 million over the last decade. The greater proportional concentration in loans versus lower yielding investment securities has helped limit the decline in net interest income by sustaining a higher average portfolio interest rate than would have been the case had the distribution of interest earning assets remained unchanged over time. The result is that net interest income has only declined from $7.5 million to $6.4 million over the last decade. However, with provisions for loan losses rising and noninterest expense up slightly (though well controlled all things considered), the company’s profitability has compressed with return on assets and equity falling from an already anemic 0.6% and 7.0%, respectively, to a projected 0.2% and 2.2% for the current year.

The company, we project, will therefore, earn around $1.25 per share this year, which while low is still in excess of the annual dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is not for lack of a reasonably attractive loan portfolio with maturities and repricings well distributed across the range versus many other community banks with large concentrations in first lien residential loans.

In terms of asset quality, though, the company has experienced its challenges although recent trends have been towards improvement. The end of the prior year saw nonaccrual loans of $4.1 million – some 3% of total loans – versus an allowance for loan losses of $1.8 million. However, as of the end of the most recent quarter for which financial information is available, nonaccrual loans were a more manageable $2.3 million – still a higher than average 1.7% of total loans – while the allowance for loan losses was still a somewhat low $1.4 million. In the meantime, the company had charged off a net of $400,000, or 0.03% of total loans, suggesting a large proportion of the earlier nonaccrual loans have been resolved through means other than foreclosure.

It’s worth noting, though, that the company’s small share count – only about 265,000 outstanding shares – makes per share calculations very sensitive to changes in operating results. In the event the company were able to sustain a more measured allowance for loan losses, for example, or improve operating results even marginally, earnings per share could well double, leveraging the small share count.

Insider Ownership

The most unique quality – and perhaps one of the most frustrating given the poor operating performance – is that the majority of the company’s outstanding shares – approximately 56.3% - are held by members of the Ertz and Walsh families. The high ownership of members of these families means that control of the bank is retained by the families which, clearly, have not had a significant motivation to improve operating results over the last several years. The balance of the company’s management that is not a member of one of the controlling families has little stock ownership.

Acquisition Potential

The bank would make an attractive acquisition target for the right institution but, given the longstanding family ownership and lack of significant emphasis on improving operations over the last decade, it’s unlikely the current family has a significant interest in selling the bank. The diversity of ownership across multiple individuals also reduces any particular incentive related to estate tax considerations, even more so given the minimal market valuation of the bank despite a much higher book value.

In other words, while a sale would likely unlock significant value, there is little clear incentive for the controlling shareholders to pursue a transaction short of frustration with operating results which so far has not led to a transaction.

Valuation

Assessing the valuation for the company is somewhat difficult under the circumstances since underperforming family controlled banks such as Farmers and Merchants often have a wide divergence between book value and market value due to the associated underperformance. The Southern Banc Company (OTCPK:SRNN), for example, trades at around half of book value despite being (marginally) profitable due to significant underperformance, highly questionable corporate governance, incompetent management, and a longstanding history of destroying shareholders value in the face of a blocking shareholding position by a legacy family. Farmers and Merchants is not quite in the same position – the company hasn’t destroyed shareholder value in terms of equity, at least not to the same degree, and continues to pay an annual dividend – but the risk of finding itself in a similar situation if the bank’s market position continues to erode nonetheless exists.

The current valuation reflects the divergence between earnings and equity. The current valuation multiple based on earnings is roughly 25 times, very high though highly sensitive to changes in operating results, while the company’s price-to-book ratio is an unusually low 0.60.

In an acquisition or sale of the company, though, the likely valuation would almost certainly be much closer to the company’s book value based on an acquirer’s expectation that efficiency improvements would result in significant operating benefits. It’s difficult to see the company selling for less than tangible book value of approximately $50.00 per share, and likely more, representing a potential premium of more than 60%.

It’s also not difficult to envision a valuation closer to 10 times earnings in the event the company could achieve results remotely resembling those prior to the recession (i.e., an efficiency ratio closer to 80%) based on higher net interest income, lower provisions for loan and lease losses, or improved operating expenses. In this case, earnings per share could foreseeably approach $4.50 to $5.50 a share, also pushing the per share valuation closer to the company’s book value. However, barring a significant expansion of the company’s net interest margin, it’s difficult to see a scenario under which the company can double earnings per share and reach net interest income closer to that of a decade ago. At any rate, the company’s assets are presently severely underutilized.

Conclusion

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares belongs to a group of closely held underperforming community banks which trade at significant discounts to their book value while generating little, if any, return on their assets and equity. In the case of Farmers and Merchants, the company’s dividend yield of 3.25% and significant discount to book value may prove appealing to conservative income-oriented investors. However, there is a persistent risk that the controlling families’ inattention to the business may result in ongoing decline, further impacting shareholder value. It’s also reasonably unlikely that the company’s full potential will be realized in the foreseeable future, making one wonder whether the potential reward warrants the – quite possibly very long – wait.

The question, though, is whether the company and its management will do what is necessary to realize that potential value. Unfortunately, experience suggests this may not be the case.

Author’s Note: Farmers and Merchants, with a market capitalization of less than $10 million, is an exceptionally small and thinly traded institution, especially with the concentration of insider ownership. The company’s shares are only suitable for exceptionally long term shareholders willing to assume the illiquidity associated with the company’s common stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.