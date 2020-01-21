Goldman Sachs: Travel And Arrive

The Investor Day will be a wake-up call and seems more likely to be a negative than positive catalyst. I'd be exiting now with a $215 fair value target.

Against this backdrop, the attraction of M&A as a means for GS to buy its way out of its current predicament must be growing, adding to the risks.

The new businesses GS is putting its hopes on delivered pre-tax losses of $700m in 2019 and are unlikely to be profitable for years.

But there's no disguising the problems, with 4Q ROTE being the weakest of peers by a margin and operating leverage remaining negative.

Despite a poor 4Q, Goldman Sachs' share price continues its upward march as investors look to the Investor Day on 29 January.

Defying gravity

As the old saying goes, it's difficult to make predictions, especially about the future. It's apt for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at the moment, which has done exactly the opposite of what I predicted in my last article.

The shares are up the best part of 10% year to date and have been helped along by a slew of sell-side upgrades (e.g. here). This is in spite of a distinctly lackluster 4Q, where the results missed consensus expectations by 14% but saw shares down only 1% on the day. They've since recouped all their losses.

We're clearly still in the throes of the euphoric "travel" period ahead of the Investor Day on 29 January where the share is being driven by expectation and hope. But this just means that "arrival" will be an even more brutal day of reckoning where the reality of GS's strategic bind becomes impossible to ignore.

Source: author's calculations based on IB Index and company data

4Q was another depressing spectacle

Aside from missing consensus estimates by 14%, 4Q was a depressing spectacle for GS on several other fronts.

ROTE for the quarter remained easily worst in class at just 9%.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

This was in spite of a reasonable performance across the firm's various investment banking businesses.

Total IB revenues rebounded by 15% YoY, which puts GS middle-of-the-pack in a peer group context. The performances in FICC and Equity trading were around the group average, and the only area where GS fell noticeably short was in Advisory, which posted a 29% YoY decline.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Nonetheless, this didn't prevent another quarter of negative operating leverage, with revenues up 23% YoY at the group level, but expenses up 42%. Indeed, the outcome would have been worse had it not been for a large equity investment gains ($1.9bn, double the prior-year level) as GS exited its remaining position in Uber (UBER) and sold down some other private equity positions.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

We also got a new segmental reporting format to ready the firm for the investor day and to give greater prominence to the various new businesses GS is developing, notably in consumer banking.

The revenue contribution from consumer banking was confirmed at $661m for FY19 and $228m for 4Q. While there is reasonable growth (revenues grew 41% YoY in 2019), the reality is that, despite all the publicity and focus on Marcus and Apple Card (NASDAQ:AAPL), these ventures continue to account for less than 2% of group revenues.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

In addition, they are not profitable. On the earnings call, the pre-tax contributed loss was put at $(700)m for 2019:

For the full-year, the total pretax impact of our organic business projects, including Marcus, Apple Card, and Transaction Banking is approximately $700 million resulting in a drag of roughly 70 basis points on our ROE. CFO Stephen Scherr, 4Q19 earnings call

The investor day will probably raise more questions than it provides answers

It seems highly unlikely the investor day will deliver a magic wand. Indeed, as I highlighted in my last article, there has been an increasing volume of comments in the press lately from "sources close to the company" trying to take the steam out of investors' expectations.

The Financial Times reported in December that management will avoid setting strict profitability targets and will focus instead on less concrete "through the cycle" goals for metrics like ROE and cost:income. It also reported that management will try to steer attention back to the company's core businesses rather than the new initiatives in consumer banking and credit cards, acknowledging that "it was not remotely possible for the consumer businesses to generate material earnings in the next five years".

Management also confirmed on the 4Q call that they will step away from the $5bn revenue goal by 2020 for the new businesses that it set in 2017, replacing it by a broader set of efficiency and profitability metrics:

As we go forward, we will continue to execute on these initiatives [the $5bn initiatives] but our focus and communication will instead reflect more ambitious firm-wide performance targets to be introduced on Investor Day. We will not be focused on revenue targets but rather on returns and efficiency. CFO Stephen Scheer, 4Q19 earnings call

Conclusions - better to travel than arrive

This makes recent share price strength all the more puzzling. All the signs are the Investor Day on 29 January won't live up to expectations.

It will probably put a dampener on recent hype around Apple Card and Marcus and financial targets seem likely to be vague on delivery timeframe.

The absence of a strict ROTE target may especially disappoint many investors in view of the very granular targets set by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in its 4Q strategic update last week. It will ignite fears that current ROTE of 11-12% is the limit for the foreseeable future.

And there is the risk of M&A, possibly on a large scale as a means for GS to buy its way out of the strategic cul-de-sac it finds itself in. I've written recently on the possibility of a bid for U.S. Bancorp (USB), where the terms would inevitably be skewed in favor of shareholders of USB, not GS.

For these reasons, I'd be taking profits now, while the shares continue to be supported by positive anticipation. This seems certain to fade the closer we get to the day of the event.

My ROTE/COE model indicates fair value around $215, an increase from the $190 level I cited in my last article simply because I've rolled the forecasts forward a year. But that's still 15% downside from the current trading level.

ROTE/COE valuation

Source: author's calculations

