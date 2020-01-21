Ocular Therapeutix: Multiple Upside Drivers For This Platform Technology Play

Another catalyst to look forward to is initial sales guidance as Dextenza launch progresses (keep in mind salesforce was expanded by 50% and restructuring should help reduce cash burn).

*This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on Jan. 15, but has been updated where necessary. Despite the recent rebound, the story remains in early innings with substantial upside potential ahead should management continue to execute with the Dextenza launch and progression of early-stage assets in the clinic.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) have risen by 57% since my initial recommendation in June last year, where we highlighted significant insider buying and value proposition of its lead product Dextenza. Shares have risen by 13% since my July update.

My initial impression is that 2020 should be a pivotal year for them with multiple milestones having potential for value creation. Couple that with a chart consolidating nicely in the mid 4s, and it appears time to revisit with an eye toward upside potential in the near to medium term.

Chart

Figure 1: OCUL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe shares bouncing around in the $2.50 to $5 range for much of the past year. After consolidating nicely in the mid 4s, the stock is breaking out on above average volume and going for new 52-week highs.

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I stated that the company's principal focus is the commercial launch of its first drug (Dextenza). Their intention and value proposition is to make drop therapy obsolete , using a hydrogel -based platform to eventually cover all indications for which drops are currently prescribed . The same goes for conditions that call for an injection to the back of the eye (i.e. current VEGF therapies). Ocular essentially invented a new route of administration (intracanicular inserts and intracameral injections) - the procedure of insertion of Dextenza shows it's very rapid and easily accomplished.

, using a -based platform to eventually . The same goes for conditions that call for an injection to the back of the eye (i.e. current VEGF therapies). Ocular essentially invented a new route of administration (intracanicular inserts and intracameral injections) - the procedure of insertion of Dextenza shows it's very rapid and easily accomplished. On a personal note, I stated that I identified very much with the value proposition here. I recalled my own experience trying to care for my grandmother and having to remind her to take her drops (not to mention that I'm not very dexterous when it came to her asking me to administer them). In that light, the burden on patient and caregiver made it clear that this procedure and technology add real value. Specifically, the insertion of Dextenza replaces 70 steroid drops given over a month (keeping in mind weekly drop requirement varies and that these patients can have issues with memory or dexterity).

As for execution by management and launch efforts, I noted that Dextenza was approved to deliver dexamethasone to treat postoperative ocular pain for up to 30 days with one treatment. Dextenza's C-code was set to go live in July with J-code to potentially be effective in January 2020. For those unaware, C-code gives full reimbursement at full price (payment within two weeks) for all Medicare part B patients (2 million of those in the US). I reminded readers that there are many investigator-initiated trials ongoing (looking at several other indications where steroids are effective, such as dry eye syndrome).

Sizing up just the initial market opportunity, management had stated that there are around 8 to 9 million total prescriptions of steroids and 6 million surgical prescriptions for topical steroids (for the latter, Dextenza is indicated for all of those). In total, 4 million of those scripts are for cataract surgery and half fall under Medicare part B. While Ocular Therapeutix is a small company, keep in mind that 60% of the annual 2 million Medicare Part B surgeries take place in around 900 surgical centers (top doctors do between 2,000 and 3,500 surgeries per year). Management stated that if the company gets the product of these high performing doctors protocols, that could mean $2 million to $3 million income per year for one doctor. Ultimately, it appeared that peak sales potential of Dextenza in the post-cataract setting could fall anywhere between $150 million and $250 million. Data from research studies was supportive of Dextenza's potential, "indicating 79% of ophthalmologists thought Dextenza could become their next standard of care, 93% believe the core value proposition of Dextenza is its potential to improve patient compliance and outcomes and 75% surveyed thought Dextenza could be used in greater than 90% of cataract surgeries." sNDA approval for Dextanza to include the treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery as an additional indication was a welcome development as well, expanding its potential market opportunity.

We also dug into presentations at major conferences to highlight a few comments made by management. These included the fact that their hydrogel technology was not limited to treating surface of eye, but also making an impact on back of the eye diseases including those currently treated with anti-VEGF injections (to extend duration). Regarding Dextenza's launch, we were reminded that new net revenue for physicians could be quite meaningful (a couple hundred bucks extra or so). Management stated that Wall Street was erroneously grouping the company into "short the launch" names, but felt they could surprise given the concentrated nature of the market (know where high volume surgeons and ASCs are). Lastly, the glaucoma opportunity was highlighted as the same problem exists (low adherence to drop therapy).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events to determine how our thesis has been affected and whether compelling near to medium term upside potential exists.

Select Recent Developments

On Sept. 24 the company announced that it had dosed the first patients in its phase 3 trial evaluating Dextenza for the treatment of symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis (AC). Importantly, this is the third phase 3 study in AC they've conducted and supplemental New Drug Application would be submitted should topline data hit endpoints (results expected 1H 2020). 80 patients are being enrolled and randomized in 1 to 1 manner to receive Dextenza or placebo vehicle punctum plug, with primary endpoint being ocular itching following insertion of Dextenza at multiple time points during the 30-day period.

A week later the company announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had issued a permanent product-specific J-code for Dextenza 0.4mg for intracanalicular use. The J-code became effective Oct. 1 to replace the previously-issued C-Code, with the company retaining transitional pass-through status granted from CMS.

On Nov. 8 the company released a strategic update detailing its operational restructuring plan, which resulted in $11 million in annualized savings via personnel reductions and $14 million in one-time program deferrals. Ocular expected to record costs associated with the restructuring of $700,000 in Q4. To management's credit, instead of trying to take too much on they appear to be focusing on maximizing probability of success of Dextenza's commercial launch as well as completing key clinical studies (phase 3 AC, phase 1 OTX-TIC for treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension and OTX-TKI for treatment of wet AMD). Management suggested that these savings combined with projected Dextenza sales and cash position would extend operational runway into Q4 2020.

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $65.4 million (benefited from $18.6 million in net proceeds from sale of common stock via ATM or at the market offering, which grants sales of up to $50 million). Keep in mind they have $25 million term loan facility as well. Net loss rose to $18.8 million, while G&A also increased to $6.2 million. Selling and marketing expenses rose multiple fold to $6.8 million as a result of the Dextenza commercial launch. Research and development expenses came in about flat (slightly elevated) at $10.2 million. Revenues totaled just $0.8 million, compared to $0.5 million for same quarter in Q3 2018. Management continued to guide for operational runway into Q4 2020.

As for updates on specific programs, for Dextenza launch it was noted that half of accounts who made initial purchases re-ordered the product with over a third of accounts having re-ordered three or more times. The company chose to expand its field team by 50% with the goal of having 30 Key Account Managers in place by the end of November (a bullish sign). Since launch 7,000 patients had been treated across more than 350 surgical sites.

Figure 3: Addressable market- all cataract volume (Source: corporate presentation)

Future catalysts include quarterly sales updates where we would hope to see revenues ramp up (management is likely to provide initial guidance in the next quarter or two), pivotal phase 3 AC data 1H 2020, phase 1 data for OTX-TIC in glaucoma (goal of offering 6 to 12 months of IOP lowering with current efficacy data showing effect beyond 16 months with favorable safety profile in first subject treated) and progress for OTX-TKI in wet AMD phase 1 dose escalation study (currently in second cohort with higher dosage).

On the negative side, it seems that the Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss OTX-TP wasn't productive as the agency did not feel that the data from this trial met the standard of clinical meaningfulness in the population studied (no immediate plans to bring program forward without a partner).

Management's presentation from Jefferies Healthcare Conference is a worthwhile listen (although a bit dated as it took place in November). We are reminded of the value add in a nutshell, as current standard of care for drop therapy calls for 70 applications over one month with a different frequency each week (quite difficult to adhere to) vs. one Dextenza insert offering a full course of therapy. J-code that went into effect Oct. 1 provides reimbursement across all settings of care and for Medicare Part B patients given the passthrough status of three years are guaranteed reimbursement during that period of time. Surgeon response has been quite positive with a number of investigator initiated studies to be launched in the near to medium term. One hurdle with commercial launch is still education of surgeons to get them comfortable with process of inserting Dextenza (not difficult but does take time, about four to five insertions for this to occur). ASCs typically allow surgeons to do one or two insertions, submit to CMS for reimbursement and wait to make sure they get reimbursed (gradually added to protocol as they get comfortable with it). In total, 4 million cataract procedures take place in US on annual basis, but the real target is the 50% that are performed for Medicare Part B patients where Dextenza enjoys full reimbursement coverage. Keep in mind that the 60% of 2 million annual Medicare Part B surgeries are done in around 900 surgical centers. Unfortunately, there's an element of uncertainty here as it's early in the launch and management isn't providing guidance until they get confidence on what revenues could look like on quarter to quarter basis. Figure 3 (above) is quite encouraging, showing market potential broken down from left to right across various categories. ASCs who have ordered two or more times represents market opportunity of $32 million and those who've reordered $41 million. Moving on to the glaucoma opportunity, poor adherence also is the key problem here and is associated with disease progression and blindness (there are good drugs available but non adherence rates run in the 30% to 80% range in the literature).

OTX-TIC (intracameral injection) phase 1 study is now in a third therapeutic dose cohort with goal of providing six months sustained release of travoprost. A fourth cohort is planned as well with a slightly smaller implant. Interim data showed clinically meaningful lowering of IOP with duration of therapy out to 13 months (implant biodegraded by seven months).

Figure 4: OTX-TIC initial efficacy results quite promising relative to standard of care across multiple time points (Source: corporate presentation)

As for back of the eye programs, OTX-IVT is the subject of a partnership with Regeneron and OTX-TKI is Ocular's proprietary program. The Regeneron program is meant to extend duration of Eylea (was delivered to them in 2018 but failed to meet expectations for both parties, might extend partnership to include additional formulations). On the other hand OTX-TKI phase 1 study continues (dose escalation) and as it is an open label design they should get an early read on efficacy. Animal data showed action of the drug up to 12 months with continued effect (if replicated in humans, would be a significant catalyst in my opinion).

As for institutional investors of note, Opaleye Management continues to show much conviction by adding to their stake in the company (now at 11%). There has been a history of insider buying over the past year or so.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it appears that 2020 is going to be a pivotal year for Ocular Therapeutix as revenues ramp up for Dextenza and increasing adoption takes place. Leadership will have to walk a fine line in their initial guidance for sales and uptake, managing investor expectations while clearly illustrating that they are executing in an efficient manner. One analyst note from Piper Jaffray showed a lowering of 2020 revenue projections to $26.5 million from $52 million - if that scenario indeed were the case, current market capitalization would be 10 times that number. On the other hand, if uptake surprises to the upside and data for ongoing clinical studies proves positive, current valuation will look discounted in hindsight. Another key overhang remains the potential for a financing, so management will need to be careful on how they manage this issue (or whether to keep tapping the ATM offering until sales ramp up). The other possibility is partnering one of their early stage assets (while retaining significant economic participation) - this would make sense considering large market opportunities requiring substantial resources to move these forward into mid and late stage studies later on.

Data for clinical programs OTX-TKI and OTX-TIC are both catalysts that aren't accounted for in most analyst projections. Both target large market opportunities and potentially offer substantial improvements over standard of care. Food for thought, consider that Kodiak Sciences is valued at nearly $3 billion based in part on lead candidate KSI-301 (objective in DAZZLE pivotal study is to bring nearly all wet AMD patients to an every 3 month durability interval).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, OCUL is a Speculative Buy and attractive over the medium-to long-term time frame. One conservative strategy would be to purchase a pilot position presently, awaiting quarterly results (and possible financing) before filling the position out.

Risks include dilution in the near term, setbacks in the clinic and commercial launch for Dextenza, substantial competition in all indications targeted (including from generic treatments) and changes to legislation affecting reimbursement. Consider that the company also will need to upgrade and expand existing manufacturing facility (or relocate) as launch progresses.

To reconsider this one for ROTY, I would wait until we see initial sales guidance and would like the necessary financing to be taken care of.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.