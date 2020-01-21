Royal Dutch Shell: 6% Dividend With A Steadily Growing Renewable Energy Portfolio

The company offers an attractive 6%+ dividend yield with management's commitment to future increases, while its shares are trading at a fair valuation.

Shell's New Energies unit was established in 2016, including its wind, solar and electric vehicle charging activities.

Royal Dutch Shell is the leader among Big Oil companies in clean energy investments, totaling $22B since 2010.

Leading Big Oil's clean energy transition

Renewables, especially wind and solar along with the charging infrastructure needs of vehicle electrification are taking a role of increasing importance in the energy industry. Therefore, oil majors are progressively positioning themselves for the anticipated energy transition.

Shareholder pressure, evolving new technologies and rapidly changing consumer preferences have forced oil and gas companies to re-evaluate their long-term strategies and explore new business streams.

Source: BloombergNEF

Shell (RDS.A) has taken second place for the volume of clean-energy deals done since 2010, and has outpaced Total S.A. (TOT) as the most active investor in 2019 with a cumulative $22B investment in the space since 2010, as a report by BloombergNEF shows.

Source: BloombergNEF

Shell's New Energies business

Shell's youngest business unit was created in mid-2016 to deliver commercial, lower-carbon solutions around the world. The main area of focus is renewable power, where wind and solar energy can partner with gas and storage to manage fluctuating power generation.

Source: Shell New Energies

Offshore Wind

Offshore wind is a key growth area for Shell. On the coastline, winds are strong and steady, making offshore wind a great option for renewable power.

NoordzeeWind off the Dutch coast is a 50-50 joint venture between European utility company Nuon and Shell. The first large wind farm to be built in the North Sea, it comprises 36 wind turbines that produce enough renewable electricity for more than 100,000 Dutch households.

Shell is also a 20% shareholder in the Blauwwind Consortium that will build and operate the Borssele 3&4 wind farm off the Dutch coast, with a total installed capacity of 731.5MW, enough to power around 825,000 Dutch homes.

Shell is a 50% shareholder in Atlantic Shores in New Jersey that is working to develop an offshore lease area capable of generating 2.5 gigawatts of power. Shell is also a 50% shareholder in the Mayflower consortium, which is working to develop a lease area off the coast of Massachusetts, USA. That site will have the potential to generate 1.6GW of power that will power more than 680,000 US homes.

Solar

Shell has two major solar platforms: Silicon Ranch is one of the largest independent solar power producers in the US, whereas Cleantech Solar is a solar developer that finances, constructs and operates solar projects in India and Southeast Asia.

Electric Vehicle Charging

Shell's NewMotion is one of Europe's largest electric-vehicle charging providers. It operates more than 40,000 private electric charge points for homes and businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK.

There is also a growing number of Shell forecourts in the UK, the Netherlands and China offering "Shell Recharge" fast charging service. In 2018, Shell entered into partnership with charging network operator IONITY, by installing around 500 of these high-powered fast chargers at 80 Shell stations next to major European highways.

Source: Shell New Energies

Shell's long-term capital allocation forecast

During the 2019 Management Day presentation, Shell's executives outlined a comprehensive overview and forecast about the company's future.

In an outlook until 2025, management expects to invest $30B in total into its business, out of which ~10% would go into its New Energies unit, where Return on Average Capital Employed (or ROACE) falls in the same range as in its core upstream business.

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation

We might see the yearly New Energies CAPEX figure to be modified upwards during the coming years, considering Shell's attempted acquisition of the Dutch renewable energy company Eneco, where Shell and its pension fund partner lost out to a consortium of investors led by Japan's Mitsubishi, which paid $4.5B for the company.

A sustainable 6% dividend yield and a fair valuation

Unlike many other companies, Shell discloses a dividend policy on its investor relations site, citing:

Our policy is to grow the US dollar dividend in line with our view of the underlying earnings and cash flow of Shell.

The company had been growing its dividend since 2006 at a CAGR of ~4% until 2014, when the dividend was frozen due to a massive $25 billion share buyback program in place. By the end of 2020, Shell plans to complete its program and expects to increase the dividend per share again, starting most probably from 2021.

Despite the cyclicality of the oil industry, Shell's dividend has been well covered by its operating cash flow over the past 10 years, with the forecast FY2020 OCF payout ratio sitting at a sustainable 33%, as illustrated below.

Source: FASTGraphs

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading around its historically normal 13.5 P/E ratio. With an estimated adjusted earnings growth of 8.33% and a 6%+ starting dividend yield, investors could lock in a double-digit return going forward to 2022.

Source: FASTGraphs

Shell in the Danube Dividends Portfolio

Overall, we really like Shell's strong cash flow generation and industry leading investments into its renewable energy transition. Since the beginning of 2020, we initiated a 20-share position in RDS.A at an average price of $60.67 totaling $1210 in dollar cost value, providing ca. $75.2 in forward annual dividend income at an above 6% starting yield.

We consider Shell to be a long-term cornerstone of our DGI portfolio, would therefore increase our holdings up to $5000, or 5% of our mid-term target portfolio size of $100k, as outlined in our introduction article.

The only reason why we would sell our shares, if management decided to cut the dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment, conservative payout ratio and future growth potential of the underlying business, marking Shell's transition to a leading energy company.

Note: an explanation of the difference between (RDS.A) and (RDS.B) shares can be found here. Since we hold our portfolio in a taxable account, RDS.A was the most simple solution for us, as the 15% Dutch withholding tax is already deducted from the payout.

If you like this article and want to follow our dividend growth portfolio building journey, please hit the "Follow" button and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.