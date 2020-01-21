Investors can be well-served by allocating a portion of their portfolio towards quantitative investing, where the ideas are plenty and the results speak for themselves.

The reason quantitative investing is a growing part of the market and hedge fund world is that it delivers market-beating returns more consistently than active management, which is already struggling to beat passive index investing.

Overconfidence, emotions, and behavioral biases contribute significantly to poor judgments. The cutting edge of systematic investing limits behavioral tendencies that constantly seep into investment decisions and hurt performance.

Experts often underperform in decision-making when compared to quantitative systems. And that will not change.

Systematic or Quantitative Investing continues to be a bigger part of the market as it delivers stronger market-beating returns fairly consistently.

Systematic Investing

Systematic investing has become a growing part of the stock market. The investing style refers to a rules-based algorithmic system that limits or eliminates individual judgments and biases towards portfolio selection and adjustments. It's often called Quantitative Investing or Model-based Investing due to the use of quantitative analysis. Once the system is optimized, the key then is to possess the discipline to follow the system and limit discretion.

At a basic level, any seasoned investor will have rules they have developed over time and with the benefit of experience. Systematic investing is more mechanical in that it incorporates a variety of time-tested rules into models and strives to limit the impact of behavioral biases and emotions.

Systematic investing has picked up greater momentum over the past 20 years, becoming an established part of the asset management industry due to its ability to outperform many active management strategies. At the same time, active management has been losing ground as passive management in a strong market offers a low-cost medium to achieve similar or better returns. Just like passive investing follows an index diligently, in systematic investing, an investor diligently follows the output of the system.

Such model-based investing does not focus on fundamental research found in analyst reports as used by active investment managers. Instead, model-based stock investing looks at various quantitative metrics to rank and then design a basket of stocks based on system portfolio rules and goals. Such metrics can include price, volume, earnings, projections, institutional following, insider buying, and float. There are many variants of quantitative strategies including factor investing, statistical arbitrage, risk-parity, and event-driven.

Experts Often Underperform

It has been well established that most experts consistently underperform in their predictions over time. And the rare ones, the star managers, that do consistently outperform are most of the time not accessible to most individual investors.

Paul Meehl, an American psychologist who is considered the founding father of the science of the predictive importance of quantitative and statistical models over human judgment, studied the outcomes of predictions in many different settings.

Paul Meehl

Meehl in his extensive and painstaking research discovered a preponderance of the evidence that predictions based on mechanical [algorithmic, rules-based, quantitative] methods of data combination outperformed clinical [subjective, informal, judgments, in-the-head] methods based on expert judgment. The findings were laid out in Meehl's seminal work Clinical Versus Statistical Prediction: A Theoretical Analysis and a Review of the Evidence.

In a 2000 paper by William Grove, et al, titled 'Clinical versus Mechanical Predictions,' the authors noted,

Superiority for mechanical-prediction techniques was consistent [over the humans/experts clinical predictions], regardless of the judgment task, type of judges [experts], judges' amounts of experience, or the types of data being combined." Grove, William; Zald, David; Lebow, Boyd; et al, Psychological Assessment, Mar 2000

Why Does Model-Driven Decision Making Come Out Ahead Of Expert Opinions?

The answer lies within us. Our emotional makeup or behavioral tendencies, which are embedded in our thinking.

Research reveals the human mind is very capable of consistently misjudging the world. We are prone to over-or-under-estimating, being overconfident in our analysis while doubting data contrary to our opinions, and using perceptions to create or fill-up what doesn't exist. Psychologically, our opinions are filtered through our natural biases.

With this cognitive backdrop embedded in our DNA, it should come as no surprise that experts are often wrong. A decision by an expert is a discretionary decision based on their analysis and personal judgment. And they consistently fall short over time as research has shown.

Drawing on decades of research in psychology that resulted in a Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, Daniel Kahneman, who was inspired by Meehl's work, notes in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow:

Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman

Several studies have shown that human decision-makers are inferior to a prediction formula even when they are given the score suggested by the formula! They feel that they can overrule the formula [model] because they have additional information about the case, but they are wrong more often than not." Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize recipient and author of book Thinking, Fast and Slow

What the studies and empirical evidence tell us, we probably have already observed or experienced it.

How many times have we encountered expert analysts and economists making wrong calls?

It happens all the time. It's a human trait.

Most of the revisions and downgrades happen after the event. How is that better for an investor?

If these professionals with access to all kinds of data streams, analysis tools, and support teams continue to be frequently wrong in their predictions, then it's a fairly tall order to expect an individual investor to be consistently right making similar judgment calls.

How many times have we seen experts on financial channels proven wrong?

More times than they are proven right.

And that will not change.

Experts are often overrated and frequently underperform in the investing world.

It's quite common for people to be prescient about a market call now and then. But, it's nearly impossible to be consistent with such calls. Many market forecasters who become highly respected after making a prescient call, fade away as they struggle to get it right the next time or the time after.

Systematic investing improves the chances of consistently higher returns through discipline and rules-based investing, unclouded by impulsive judgments. This is the cutting edge of systematic investing and a very good reason why it has become a bigger part of the investing world.

Even though quantitative investing has surged this century, and particularly after the financial crisis, there have been many who discovered the promise of systematic model-driven investing much earlier. Jim Simons is a pioneer.

One of the greatest practitioners and a pioneer of model-driven investing is Jim Simons, founder of Renaissance Technologies, who oversees the most profitable hedge fund ever, The Medallion Fund.

Jim Simons

In an interview he noted:

If you do fundamental trading, one morning you come in and feel like a genius, your positions are all your way… then the next day they've gone against you and you feel like an idiot… so in 1988 I decided it's going to be 100% models, and it has been ever since... and it turned out to be a great business." Jim Simons, Founder, Renaissance Technologies

Experts Perform Poorly Even When Given The Model's Output Before Making Their Decision

Interestingly, experts perform poorly even when they are given the model's output before making their decisions. It is once again the propensity to overestimate our abilities, and the feeling that our insights will enhance the model's decision. So the experts when given the same model's output inevitably end up modifying it, and in their sincere, but consistently misguided, attempt to improve it end up making the results poorer.

Something as mundane as a rough commute or a missed train can affect the way we perceive things. Furthermore, the decision-making can be inconsistent from person-to-person, even when they look at the same data. All these factors significantly diminish our ability to bring "enhanced" performance, falling short in predictive accuracy when compared to a system's emotionless and model-driven decision making.

In October 2017, Richard Thaler, a behavioral economist from the University of Chicago, won the Nobel Prize for his work on exploring the many biases that affect how people absorb information and arrive at decisions. In other words, how people are not rational as is often assumed in econometric models, but instead have mental quirks or biases, limited self-control and rationality, and social preferences that lead them towards irrational behavior, and shape market outcomes.

Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler

Unrealistic optimism is a pervasive feature of human life; it characterizes most people in most social categories. When they overestimate their personal immunity from harm, people may fail to take sensible preventive steps. Richard Thaler, Behavioral Economist, Nobel Laureate, Author

Thaler is not the first person to receive the coveted Nobel Prize for work in the field of behavioral impact on decision-making. Others who have contributed to the field and have won a Nobel Prize include psychologist Daniel Kahneman and economist Vernon Smith in 2002, and economist Robert Shiller in 2013.

Be Aware and Beware Of Behavioral Biases

Behavioral biases are often mental short-cuts, and they are mostly not a bad thing, e.g., in everyday mundane decision-making or when it's a question of survival and you can't engage in a prolonged analysis. But the biases may create a tougher situation for sound decision making when such decisions involve money, time constraints, and emotion - in other words, investing.

Charlie Munger, a long term investment partner of Warren Buffett, refers to these emotions, multiple biases, and tendencies acting at the same time in the same direction guiding us towards an irrational action as the "Lollapalooza effect." In his book, Poor Charlie's Almanack, Munger talks about several cognitive biases that we should be aware of to make better investment and business decisions. We had discussed a few of these in our article on Investor Biases.

All these psychological tendencies work largely or entirely on a subconscious level, which makes them very insidious...Wherever you turn, consistency and commitment tendency [and cognitive biases] are affecting you." Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathway

An expert's investment decision is also a discretionary decision made while facing similar cognitive biases. It consequently runs the risk of irrational tendencies seeping into the decision-making just like what would happen to many individual investors.

How many times are we so sure about a stock that we continue to hold it even though there may be ample signs that the sentiment and story may have changed?

We convince ourselves to hold on, even though an objective analysis would determine otherwise.

How many times we need to walk away, but stay-on and make just one more trade because we feel very confident that this one will make up for all the rest that have been going wrong?

The results don't change.

How many times we have a gut-feel that this is an absolute bottom in the stock or the market and we can't go wrong buying it here or averaging-down?

Most of the time, the "gut-feel" investing decision leaves one poorer and feeling exhausted, disappointed, stressed, and frustrated.

Computer algorithms simply don't feel that way.

Conclusion

The market is never static. New strategies, trends, and themes come and go.

But one thing that remains constant is the human tendency to behave irrationally.

The greed and fear of investors are just as seminal to investing as the risk and reward of the stock market.

Model-based systematic investing has taken off because it delivers superior returns over active management, by managing down many of the behavioral tendencies prevalent in discretionary investing that are counter-productive to performance.

Investing is about risk-adjusted returns. It's the same for institutions and the same for the individual investor.

Performance has to speak for itself, whether one tries an active, passive or quantitative fund or for that matter any investing newsletter service.

Institutions speak with their money, and they have been increasing allocation to quantitative funds at the expense of active management. Investors will be served well to allocate a portion of their portfolio to quantitative investing in a strategy that reflects their investment objective. Keep in mind that model strategies are not a panacea for low returns, but start out well-positioned by overcoming the behavioral deficiencies of discretionary management. Systematic investing requires patience and persistence, but the results can speak for themselves.

We believe that the next two weeks of January can be volatile with a higher probability of downward-pressure on the healthcare sector and the broader market, as discussed in our Prudent Healthcare Marketplace update.

Author's note: As always, kindly do your due diligence. The small-caps and biotechs carry more risk of losses than the broader market.

