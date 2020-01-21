BeiGene: The Poster Child Of China's Booming Biopharma Market

BeiGene is also proving itself as a world-class drug developer with landmark approval and partnership with Amgen in 2019.

Introduction

BeiGene (BGNE) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immune-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 2010 in Beijing, China, BeiGene has developed into a fully-integrated global biotechnology company with operations in China, the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Other than its internally developed drug candidates, BeiGene has also in-licensed China and Asia commercial rights of various product candidates from several global biopharmaceutical companies. BeiGene has grown to over 3,400 full-time employees globally with over 1,100 in clinical development and 1,000+ in commercial functions. In addition, they are building internal manufacturing capabilities that are either already operational or under development in preparation for the clinical and commercial supply of their product candidates.

With a significant unmet medical need in China and recent regulatory reforms by China’s chief drug regulator, the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”), China is encouraging the acceleration of the development of new innovative drugs. BeiGene believes that it is well-positioned to lead the charge in China with its significant presence and experience.

Figure 1 Significant Market Tailwinds Driving Growth in China Biopharmaceuticals Market (Source)

Clinical Pipeline

BeiGene’s clinical pipeline includes both internally developed and in-licensed product candidates. Its most advanced internally developed products are Zanubrutinib, Tislelizumab, and Pamiparib. Its full clinical pipeline is listed in Figure 2.

Figure 2 BeiGene’s Clinical Pipeline (Source)

Zanubrutinib is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (“BTK”) that has been granted accelerated approved by the FDA in November 2019 to treat relapsed/refractory (“R/R”) Mantle Cell Lymphoma (“MCL”). Zanubrutinib is also currently under New Drug Applications (“NDAs”) review in China for R/R MCL and R/R Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (“CLL/SLL”). Zanubrutinib has also been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in Waldernstrom’s Macacroglobulinemia (“WM”).

BeiGene believes that Zanubrutinib has the potential to be the best-in-class BTK inhibitor and can be priced more affordably than its competitors. To date, over 1,700 patients have been treated with Zanubrutinib in 8 indications over 25 clinical trials globally. In a head to head trial of Zanubrutinib versus Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV)’s market-leading BTK inhibitor Imbruvica in patients with WM, Zanubrutinib showed better efficacy and safety profile as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 Head to Head Comparison of Zanubrutinib and Ibrutinib (Source)

Its second most advanced pipeline is Tislelizumab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody against the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1. Tislelizumab is currently being evaluated in several pivotal trials globally as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care to treat various solid and hematological cancers.

In Dec 2019, Tislelizumab was approved by the NMPA to treat patient patients with classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (“cHL”) who have failed 2 prior treatments. The approval was based on the back of a 65 patients pool trial which yielded an impressive 77% objective response rate (“ORR”) and 62% complete response (“CR”). In addition, Tislelizumab is also under priority review by the NMPA to treat urothelial carcinoma (“UC”). To date, Tislelizumab has treated in over 5,000 patients across 25 clinical trials in various indications globally.

Thirdly, Pamiparib is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of poly-ADP-ribose polymerase (“PARP”)1 and PARP 2 enzymes that are currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combinations for the treatment of various solid tumors. BeiGene believes that Pamiparib is differentiated from other PARP inhibitors because of its brain penetration, greater selectivity, strong DNA-trapping activity, and good oral bioavailability demonstrated in preclinical models. BeiGene expects to file for an NDA for Pamiparib to treat ovarian cancer in china and further top-line data for Pamiparib are expected to be presented in 2020.

Partnered Program

In July 2017, BeiGene acquired Celgene’s commercial operations in China and the commercial rights of Celgene’s approved therapies, Abraxane, Revlimid, Vidaza for an upfront licensee and equity investment of $413M, and be eligible for additional $980M in development, regulatory and sales milestones. Product revenue from the sales of these 3 products totaled $50.14M for the quarter ended 30 Sep 2019, up 30% from $38.45M for the quarter ended 30 Sep 2018. Sales would have been higher but for the temporary supply disruptions of Abraxane.

More recently, Amgen (AMGN) entered into a strategic collaboration with BeiGene to expand its oncology presence in China. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will acquire a 20.5% stake in BeiGene for approximately $2.7B in cash and have the right to nominate one person to serve on BeiGene’s Board of Directors. BeiGene will commercialize 3 of Amgen’s product candidates, XGEVA, KYPROLIS, and BLINCYTO, in China in return for profit sharing. XGEVA has been launched in China since Sep 2019 and both KYPROLIS and BLINCYTO are in Phase 3 trials in China. In addition, both companies will collaborate to advance 20 medicines from Amgen’s oncology pipeline in China and globally.

Beyond the partnerships with Celgene and Amgen, BeiGene has also collaborated with several global biopharmaceutical companies such as Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX), MEI Pharma (MEIP), Zymeworks (ZYME), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX).

Prospects

BeiGene has garnered a strong reputation as the leading player in the fast-growing China biopharmaceutical industry, with its huge staff presence in both clinical development and commercial functions. In addition, with its extensive experience running clinical trials both in China and globally, and various strong partnership, BeiGene is uniquely positioned as the preferred partner and a leading innovator in China.

Beyond its licensed program, BeiGene has also started to commercialize its own internally developed programs. The approval of Zanubrutinib was the first cancer drug to be available for American patients while Tislelizumab. Beyond commercializing Amgen’s products in China, it is also notable to note that they are also co-developing Amgen’s oncology pipeline, clearly proving itself as a world-class player.

As of 30 Sep 2019, Cash and equivalents on hand was $1.28B, compared to $1.56B 3 months prior. The collaboration with Amgen had closed on 2 Jan 2020 and BeiGene received around $2.8B cash from Amgen’s equity investment in the company. This should give the company a comfortable cash runway into 2021 and beyond, even as the number of programs they are running continues to increase.

Despite its promise, there can still be risks associated with investing in BeiGene. For instance, there remain some doubts about the competitiveness of their internally developed programs. While Zanubrutinib showed better efficacy and safety profile than Imbruvica in the head-to-head trial, the results were not statistically significant and the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, leaving questions on whether Zanubrutinib can be best-in-class, given the marker leadership position that Imbruvica currently holds. The PD-1 market landscape in China is also highly competitive, with Tislelizumab only the 4th homegrown PD-1 and 6th overall approved in China over the past year.

Beyond competitiveness, China pharmaceuticals have been plagued by scandals such as expired vaccines being administered to Children. There are also doubts about the corporate governance of Chinese biopharma companies on the accuracy of their financial reporting and clinical data. In fact, BeiGene themselves was accused of inflating their revenue.

Conclusion

Since its founding, BeiGene has established itself as a leading world-class biopharmaceutical company out of China. With its extensive network and strong partners, they are well-positioned to be at the forefront of the growth of the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry.

The Chinese biopharmaceutical industry looks primed for explosive growth in the short to middle term, and investors can consider an investment, as BeiGene is well-positioned to be a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company.

Investing in biotechnology is always risky and investors should always conduct their own due diligence and consider their risk profile and time horizon before taking up any position. I have covered the CHNA ETF as a more diversified and risk-averse alternative to investors who wish to have exposure in the China Biopharmaceutical Industry.

