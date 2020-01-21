Bank Of America: Reiterate Buy Post Q4; 8-10% Annual Return

At $34.71, the shares offer a 2% dividend yield and an 8-10% average annual return, and represent our preferred U.S. bank stock. Buy.

We expect Bank of America's Net Income to grow at 0-2% p.a. and, helped by buybacks, its EPS to grow at 6-8% p.a.

While the impact from rates will continue in H1, medium-term earnings will be stable from loan growth, Non-Interest Revenues and cost control.

19Q4 results last week showed Net Interest Revenues being impacted by recent rate cuts, but Non-Interest Revenues and expenses remain solid.

Bank of America shares have returned 25.4% in the 3 months since we initiated our Buy rating, nearly twice the return from the S&P 500.

Introduction

Bank of America (BAC) shares have returned 25.4% (including $0.19 in dividends) in the 3 months since we initiated our Buy rating and described the stock as having "the best risk/reward among large U.S. banks". This represents a return close to twice that of the S&P 500 (SPY), significantly ahead of Wells Fargo (WFC), and slightly ahead of JP Morgan (JPM):

BAC Share Price vs. JPM, WFC & S&P 500 (Since 03 Oct) Source: Yahoo Finance (17-Jan-20).

Having review the 19Q4 results released last week, we continue to believe BAC shares to be a Buy, and expect them to deliver an investor return of approx. 8-10% p.a., driven by loan growth, cost control and buybacks.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy recommendation was based on BAC being able to maintain its current level of earnings, and assumes the following:

Large U.S. retail banks are natural “GDP+” earnings growers, and BAC is one of the most competitive players in this group

BAC can maintain its current earnings, with a small decline in Net Interest Yield being offset by moderate loan growth and flat/down expenses.

No imminent risk of a recession in the U.S., and BAC is well-positioned for any downturn, thanks to its strong balance sheet

At the current price of $34.71, based on 2019 EPS, BAC shares have a P/E multiple of approx. 10.8x (adjusted for share buybacks to date), compared to 10.6x in October (which was based on 2018 EPS). This means that:

Current earnings, at approx. 9% of market capitalisation, being deployed as approx. 2% in dividends, 1% for growth and 6% in buybacks

BAC can generate Net Income growth of 0-2% p.a. which, combined with buybacks worth 6% p.a., deliver an EPS growth of 6-8% p.a.

(We have reduced our assumption on the amount of capital needed to be retained for growth, from 2% of the current market capitalisation to 1%, based on management comments, as we will explain below.)

Based on the above, BAC shares offer an 8-10% annual return, from 2% in dividends and 6-8% share price appreciation (from 6-8% in EPS growth and stable valuation multiples).

Group Results Overview

19Q4 results showed BAC navigating the impact of U.S. rate cuts since July 2019, with cost control and buybacks helping EPS grow +5.5% year-on-year:

BAC 19Q4 Results – Key Figures (Reported Basis) NB. First Data JV impairment was $2.072bn before tax; tax benefit was $373m. Source: BAC results supplement (19Q4).

During 19Q4, revenues were down 1.4% year-on-year, expenses were up 1.3%, and provisions were up 4.0% (mostly in Consumer Banking, and in line with loan growth), leading to Profit Before Tax ("PBT") being down by 6.1%. Net Income was only down by 3.9%, due to the effective tax rate being reduced by some one-off items. With the share count down 9.2% thanks to buybacks, EPS grew 5.5% year-on-year.

For full-year 2019, despite lower rates in H2, revenues were flat (+0.2%), expenses were down 0.6%, the share count was reduced by 7.8%, all of which help EPS grow +12.4% year-on-year. Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") was 16% excluding the First Data joint venture impairment, and basically stable year-on-year. The CET1 ratio was 11.2%, far above 9.5% minimum required.

We look at BAC's revenue and expenses in more detail below.

Net Interest Revenues

Net Interest Revenues continue to show a decline year-on-year due to the negative impact of U.S. rate cuts, but are expected to stabilise in 20H2.

For 19Q4, on a year-on-year basis, Net Interest Revenues were down 3.0%, with total loans growing 4.2% partially offsetting Net Yield falling 18 bps (which represents a 7% contraction of the Net Yield in the prior year):

BAC Interest Revenue & Loans (19Q4) Source: BAC results supplement (19Q4).

The picture is similar on a quarter-on-quarter basis, where Net Interest Revenues (also called Net Interest Income, or "NII") have been roughly flat at around $12.5bn, with continuing loan growth offsetting a falling Net Yield:

BAC Net Interest Income & Net Interest Yield (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (19Q4).

Looking forward to 2020, management guided to Net Interest Revenues to be lower quarter-on-quarter in Q1 and again in Q2, partly due to seasonality:

“First, with respect to Q1, we will have one less day of interest. Second, we expect lower loan yields to be more fully reflected from the late October Fed rate cut. Third, reinvestment rates are expected to dilute securities yields, despite fractionally higher long-end rates. Moving to Q2, we typically experience seasonally lower NII for two reasons: First, we typically see higher interest expense from funding, increased seasonal Global Markets client activity in equities. The benefit of this activity shows up in non-interest income, instead of interest income. Second, we also typically see lower average card balances, as clients pay down their holiday balances. Both of these seasonal patterns have historically led to lower NII in Q2 compared to Q1.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (19Q4 earnings call)

Management expectation is for the Net Interest Revenues to start growing again in Q3 of 2020, thanks to loan growth and deposit pricing, "assuming the current sort of economic environment". BAC's CFO also confirmed that full-year 2020 Net Interest Revenues are expected to be "down modestly":

John McDonald (Autonomous analyst): “When you put together your commentary about the quarters, year-over-year, does that imply flat to down a little bit maybe on the NII in terms of your outlook against flat rates?” Paul Donofrio (BAC CFO): “Yes. Year-over-year modestly, I would say.” John McDonald: “Down modestly?” Paul Donofrio: “Yes.” (19Q4 earnings call)

We are more conservative and assume Net Yield will show further, small declines after Q2, but even then Net Interest Revenues would be stable or grow slightly over the next few years, thanks to loan growth offsetting. BAC has a solid record in loan growth (even with legacy run-offs), and the latest management outlook is for total loan growth of 4% (5% excluding run-offs):

BAC Loan Growth vs. Net Interest Income Growth (2013-19A) Source: BAC results supplements.

Non-Interest Revenues

Non-Interest Revenues were stable overall, and have been relatively consistent in Global Banking and Global Markets.

Total Non-Interest Revenues were basically flat (+0.4%) year-on-year in 19Q4 and slightly down (-1.2%) for the full year, with nearly all of the decline due to “other income”, which included an equity investment gain in the prior year. Investment Banking fees benefited from strong global fee pools and how BAC “regained some of the lost market share from a couple of years ago”:

BAC Non-Interest Revenues (19Q4) Source: BAC results supplement (19Q4).

While Non-Interest Revenues in Global Banking and Global Markets have benefited from strong markets, they have been quite consistent since 2014:

BAC Selected Non-Interest Revenue Lines (2014-19) NB. “DVA” = “Debt Valuation Adjustments”. Source: BAC results presentation & supplement (19Q4).

Expenses

BAC continues to be able to keep expense growth to a minimum, which helps keep earnings stable even with low or no revenue growth.

19Q4 saw another quarter of solid cost control, with expenses up only 1.3% year-on-year, despite investments in technology and branches. Full-year 2019 expenses were $52.8bn (excluding the First Data joint venture impairment), lower than the $53.2bn figure in 2018, and is guided to “low $53bn” in 2020:

BAC Non-Interest Expenses (FTE Basis) (2013A-20E) Source: BAC results supplements.

We believe BAC has further cost savings potential, as its 2019 Efficiency Ratio of 57.5% is still higher than JPM’s 55.2%, and BAC management also pointed to how room for improvement continues to exist in particular segments.

Segmental Results

BAC's segmental results showed some weakness in 19Q4, partly due to the negative impact of lower rates on Net Interest Revenues, but also due to investments and one-offs:

GWIM's profit decline in Q4 was partly due to a gain from a non-core asset sale in the prior year

profit decline in Q4 was partly due to a gain from a non-core asset sale in the prior year Global Banking's profit was down year-on-year, due to “higher investment costs” involving new hires and technology on slightly down revenues

profit was down year-on-year, due to “higher investment costs” involving new hires and technology on slightly down revenues Global Markets's reported figures were distorted by Debt Valuation Adjustments; otherwise revenues would have been up 9.9% in Q4

BAC Net Revenue & Profit Before Tax by Segment (19Q4) NB. "GWIM" = Global Wealth & Investment Management. Source: BAC results supplement (19Q4).

Notwithstanding the short-term volatility in individual segments, full-year group PBT was roughly flat despite the headwind from lower rates, an example of the benefits from BAC's diversified business model.

Near-Term Recession Risk

The risk of a recession in the near term remains low. As with the previous quarter, there was no significant change in either credit costs or the external environment, and management continues to expect total Net Charge-Offs to be at approx. $1bn each quarter:

BAC Consumer & Commercial Net Charge-Offs (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (19Q4).

Returning Capital to Shareholders

We expect BAC to continue to distribute nearly all of its Net Income, as it has since 2017. While BAC's CET1 ratio has been falling slowly, it is still far above the 9.5% minimum required, and management stated on the call that BAC still had a “sizeable” buffer above their (undisclosed) target.

BAC CET1 Capital & Shareholder Distributions (2013-19A) Source: BAC results supplements.

BAC's 2019 Net Income is equivalent to approx. 9% of its current market capitalisation. We had previously assumed capital equivalent to 2% of market capitalisation to be retained on the balance sheet for loan growth. Based on management comments, we have reduced this to 1%. With an approx. 2% dividend yield, this leaves an amount equivalent to approx. 6% of current market capitalisation to be spent on buybacks each year.

Valuation

At $34.71, BAC shares trade on 1.8x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") (based on TBV of $19.41 at 19Q4) and 11.8x P/E (based on 2019 EPS of $2.93) (10.8x if we adjust for the lower share count post buybacks).

In P/E terms, BAC continues be more than 1x cheaper than “quality” names like US Bancorp (USB) and JP Morgan (JPM), is also cheaper than Wells Fargo (WFC), and has a premium of less than 1x over Citi (C):

BAC Valuation Multiples vs. Peers NB. P/E based on 2019 adjusted EPS figures (not adjusted for buybacks). Source: Company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 2.1% (based on dividends of $0.72 per share), and is expected to rise again as management still intends to raise the Payout Ratio to 30% (from the current 25%).

We expect BAC valuation multiples to remain broadly stable over the medium term.

Conclusion

While 19Q4 results showed the impact of U.S rate cuts on Net Interest Revenue, Non-Interest Revenues and expenses remain solid.

Headwinds from rates are expected to continue into 20H1, but the decline in Net Yield is expected to decelerate in H2, and will be more than offset by BAC's 4-5% p.a. loan growth over time. With Non-Interest Revenues broadly stable and expenses under control, and no near-term risk of a recession, we expect Net Income to grow at 0-2% p.a. in the medium term.

With BAC able to distribute nearly all its Net Income, after the 2% Dividend Yield, buybacks can reduce the share count by approx. 6% p.a., taking EPS growth to 6-8%. With stable valuation multiples, this means a 6-8% share price growth and, including dividends, an 8-10% p.a. investor return.

We believe BAC is the most attractive of the large-cap U.S. bank stocks, and reiterate our Buy recommendation.

