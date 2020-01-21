Twilio: Over-Hyped Valuation Doesn't Make Sense Given Competitive Threats

Twilio (TWLO) is a stock that flew into my radar summer last year that I never really took a hard look at. Like most tech plays, the company just flew straight up these last few months but now has started to pull back as the company is down nearly 40% from its lofty all-time highs. As the shares have rebounded and formed a stable technical support level at 100 per share, it’s time now to examine if there is an investment opportunity at current prices or should we hold off for now.

Twilio is a pioneer in the newly emerging Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry. While the service of using computers to call or send messages to other communication devices such as mobile phones/telephones is not new, Twilio was the among the first to offer a cloud-based platform to enable other firms to offer this service. In simple terms, Twilio has allowed businesses to integrate various communication features like SMS and voice into its clients' apps without having any in-house hardware, or having to deal with telecom carriers.

At its simplest form, it’s the text message from your Uber Eats or being able to directly place a call from an app like Airbnb without typing a number. This is just scratching the surface of what is possible though as new use cases such as a one-stop contact center, Internet of Things, AI, chatbots, etc., are continuously being developed. As more and more customers begin adopting CPaaS technology, novel ways of using this technology to engage and communicate with customers would emerge.

Source: Possible use cases identified by Gartner

Given the potential of the use cases emerging in the CPaaS industry, most analysts are predicting fairly rapid growth in the next few years as more and more companies adopt or expand their CPaaS-related capabilities. On the low end of the forecasts, I have seen a recent Gartner Market Trends report predicts the industry will grow at a CAGR of 49.6% to reach $4.63 billion by 2021. Assuming the same growth rate and extending this by one year, we can assume that the CPaaS industry would be worth $6.92 billion by 2022. On the high end, I have seen another forecast by IDC that estimates that the CPaaS market would grow even more than that reaching $11 billion by 2022.

Early adoption was predominantly driven by tech companies, such as gig economy players (like Airbnb (AIRB), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Uber (NYSE:UBER)) and other tech firms like WhatsApp (FB), etc. It is expected though that traditional enterprises such as banks, department stores, delivery, etc., would increasingly adopt this technology especially when new use cases are discovered and implemented by their industry. For example, if it becomes an industry standard to receive a text while ordering online, all online retailers would need to add this feature. So the $11 billion forecast makes sense as a high-end range of the industry forecast.

There is a lot of variability with the forecasts as market researchers have differing opinions on the speed and scale of adoption. On the one hand, I can see the potential of CPaaS and as a consumer, I definitely appreciate getting a message when my Uber arrives but I can see it getting really old fast if I get some random promotional text multiple times a day. I probably would install some sort of text filter for spam. But this is just the simplest use case and there are other use cases which haven’t been implemented yet. Taking the two forecasts for our valuation exercise, we can assume the CPaaS industry will reach roughly $7-11 billion by 2022.

Competition is heating up in CPaaS

Despite its first-mover advantage, Twilio is now facing a competitive market. There are a plethora of vendors now targeting a slice of the CPaaS pie. These vendors compete on four dimensions 1) Geography 2) Price and 3) Reliability, availability of support and quality of service and 4) Number of APIs and ease of implementation. As having a first to market advantage, currently Twilio leads the pack with regard to features, developer tools and breadth of API offerings. However, competitors are slowly catching up when examining the companies with regard to the CPaaS attributes. Twilio’s competitors include Infobip, MessageBird, Plivo, Sinch, Vonage (VG), among others. These are just the pure-play competitors. Twilio also faces competition from Traditional SMS players, enterprise communications players possibly even voice carrier companies like AT&T (T) and Bandwidth (BAND). In other words, it’s a pretty crowded field for a yet to be established industry and along with high and intense competition comes compressed margins.

Source: Gartner Attribute comparison of the different CPaaS companies

Twilio is overvalued

At the current share price of close to 119, Twilio is valued at a nose-bleed market cap of $16 billion. Whether or not you think it deserves that market cap depends on your answer to 3 questions:

1) How big do you think the total TAM of CPaaS will be?

2) Will Twilio gain a large enough portion of this market? Or will it end up being fragmented with various companies having different niches?

3) Will it be a winner-take-all market similar to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (FB)? Will the presence of competition keep margins and revenue growth compressed?

I built a valuation model that takes into account the CPaaS TAM, an estimate of Twilio’s market share, possible Net Income margins for the company of 20%, 25% and 30% and using a final P/E of 8 which translates to a required return of 12.5% given the riskiness of the stock.

In my bull case scenarios, I am assuming that Twilio would obtain a market share of 60%, 70% and 80% for bullish scenario 1, 2 and 3 respectively out of a TAM of $11 billion. In my bear case scenarios, I am assuming that Twilio would obtain a market share of 50%, 60% and 70% for bearish scenario 1, 2 and 3 respectively out of a TAM of $7 billion. Running through these bull and bear cases, we can see that Twilio is quite overvalued as the only way Twilio’s valuation even remotely makes sense is if you think that the company would obtain at least a 70% market share, the CPaaS industry will reach the high side of the valuation and that the company would achieve a 25% net income margin implying that competitors are pushed out of the market (i.e. a winner-takes-all business).

Source: Author’s calculations

I don’t think this is necessarily a winner-takes-all market as there really isn’t any networking effect on using Twilio. Consumers can get communication from either Twilio, Nexmo, etc., it doesn’t matter. Twilio might currently be the best of the bunch but the mere presence of competition should dampen margins. Given the number of competitors, I also foresee this being a fragmented market with various niches. Twilio can be the dominant one-stop-shop but there will be a low-cost provider, a provider for a specific region, one with great development tools and support, etc. I think Twilio is a sell on valuation for long-term investors at these prices. If you were lucky enough to ride the hype, best to lock in your profits now. For the rest, I would just avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.