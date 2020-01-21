A Thesis Revisit Of JD.com Might Surprise You

Among the key developments, a potential secondary listing in Hong Kong, and the IPO of one or more of JD.com's business units would be catalysts for further share price appreciation.

By ALT Perspective

Last week was packed with economic data releases from China. The biggest of which was arguably the announcement of China’s Q4 2019 and full-year GDP growth data. Most media outlets were eager to point out that the 6.1 percent growth in China's GDP in 2019 was the lowest annual growth rate in 29 years.

On the contrary, the Chinese news agencies, unsurprisingly, chose to focus on the better parts and perhaps, more meaningful bits. For instance, the GDP reached 99.08 trillion yuan, very close to the psychologically important 100 trillion yuan hurdle while the per capita GDP exceeded the grand US$10,000 mark to come in at US$10,276 at the average exchange rate.

It is important to note that Beijing has for some years been more concerned with alleviating the poverty level and improving the income for the masses than obsessing with the national GDP growth. There are more reasons to be optimistic about this set of results. The government had demonstrated restraint in introducing more easing measures and stimulus despite early signs of slowdown and uncertainties brought on by the trade war.

There was also no apparent relaxation in the war on pollution which had negatively impacted industrial activities. In fact, ahead of the all-important 70th-anniversary celebration of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October 2019, enforcement of the environmental policies was heightened to ensure ‘blue skies’ for the media to capture a good image of the country.

Before the release of the GDP data, the signing of the US-China Phase One trade agreement took the limelight. Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI) enjoyed a lift upwards from the news. With the months-long negotiations and so much attention in the run-up to the actual event, hopes were inevitably high. Unfortunately, many analysts and observers were quick to dismiss the effectiveness of the deal, particularly when considering the damage done since the start of the debacle.

Nevertheless, it’s not such a bad thing that the deal was not comprehensive and substantive as desired. It’s more realistic to have an agreement with a few achievable items than expect a detailed and tough-to-comply laundry list. Even then, experts have come out in drove to deride the fulfillment of this limited deal and I expect more criticism to follow in the next few days. The irony is that there are criticisms on both parties of the deal, perhaps signifying no winner in this 'Phase One'.

There was other positive economic news. China’s exports rose 7.6 percent in December, above the consensus forecast for 3.2 percent and up from minus 1.3 percent in November. Imports increased by 16.3 percent in December, surpassing forecasts of 9.6 percent and higher than the 0.3 percent in November. The expansions happened prior to the trade agreement, making the results more impressive. Industrial production rose 6.9 percent, higher than analysts’ forecasts of 5.9 percent. It marked the quickest rate of growth since March last year.

More relevant to our plethora of Chinese internet stocks, China’s retail sales expanded by 8.0 percent in December, exceeding analysts’ expectations for 7.9 percent and was unchanged from November. This is commendable, given that the strong December growth came despite the Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza in November supposedly having exhausted consumer demand with deep discounts and rebates galore.

E-commerce players spared no efforts to entice shoppers to transact on their platforms, striving to maintain their market shares at the very least during the all-important annual shopping festival. Sustaining high revenue growth could help to prevent their share prices from cratering, especially since most of them have seen their shares appreciating substantially in the past months.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), closed up 1.68 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of KWEB, Trip.com (TCOM, formerly Ctrip.com) led the pack with 6.10 percent gain, nearly double the percentage gain of the runner-up, NetEase (NTES). On the other end of the spectrum was Trip.com's major shareholder, search engine giant Baidu (BIDU), losing 3.39 percent for the week. Nevertheless, don't feel too sorry for the shareholders of Baidu. Comparing with Trip.com, the share price of Baidu has a greater appreciation since the lull of October.

Data by YCharts

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent sections, I will elaborate on the plans by JD.com (JD) for a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (OTCPK:HKXCY) and discuss why it's nigh time that investors revisit their thesis on the e-commerce giant.

Data by YCharts

Much has changed at JD.com, for the good

Hot on the heels of fellow Chinese internet peers considering a secondary listing in Hong Kong, JD.com is the latest candidate reportedly in talks "with investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and China International Capital Corp, to act as their arrangers for the potential fund-raisings." Any potential secondary offering probably would take a few months given the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and the several steps to take for a listing to happen, on top of the prevailing market conditions.

Nevertheless, suffice to say, it should be obvious that the prospective companies would aim for a conclusion as soon as possible before conditions change on the next wild tweet from President Trump. Shareholders of JD.com, however, don't really need to be pinning all their hopes on a secondary listing for further upside in the share price. Much has changed at JD.com since the dark days of co-founder Richard Liu's rape scandal, enabling the company to move forward even without the boost from listing in Hong Kong.

Besides the personal issue of the co-founder, JD.com was also embroiled in a fraud accusation involving one of its suppliers, Camsing Global, which was suspected of creating fraudulent business contracts with falsified accounts receivables. However, the biggest narrative regarding the pressures facing JD.com was the fast and furious rise of Pinduoduo (PDD), the e-commerce player who rode on its base of rural shoppers to prominence on the main stage.

Since Pinduoduo was listed in the latter part of 2018, its share price has more than doubled, albeit not without periods of sharp falls shaking the confidence of shareholders. During the same period, JD.com has only appreciated 13.15 percent, significantly lagging its rival.

Data by YCharts

However, in a variation of the commonly used abbreviation on social media and electronic communications, YMMV, which stands for 'your mileage may vary', I introduce YEMV, short for 'your entry may vary'. Shareholders who started their investment in JD.com on the first trading day of 2019 would have seen their holdings appreciated 92.79 percent, substantially higher than those who purchased shares of Pinduoduo at the same time. The latter would still enjoy decent gains of 75.71 percent though lower than those who bought JD.com. Thus, the entry point matters when judging the performance of a stock.

Data by YCharts

JD.com has seen tough times but the company has spent the past year recovering and the rebound in the share price seems to reflect the acknowledgment of this progress by investors. This is an apparent nod to the efficient-market hypothesis, an investment theory whereby share prices reflect all information and consistent alpha generation is impossible.

In the previous week's issue, I updated on the potential IPOs of JD.com units namely JD Logistics, JD Health, and JD Digits. Some readers wondered if hiving out these seemingly valuable businesses would be detrimental to the shareholders of the parent company, JD.com. After all, the juiciest parts of the company get chosen for IPO since they would tend to be the most attractive to fresh investors. Nevertheless, I believe JD.com would still end up being the big winner since the management should ensure they fetch a good selling price for the shares they are looking to offload to the public.

As mentioned in prior articles, JD.com's heavy spending on capital expenditure has been a drag on its profitability and cash flows. The successful IPO of certain business units would vindicate co-founder Richard Liu's belief that there is indeed huge value to be unlocked from the various businesses JD.com has invested in. Hence, besides seeking to list in Hong Kong for a possible re-rating in its valuation by more receptive 'home-ground' investors, the e-commerce giant is busy with letting market players realize the deep value of its business divisions.

In a piece published last September, I wrote about JD.com's online grocery unit, Dada-JD Daojia, speaking to several banks and investment banks for an IPO on Nasdaq in 2020, according to an exclusive by Chinese financial news portal Caixin. The IPO was reported to raise between $500 million and $1 billion. In April 2016, JD.com merged its online-to-offline e-commerce arm JD Daojia with crowd-sourced logistics provider Dada to become the entity known as Dada-JD Daojia.

JD.com and Walmart Inc. (WMT) provided $500 million into a funding round in Dada-JD Daojia in August 2018. As a brief recap, the two retailers were brought together after JD.com acquired the Chinese online grocery business of Walmart, Yihaodian, in June 2016. In return, Walmart received a 5 percent stake in JD.com. Walmart's ownership has since doubled to 10.1 percent.

Examples of collaboration between Walmart and JD.com include a Sam's Club Flagship Store on the latter's flagship e-commerce platform, JD.com, the Walmart Global Flagship Store on JD Worldwide, and two-hour delivery service from some Walmart Stores in China through the JD Daojia app. Like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), Walmart similarly signed an 8-year non-compete agreement with JD.com (starting from June 20, 2016).

Despite being much smaller than Alibaba (BABA), JD.com has proven its savviness in leveraging its partnerships. Besides Walmart, JD.com has worked with major shareholder Tencent Holdings in many aspects. During the Q1 2019 earnings conference call, Sidney Huang, the chief financial officer of JD.com, revealed an expansion of its strategic partnership agreement with Tencent, covering a "broad spectrum of strategic and business collaboration initiatives".

In March last year, JD.com announced a partnership with Michelin (OTCPK:OTCPK:MGDDF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:MGDDY) for its offline automotive initiative, JD Auto Service, emphasizing its authentic product guarantee and "unparalleled" nationwide logistics and warehousing network. More recently, during the Consumer Electronics Show, announced new commitments with key brand partners including HP, Microsoft, Kingston, and Western Digital.

Source: JD.com

On the e-commerce core business, there have been significant developments as well. JD.com continues to see success in diversifying its customer base from the major cities. In the third quarter of 2019, over 70 percent of new customers secured by the retailer came from lower-tier cities, the highest proportion it has ever achieved. Furthermore, the growth rates for both the purchase orders and the gross merchandise value ('GMV') from customers in the lower-tier cities reached the highest levels in the prior six quarters.

The importance of the lower-tier cities cannot be dismissed, with the rapid rise in Pinduoduo demonstrating the strength of the consumerism in the neglected part of the market. It is expected that the company will continue to improve its Pingou group buying business, JD.com's answer to Pinduoduo, as the model is popular in smaller cities and rural areas. Sidney Huang, the CFO of JD.com, probably said it better than I could:

"This may surprise some people who are not familiar [with] lower-tier city consumers and think they are only interested in low price, low-quality products which have seemingly flourished on other platforms. The reality is that consumption [upgrading] has been quietly occurring in these regions where [the] average consumers may have relatively lower absolute income, but have somewhat similar or even higher disposable income than tier-one city residents, due to significantly lower housing costs. As these consumers learned to shop online, they gradually discovered the different value propositions, unique to different e-commerce platforms."

On January 12, 2020, Xu Lei, the CEO of JD Retail, said (content in Chinese) in an annual division conference held in Beijing that JD.com would accelerate its expansion in the lower-tier cities over the next three years. With 'Growth and Breakthrough' as the theme for 2020, he helped addressed the concerns over brain drain, which was an issue raised by some readers who had heard rumors of heightened employee turnover rate. He revealed that the salary increment in his division was double the market rate, with 'young talents' receiving triple the market rate. 1.4 billion yuan was also disbursed as rewards to deserving employees.

Source: JD.com

JD Retail also launched several key online and offline integration initiatives in 2019, such as opening new brick and mortar outlets like JD E-Space, a 50,000 square meter mega-experience store in Chongqing, and a 24/7 store offering mealtime solutions under the 7FRESH supermarket brand. JD.com’s supply chain innovation program launched last year enables consumers to make an order online, and subsequently, AI algorithms will help to identify the most effective way to deliver the product. The program is said to reduce the cost of operations by over 50 percent and consumers can get the products within two hours or as fast as 15 minutes.

While JD.com is well-recognized as a platform where consumers place higher confidence in getting authentic products than other e-commerce players, it does not rest on its laurels. In late 2018, it announced the launch of its blockchain-based pharmaceutical tracking solution to tackle concerns among consumers about the authenticity of medicines through reliable and transparent tracing information. This followed its renewed efforts into big data and "smart" supply chain initiatives.

I leave it to Richard Liu, the co-founder and CEO of JD.com, for the expectations this year. During the Q3 2019 earnings conference call, Richard Liu, the co-founder and CEO of JD.com, declared his belief that for 2020, "no matter it's on the revenues and on the profits we will achieve even better results." With the share price nearly doubled from the beginning of 2019, the company would need to deliver the superior results as promised, otherwise, shareholders would fall flat on our face again.

As if cognizant of the share price bottoming, in late 2018, executives at JD.com declared a share buyback program with an authorization to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its shares over the next 12 months. The stock has since breached key resistance levels, including the one (in red) which is formed based on the shoulders of the 'head and shoulders' chart pattern.

The recent climb is probably too rapid, leaving shareholders worried about a possible pullback. Nevertheless, it might be comforting to know that unlike many technology stocks in the U.S. which have reached new highs, JD.com still has some way to go before hitting its all-time high above $50, last achieved nearly two years ago, on January 22, 2018.

Source: ALT Perspective, using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.