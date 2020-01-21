Kansas City Southern: 2020 Is Shaping Up To Be A Good Year

If the economy is able to bottom, I have little doubt this company will continue to deliver solid capital gains in 2020.

Despite macro headwinds, the company was able to report rock solid Q4 results and expects 2020 to be stronger than 2019.

One has to give Kansas City Southern (KSU) some credit. The company just released its fourth quarter earnings and revealed a very strong performance in a pretty tough economic environment. The company did report contracting shipments (again) but was able to offset this by raising prices and enhancing profitability. It gets better considering that Kansas City Southern is expecting to increase both sales and volumes in 2020. If the economy is able to bottom, I have little doubt this company will continue to be a valuable source of capital gains for its investors. Source: Kansas City Southern

Q4 Was Good, Despite Headwinds

If I did not tell you the global economy had peaked in Q1 of 2018 followed by a growth peak in the US in Q4 of the same year, would you have been able to tell by just looking at the quarterly results of one of the largest (cyclical) transportation companies in the US (table below)? The answer should be 'no'. Not only has Kansas City Southern not shown any significant slow-down, the company has even reported accelerating growth in the past two quarters. Three of four quarters in 2019 saw double-digit EPS growth. Since the start of 2017, Kansas City Southern has reported just two quarters with single-digit EPS growth. The just released fourth quarter results show a 17% improvement to $1.82. That's in line with expectations of $1.83 and the result of strong pricing power and further efficiency gains.

Source: Estimize

I just mentioned that EPS growth is not showing any signs of the ongoing growth slowing trend. That might seem strange as there (technically speaking) should be no way for a cyclical company to avoid economic weakness. As it turns out, transportation volumes do show contraction. Three out of four quarters in 2019 reported contracting transportation volumes as you can see below. At the end of 2018, volumes started to rapidly decline - along with the US economy. Fourth quarter volumes were down 1.0%. Interestingly, the four segments, chemicals & petroleum, industrial & consumer products, agricultural & miners, and energy all reported higher volumes. Especially industrial products did well as volume was up 5.0%. This was mainly the result of 9.1% higher metals & scrap shipments. Energy was up 1.7% as utility coal shipments were able to more than offset contraction in all other energy sub-segments.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Kansas City Southern)

The reason shipments were down is a 5.3% decline in intermodal shipments and 6.4% lower automotive shipments. Intermodal shipments have been down every single quarter in 2019.

When adding prices, thus generating sales, we see a completely different picture. If the graph above only consisted of orange bars, one would not be able to tell there is any slowing going on. That said, total sales were up 5.1% as automotive was up 4.0% while industrial & consumer products had a multi-year high growth rate at 10.7%. The table below shows sales growth per segment.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Kansas City Southern)

Moving down the income statement, we see that operating efficiencies were a major driver as well. The adjusted operating ratio fell by 190 basis points to 62.4%. In this case, adjustments are based on a negative impact of roughly 90 basis points due to a change in tax law related to the Mexican Fuel Excise Tax Credit.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Enhanced profitability also covers the company's move towards a more streamlined business model. Compared to the last quarter of 2018, the number of active locomotives has declined by 16%. The system car fleet has decreased by 12% since the start of 2019. Total fuel efficiency improved by 5% while road locomotive failures are down 54% compared to Q4 of 2018.

2020 Is Shaping Up To Be A Good Year

Before I tell you what Kansas City Southern expects going forward, I have to mention that the economy is showing first signs of a recovery. The indicators that predicted the 2018 growth peak very accurately are currently indicating that we might get a bottom in the first quarter of this year. Future business expectations have improved for three straight months and could give current business expectations like the ISM manufacturing index some support going forward. Historically speaking, this would mean that overall shipments are going to improve again.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Good thing Kansas City Southern seems to agree with me. The company is seeing a positive revenue impact of 70% on its transportation volume. As you can see below one of the main drivers continues to be the Mexican Energy Reform while some headwinds remain in the intermodal segment.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

This has resulted in expected volume growth in the low-single digits in 2020 and revenue growth in the mid-single digits. The operating ratio is expected to fall below 60% next year, which is lower than previously assumed. The same goes for annual EPS growth expectations.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Almost needless to say, investors love Kansas City Southern right now. The stock has returned 60% over the past 12 months while the iShares Transportation ETF (IYT) returned 15% and underperformed the S&P 500 due to economic growth concerns. It sounds a bit weird, but as pretty much every stock on the market is up right now, the only thing that confirms a declining economy trend is the relative performance of segments and industries.

Source: FINVIZ (Additional Note: Log Scale Used)

Meanwhile, the P/E ratio has been unchanged over the past couple of years at 29.2, indicating that higher earnings fully supported the move higher - instead of a rally solely based on valuation expansion.

Data by YCharts

And although 29x earnings is not cheap, and a dividend yield of 1% is not a lot, I expect Kansas City Southern to be a good investment in 2020 if the economy is able to turn around. If that is indeed the case, I think the company will likely even increase its full-year expectations and continue to deliver strong capital gains.

Nonetheless, as the stock is up more than 5% last week, I will be waiting for a dip before I start buying. I have a lot of cyclical exposure right now and won't be adding after such a strong rally.

Either way, the point of this article is to show you that Kansas City Southern is doing exceptionally well in a tough environment and could be a strong outperformer in 2020 as well.

Let me know what you think!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.