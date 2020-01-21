First Look At Casper's IPO

Heavy marketing has pushed Casper's net losses to -22% of revenues in the first three quarters of 2019.

Huge losses continue to be Casper's highest-profile problem. As a consumer company, Casper's opportunity for operating leverage is lower than for tech companies.

The company generated ~$128 million of revenue in its most recent quarter at a 24% y/y growth rate, putting its annualized run rate at about a half billion dollars.

Though the company hasn't yet set pricing ranges for the IPO, its most recent published valuation was $1.1 billion, stemming from a $100 million equity raise in early 2019.

Despite many indications that market appetite for growth stocks is waning and that the IPO window is about to close, vaunted New York-based mattress startup Casper (CSPR) has boldly filed for its IPO. Anyone who's been on the New York subway - or for that matter, any major public transportation network in the United States - has probably seen Casper's ads plastered on the walls, promising a best-in-breed mattress designed by top-notch sleep researchers designed with maximum comfort in mind.

Though founded just six years ago in 2014, Casper has grown to become one of the highest-profile consumer brands of the 2010s. The timeline below - taken from Casper's recently-published S-1 filing - highlights the company's relatively brief journey and major milestones, including hitting 1.4 million cumulative customers and being named the #1 mattress in America:

Figure 1. Casper timeline

Source: Casper S-1 filing

Casper's S-1 draft, like most IPO candidates, doesn't yet include a pricing range or a valuation proposal (its last recorded valuation is $1.1 billion, notched in a March 2019 round funded primarily by existing investors) - without which judging the merits of this IPO is difficult. However, Casper's filing contains plenty of meat to dive into, so investors can prepare for the IPO (expected sometime this spring) as it draws nearer.

The sleep economy: a $400-$600 billion market

Casper essentially trademarked the term "sleep economy" - which basically puts an umbrella over any product related to sleep. Casper believes its total addressable market to be $432 billion. However, Casper also believes that a better night's sleep ties in strongly to the booming "wellness" trend of the past few years. Casper has asserted that sleep is now the third core pillar of wellness, along with nutrition and exercise. Due to the rising global popularity of the wellness trend, Casper points to a Frost & Sullivan study that asserts the global sleep economy will grow at a 6.3% CAGR through 2024, resulting in a 2024 CAGR of $585 billion.

Figure 2. Sleep economy sizing Source: Casper S-1 filing

If we take this market sizing at face value, then Casper's current annualized revenue run rate of ~$500 million only penetrates about 1% of this total market. The number of products included in the umbrella term "sleep economy" is listed in the chart below. Bedroom furniture, bedding, and mattresses make up the lion's share of this market, though as seen below, even pet sleep accessories make up the more nascent parts of this overall product pool:

Figure 3. Products included in the sleep economy Source: Casper S-1 filing

Casper products

Thanks to its blitzkrieg marketing strategy, Casper's products are well-known to most consumers. Most consumers also know that Casper, with its assertion of being "best-in-class" is also not a cheap product.

The classic Casper Mattress costs about $1,000 for a Queen size (going down as low as ~$500 for a Twin). By comparison, a cheap Queen-sized mattress from IKEA can be had for ~$350.

Figure 4. Casper Mattress Source: casper.com

Straddling this flagship offering, Casper has also introduced a lower-end and a higher-end design. A Casper Essentials queen mattress runs in the mid-$500s, indicating only a slight premium above IKEA. A higher-end version called the "Casper Wave," by contrast - which offers "advanced support, cooling and comfort" - costs twice as much as the original Casper Mattress, at >$2,100:

Figure 5. Casper Wave Source: casper.com

Alongside mattresses, Casper also offers a plethora of sleep accessories from pillows, bed frames, and sheets. Like their mattress counterparts, Casper products are mostly priced at hefty premiums - a Queen set of Casper sheets, for example, runs at $140.

Go-to-market approach

Casper employs primarily a direct-to-consumer approach, relying on its high-profile ad spend to draw in customers to its retail stores and Casper.com. Casper opened its first retail store in summer 2015 in Los Angeles, and today has a footprint of 60 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The snapshot below, taken from Casper's S-1 filing, showcases a typical layout for a Casper store:

Figure 6. Casper retail layout Source: casper.com

Aside from its direct channel, Casper has also engaged a network of well-known retail partners: Amazon.com (AMZN), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT) to resell Casper products.

Financial overview

The primary draw of Casper's S-1 filing, of course, lies in its financials. See the company's year-to-date 2019 results, alongside its 2018 and 2017 actuals, below:

Figure 7. Casper financials Source: Casper S-1 filing

Key to note is that, at least relative to other recent IPOs, Casper's growth rates have begun to see a substantial slowdown. In the third quarter of 2019, Casper generated $127.7 million in revenue, up 26% y/y. Year-to-date 2019 revenues are up just 20% y/y; by contrast, Casper was able to grow at a 42% y/y clip in 2018.

Aggressive marketing spend continues to be the engine trough which Casper drives growth. Year-to-date, Casper has poured $114.0 million into sales and marketing, up 23% y/y - faster than revenue growth. As a percentage of revenues, Casper spent 36.5% of its revenues on sales and marketing this year - up 90bps from the year-ago quarter.

Of course, this heavy marketing spend has allowed Casper to build up considerable brand equity and a "premium" image. This translates well into Casper's rich gross margin of 49.6% (on a GAAP basis), which is up sharply from 44.7% in the year-ago quarter. Still, with an obligation to continue spending heavily on marketing, plus with the burdens of maintaining an expansive retail footprint and a robust supply chain, many market observers are wary of Casper's eventual path to profitability.

The good news is that Casper's gross margin gains have contributed to slight moderations in the company's overall loss profile. Year-to-date, Casper's GAAP net losses amounted to -21.6% of revenues, which is 310bps better than the year-ago quarter.

The key will be to see if Casper can continue generating operating leverage, because its gross margin gains likely saw a near-term tailwind from the introduction of the pricer Casper Wave - and longer-term, Casper will have to drive down marketing and other operating expenses to hit breakeven. On the balance sheet side, Casper's IPO seems to have been driven by necessity - as of the end of Q3, Casper had just $54.5 million of cash remaining (despite having raised $100 million in early 2019), so the cash from an IPO infusion is likely necessary to continue fueling growth.

Key takeaways

High-profile consumer brands like Casper have always been successful in generating plenty of buzz surrounding their IPOs. Key topics of debate for Casper will be whether the company can re-invigorate its growth rates without dumping too much into sales and marketing, and if the company can show investors a believable path to breakeven. Many virtually similar competitors have risen to the scene, including Purple, Leesa, and Brooklinen - so it's unlikely that Casper can afford to take its foot off the advertising pedal without losing market share.

More to come as this IPO draws closer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.