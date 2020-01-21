Discovery Inc.'s 11.6% Free Cash Flow Yield Will Significantly Push Up The Stock

Discovery's 11% FCF yield will lead to good things for the stock price in the long run, whether through buybacks, debt relief or other uses.

The board has authorized repurchases of up to $1 billion. The company guided to steady free cash flow growth which could fund that amount.

This is based on a comp analysis and FCF yield, FCF margins and valuation. If the company begins increasing buybacks, the valuation could be higher.

My new estimate is that DISCA stock is worth at least $52.42, or 62% more than the present price.

I have updated my valuation of Discovery, Inc. based on its huge free cash flow.

Discovery's Huge Free Cash Flow Generation Continues

Discovery's (DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCB) (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock is significantly undervalued based on its huge free cash flow ("FCF") generation ability. My estimate is that DISCA stock is at least 62% undervalued.

I have written about this stock several times, most recently in August 2019. This article updates my analysis of DISCA stock. Hopefully, this article will be a little less complicated.

The key thing to remember about Discovery, Inc. is that it generates large amounts of free cash flow, especially in relation to its market value.

The chart below shows that Discovery has a good track record in generating its FCF:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Moreover, it also has very high FCF margins (i.e. FCF dividend by sales):

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Just in case you are wondering, these FCF margins are significantly higher than its peers:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

As you might suspect, this leads me to believe that DISCA should also be valued higher than its peers.

But for some funny reason, it is not valued that way. You can see this in the next under table. It shows that DISCA has a lower P/E ratio, a lower EV/EBITDA ratio and a higher FCF yield than its peers.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

That makes me excited as a value investor. In the end, these obvious anomalies in valuation tend to reverse to their rightful place.

That leads me to show you what I assume will happen in 2019 and how I came up with the valuation for DISCA:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

You can see that I assume that the Q4 estimate for FCF will be 80% of that generated in Q3 2019. In the past two years, DISCA has been using its FCF to both buy back stock and pay down its debt:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

I believe these trends will continue.

Valuation of Discovery Stock

I came up with two ways to value DISCA and then averaged them.

The first uses the peer comp valuations from above.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This analysis is a little complicated. But it shows that after one applies median industry ratios to the inputs from DISCA, and then adjust them for the high margins (i.e., the premiums over the EBITDA and FCF margins of its peers), the stock is worth 99% more than its present price.

The second way to value the company is a little more simple.

In the second method, I made an estimate of the FCF for 2020 and then divided that by the FCF yield that the stock presently has. That gives it a value of $40.31 per share.

Now averaging both methods produces a value of $52.42 per share, or 61.6% higher than today.

Now, if DISCA decides to buy back more shares, the value could be significantly higher. As I pointed out in the preamble, Discovery's board authorized the company to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares in April 2019. So far this year, it has only bought back $300 million. My estimate is that the company will likely do $450 million by the end of 2019.

We will find out on February 27, 2020, when Discovery releases its earnings for 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.