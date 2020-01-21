Tesla Autopilot Safety Rate Crashes

One of the foundations of the Tesla (TSLA) bull case for the coming years is that the company's self-driving technology is way ahead of the competition. As CEO Elon Musk has said, there will be one million robotaxis on the road this year, bringing the company and potentially consumers billions in revenues and helping separate Tesla from legacy automakers. Unfortunately, the latest set of data regarding Autopilot shows a huge step back, leading to more questions around the future of this important item.

In the second half of 2018, Tesla started releasing data on a quarterly basis surrounding its Autopilot system. There are some questions as to how these numbers are truly calculated, given one might assume Autopilot would disengage right before a crash were actually to happen, but let's assume for this argument that all of the data is valid. This week, Tesla posted its Q4 2019 data, seen below:

In the 4th quarter, we registered one accident for every 3.07 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.10 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.64 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles.

On the face of it, the data appears to be quite solid. Drivers using Autopilot don't crash at the same rate as those without it, and Tesla drivers overall are safer than the average US driver. Of course, it's not a 100% valid comparison to similar classes of vehicles, but it's hard to get all the relevant numbers. I will note that the NHTSA number was updated from Q3 to Q4, going from 498,000 miles to 479,000 miles.

The problem for Tesla is that the latest set of data does not inspire confidence in the Autopilot system, at least in the near term. In the table below, I've detailed all of the six reports we've gotten, in terms of millions of miles driven for the three categories detailed above. I also calculated the ratio of Autopilot to the non-Autopilot items for further examination.

(Data sourced from Tesla Vehicle Safety Report, linked above)

As the table above showed, this was the worst sequential change for both the Autopilot and Active Safety categories. Also, the "more safer" percentage from AP to AS dropped to its lowest value of the six quarters on record. Going into Q4 2019, the five quarter average for AP was 3.35 million miles, so the latest quarter came in a bit below that. Of course, we don't have total numbers for all of this data, so the numbers here are just averages. Autopilot's total miles have likely soared as the overall Tesla fleet continues to increase. Finally, I'll note that the AP/NHTSA ratio is at its lowest point in this data set.

The problem for Tesla is that the company always talks about improving features through over the air updates. Autopilot is supposed to be getting better and better, and things like automatic city driving were supposed to be here by the end of last year. There's been numerous examples of people doing crazy things with Autopilot, which the company is supposedly trying to limit. However, it's hard for the company to argue that hands should always be on the wheel when its CEO is famous for not doing it.

(Source: Tesla - The 60 Minutes Scare, seen here)

The latest set of safety data comes out just days after it was reported that the National Transportation Safety Board ("NTSB") will meet on February 25th to determine the cause of a previously notable fatal Tesla crash. The Autopilot system is a key topic on the agenda, especially given a number of other crashes have reportedly occurred while using the system. Should US authorities decide Tesla must deactivate the system, it would be a major hit to the company's future plans. I'm sure it also would result in more lawsuits from customers that have paid for features that they aren't getting, even though Tesla's disclaimer says that certain items are reliant on regulatory approval.

In the end, investors should be a little worried about Tesla after the latest Autopilot data showed a dramatic drop in safety. While Q3 2019 may have been an usually high safety quarter, the Autopilot to Active Safety ratio also dropped to its lowest point in the data set. This isn't a good thing for a system that's supposed to be constantly improving over time. With full self driving being a critical part of the Tesla bull case for the future, and the stock near an all-time high, investors need to hope that Q4 2019 was a one-time blip and safety improves in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.