Visa: One Catalyst To Watch Ahead Of Investor Day

Visa Inc. (V) recently announced the acquisition of Plaid, an API that allows consumers to link their financial accounts to its fintech clients, for $5.3 billion. Importantly, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to V’s revenue immediately and add 30-40 bps to FY20 (assuming it closes in the next 3-6 months) and 80-100 bps to FY21 revenue growth. I look at the acquisition as a tool that will help V accelerate its long-term revenue growth by expanding the total addressable market by ~$3.2 billion in areas of high growth financial data network businesses such as B2B and Visa Direct, with each adding about 1-2% to its annual growth, while building closer fintech relationships.

Visa’s upcoming Investor Day event could serve as a key catalyst for addressing the valuation gap with MA. A strategic shift toward building out its tech stack should introduce significant optionality to the V story, driving a re-rating.

A Closer Look at the Acquisition

The deal terms: V will pay a total price of $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid. The acquisition price includes $4.9 billion of cash consideration, financed from cash in hand and issuance of new debt, as well as ~$400 million of retention equity and deferred equity consideration composed of Visa restricted stock units ((RSUs)) to current Plaid employees, which will be expensed over the first 3 years (~75% to be expensed in the first 2 years). The transaction will have no impact on the company’s capital allocation strategy, including its previously announced stock buyback program, with management guiding for the deal close within a 3 to 6-month time frame.

Plaid positions Visa among Fintechs: With the acquisition of Plaid, V gets access to an infrastructure technology provider that allows its over 200 million consumers to link their financial accounts to 2,600 fintech clients such as Acorns, Betterment, Chime, Transferwise, Robinhood, Venmo, etc., across more than 11,000 financial institutions. Plaid’s open banking connectivity products boost V’s standing as a gateway to bank accounts, now as a technology infrastructure partner to fintech companies for financial data and account access. Additionally, the company will be better equipped to leverage its global bank and fintech relationships to accelerate Plaid's network expansion globally and deliver data assets as well as security enhancements to ensure the data is used in ways that the consumer has authorized, thereby balancing the two-sided network.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, V gets to expands its footprint into a high growth fintech market with a large addressable size while also gaining incremental insights into the partnering fintech platforms. Notably, there is solid adoption of fintechs by consumers worldwide - ~59% of the global population are internet-enabled consumers and ~75% use at least one fintech application.

Source: Company Presentation

Plaid Acquisition Supports V’s Network of Network Strategy

Expand into a new high-growth financial data network business in the US as well as international markets: Despite its large network of partners and consumers in the US, the growth opportunity for Plaid is significant as its penetration across all fintech verticals - Banking & Investing, Lending, Consumer Payment, Financial Management and Business Services - is still very low.

Internationally, there are 15x more fintech users than in the US. Currently, Plaid operates in Canada and the UK and is in beta in Ireland, France, and Spain. With the backing of V’s robust network of financial institutions and fintechs, Plaid should be able to expand further into international markets.

Source: Company Presentation

Accelerates V’s cross-border money movement strategy: Plaid helps Visa build on its efforts to deliver payment initiation and value-added services globally to fintech developers for noncard payments. By enabling seamless bank account authentication for fintech applications through integrated platforms and value-added services, Plaid accelerates V’s open banking efforts and can help it to generate significant cross-border and B2B volume growth, while complementing Visa Direct, Earthport and B2B initiatives.

Source: Company Presentation

New growth avenues in its core business by building closer relationships with fintechs: Also, there is minimal overlap in fintech and developer-oriented offerings between V and Plaid. As such, V can grow its core business by cross-selling its payment capabilities and value-added services to Plaid’s broad base of over 2,600 fintech clients while building close fintech relationships.

Given the significant premium paid for Plaid over its valuation of $2.65 billion in its last funding round, in which V was an investor, in September 2019, I think Plaid is V’s boldest move to support its network of network strategy and that V can leverage its strong global network to accelerate Plaid’s growth going forward, to support its own growth inorganically.

Synergies from the Acquisition

The primary opportunity for V with regard to synergies lies in revenue – as part of the Visa ecosystem, Plaid allows Visa to capitalize on new opportunities to drive further growth of its high growth financial data network business internationally and accelerate its own network volumes by integrating its payment capabilities into Plaid. Additionally, with Plaid, V is well-positioned to compete and partner with fintechs globally.

Management highlighted that Plaid charges fintechs based on their usage. As these fintechs expand and connect more financial accounts and use more data on those accounts, the charges would increase, resulting in higher revenue for Plaid. Historically, accounts linked to Plaid have grown at a CAGR of 115% over the past four years, and I see future growth rate at least in line with the historical average. Accordingly, I believe Plaid is on track to generate ~$200 million in revenue in 2020 and ~$310m in 2021. Incorporating these numbers into Visa’s top-line projections, the Plaid acquisition will likely be accretive to V’s revenue immediately and add ~40 bps to FY20 revenue (assuming it closes by mid FY20), as well as another ~100 bps (worth ~$270 million) to FY21 revenue. That said, the transaction is guided to be near-term dilutive to EPS, with a ~50 bps non-GAAP dilution in FY20, and a further ~100-150 bps dilution in FY21.

One Catalyst To Watch Ahead of Investor Day

The Plaid acquisition represents a positive step toward closing the valuation gap with Mastercard (MA), which currently trades significantly above Visa’s earnings multiple.

Data by YCharts

This acquisition, along with the recent acquisitions of Earthport and Rambus, should help address investor perception of MA being ahead on tech issues, and thus, potentially narrow the persistent valuation gap. I do, however, also think the timing of the deal announcement is worth noting. With Investor Day right around the corner, I am placing V on catalyst watch – a potential shift in strategic focus toward building out its tech stack should introduce significant optionality into the long run revenue run rate, with a re-rating likely to be on the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.