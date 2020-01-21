Freeport-McMoRan - Hold During The Transitional Period

Looking at the next year or two, the company should see market capitalization to FCF reach the mid-single digits if not lower. That will mean significant rewards for shareholders.

The company is going through a transitional period with negative FCF. However, that will end soon, and I expect that 2021 onward will be incredibly strong for the company.

Freeport-McMoRan has had a difficult time with its stock price fluctuating heavily since its early-2016 lows. Investors seem impatient about the holding period and worried about copper prices.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is a mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is one of the largest copper companies in the world with a market capitalization of almost $19 billion. I recommend starting by reading my last article on Freeport-McMoRan, available here. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company is currently in a transitional phase. However, it has significant long-term financial potential that make it worth holding throughout this period.

Freeport-McMoRan - Mining Global

Freeport-McMoRan Improvement Initiatives

Freeport-McMoRan is currently focused on three major improvement initiatives that will make the future very different from the company’s current position.

Freeport-McMoRan Initiatives - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan is focused on three major projects. The first is transitioning its Grasberg project into an underground project now that the open pit project has winded down. Now the company needs to ramp-up this project and make it into a significant and low-cost producer. The company will be focused on doing this over the next 2-3 years.

The next project for the company is its Lone Star project in Arizona. The United States is one of the best business environments for a mining company, and it's a great and unique spot to startup a major project. You don’t hear a lot about new major projects in such major and established business districts. The Lone Star project has been within budget and on schedule and should startup this year.

The last improvement initiative is the general initiative of the company - to improve its margins and become more efficient across the board. That’s less important.

Grasberg Project

Let’s look at the company’s initiatives and start by discussing the major Grasberg project.

Grasberg Project - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Historically, the open pit mine of Freeport-McMoRan has been incredibly successful. In fact, it’s arguably the most prolific mine in history, having produced 33 billion pounds of copper and 53 million ounces of gold. However, future plans involve even more copper (and roughly half as much Gold) from the underground era which is expected to last 21 years.

This could cement long-term (multiple decades) of cash flow for the company, which could help its long-term future. This is especially true now that Freeport-McMoRan has come to an agreement on the Grasberg project with the Indonesian government. I expect, once this project ramps up, to generate significant cash flow for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan Block Growth - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

As a result of the cash flow importance here, Freeport-McMoRan has been focused on ramping up the project quickly. The above shows the company’s performance across a wide variety of different metrics. As can be seen, the company is moving rapidly towards its YE 2020e targets, having already experienced massive growth in all aspects across the board in 2019.

Looking at arguably the most important aspect, which is ore extraction, the company (visible in red) is ahead of its previously forecast rates. I expect that to continue going forward.

Lone Star Project

Besides the significant Grasberg project, the company is also focused on what I feel is a great project that often brushed aside when talking about Freeport-McMoRan. That’s the company’s Lone Star project is a major project with significant cash flow potential and it’s in the United States - a stable and incredibly rare region for a major mining project.

For example, the negotiation risks the company faced with Indonesia for the Grasberg terms won’t be an issue with Lone Star.

Freeport-McMoRan Lone Star Project - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The initial project cost here is $850 million of which almost 70% has been spent. That’s for 200 million pounds / year of copper production - worth at current copper prices - roughly $550 million. That’s a fairly respectable project for a company with a market capitalization of less than $20 billion. At the same time, the project has long-term potential and is expected to be significantly larger than expected here.

I expect continued growth and reliable cash flow from this project.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Picture

Of course Freeport-McMoRan has a number of other production assets, but talking about them all in detail here is fairly meaningless. Above, we did highlight some of the company’s major assets and new projects. Overall, what’s important for investors is looking at the company’s financial picture and where things are headed.

Freeport-McMoRan Sale Volumes - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan, as we discussed above with Grasberg, is in a transitional phase. The company expects copper sales to grow by more than 30% from now until 2021 and gold sales to grow by 80+% over the same time. At the same time, the company believes that current copper prices ($2.85 / pound) are artificially low, especially given the current market dynamics.

Over the past 10 years, including an economically week time, copper prices have averaged $3.07 with a peak of $4.62. However, it’s worth it that the traditional uses of copper (electronic goods that require investment) are very sensitive to economic fluctuations. For example, in the 2008 crash, the price of copper dropped to a low of $1.32 / pound.

This short-term drop isn’t permanent and unheard of, however, it’s worth paying attention to what can happen in a difficult market environment. This is especially true as we reach later into our economic cycle, where a crash is becoming more likely. The joint impact of an economic cycle crash along with the company’s transition period could negatively impact its cash flow.

However, copper is becoming of increased importance in our society.

Copper Long-term Supply and Demand - True Vine Investments

The above image shows the total supply estimate along with demand growth at the realistic 3.5% growth trajectory. This lines up with Freeport-McMoRan stating the “incentive price” for copper prices are at $3.30 / pound which is almost 20% above current copper prices. That will open up a significant supply gap that will help drive up prices.

This is especially true given that there are no major copper projects on the horizon.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Picture - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s EBITDA and operating cash flow under a variety of scenarios for copper prices (which are the majority of its profits). As a quick reference, current gold prices are ~$1560 / oz and current molybdenum prices are roughly $11.8 / pound. Gold is much more important than molybdenum to the company (in 2021 it expects to sell ~$1 billion of molybdenum and more than double that in gold).

However, looking into 2021/2022 average, assuming copper prices remain around the current level, the company should have operating cash flow of $5 billion and EBITDA of around $7 billion. That’s massive for a company with a market cap of less than $20 billion and will mean the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

The company’s 2019 and 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be ~$2.6 billion, which means in the 2021/2022 average, especially counting the likely decline in capital expenditures, the company with a market cap of just under $19 billion will have, at current copper prices, almost $3 billion in FCF. That’s a market cap to FCF ratio of 6.3 and it helps to highlight how undervalued the company will be.

One additional thing to note here is that 2021-2022 alone will see a roughly 25% increase in production. The above average cash flow discussion means that 2023 onward will see likely a 25+% increase in operating cash flows which will be the potential for even more shareholder rewards. Freeport-McMoRan is a hold and grow story and the time to get in is now - during this transitional phase.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan is currently going through a transitional period. The $19 billion company will see free cash flow in 2020 of -$1 billion. However, the company’s transitional period is beginning to be fixed. Going into the early-2020s, the company will expect FCF to go up to $3 billion, which is massive for a company with a market capitalization of almost $19 billion.

More importantly, this assumes no cut in the capital expenditures from the transitional period, which is incredibly unlikely. Going forward, I expect the company to pick up the pace of shareholder rewards. Those who invest now and hold during the transitional period will generate significant long-term returns. I look forward to hearing what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.