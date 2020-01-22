Fertilize Your Portfolio With CF Industries Holdings

In 1960, the world's population was around three billion. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited our planet. As of January 21, over 7.625 billion people were on earth. The population has increased by over two and one-half times over the past six decades. Since the start of 2000, it rose by over 27%. Technology has had to work overtime to feed the world, which continues to add around 20 million more people who require nutrition each quarter.

The US is a significant producer of agricultural commodities. The climate and geography of the world's wealthiest nation make it a virtual supermarket for people around the globe. The US is the world's leading soybean and corn-producing and exporting country and is a significant exporter of wheat, the primary ingredient in bread. Each year, the world depends on abundant crops to meet nutritional requirements. Fertilizers have played a vital role in the production of grains and other agricultural products all over our planet.

CF Industries Holdings (CF) manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products around the globe. Nitrogen is an essential building block of the proteins as it plays a pivotal role in critical functions such as photosynthesis, which supports plant life.

CF's main nitrogen products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also sells diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products and produces compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These products are essentials that replace the nutrients in the soil that allow crops to thrive. CF has been around its 1946, and its headquarters are in Deerfield, Illinois, the heart of the US agricultural region.

A bullish trend since 2016 in CF shares

In late 2015 and early 2016, many commodities prices hit multiyear lows, and shares in CF Industries Holdings fell to a bottom of $20.77.

Source: Barchart

Over the past four years, the stock has made higher lows. CF moved to a high of $56.51 in October 2018. After making a lower high of $55.15 in July 2019, the shares were trading at $45.05 on January 21, 2020. The fertilizer company has been trading in a bullish pattern since the August 2016 bottom.

An attractive dividend

CF has a market cap of $9.796 billion and trades an average of just under two million shares each day. The company presently pays shareholders a 2.60% dividend at a share price of $45.05.

When it comes to a competitor, the Mosaic Company (MOS), another fertilizer manufacturer, has a market cap of $8.317 billion and pays a 0.91% dividend at a share price of $21.51 on January 21.

CF has a good earnings record

While CF missed consensus earnings estimates by six cents per share in Q3 2019, the company still showed earnings of 29 cents per share in the third quarter of last year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that in Q4 2018, CF earned 21 cents, the next quarter, they climbed to 40 cents per share. In Q2 2019, which is the peak season for planting and fertilizer demand, CF earned $1.26 per share. The current estimate for the final quarter of 2019 is for a profit of 29 cents per share.

A survey of twenty analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $52.10 for the shares with a range of $37 to $63. At $45.05, the price of CF stock is closer to the low end of the range than the peak. CF has a good earnings history, and it is a company that made money during a difficult time in the agricultural sector in 2018 and 2019 as the trade war between the US and China escalated. The "phase one" trade deal that de-escalated the trade war should provide some support for agricultural products and increase the demand for fertilizers in 2020, which bodes well for the shares.

Demographics increase the need for fertilizers

Since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a significant exporter of wheat to the world and China is the most populous nation, the wave of protectionism caused distortions in grain prices. Surpluses in the US depressed prices, which weighed on fertilizer demand. The signing of the "phase one" trade deal on January 15 should take some pressure off of prices as we head into the 2020 crop year.

Meanwhile, the impact of the growing population and wealth around the world is apparent when looking at long-term price trends in the leading grain futures markets.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby soybean futures has moved higher from $4.61 per bushel at the end of the last century to over the $9.00 level. The price of the oilseed futures has almost doubled over the past two decades as the population grew by over 27%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, the price of nearby corn futures rose from $2.0475 to the $3.88 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

Wheat, the primary ingredient in bread, which is a staple for nutrition around the globe, moved from $2.4875 to $5.80 per bushel over the past two decades. The wheat futures market experienced the most significant price appreciation since the end of the last century.

The price trends in the leading agricultural futures markets reflect that more people, with more money in the world, require more agricultural products. While annual crops depend on favorable weather and growing conditions, the demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-increasing factor. Therefore, the fertilizer products provided by CF Industries Holdings that support crop growth will experience continued demand and expansion.

Lots of room on the upside

I am bullish on the prospects for all fertilizer companies given the growing demand for food around the world.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that since 2005, CF shares have traded from $2.24 to a high of $70.32 per share. Since 2010, the stock has not ventured below the $20 per share level. Given the bullish price trend since 2016, the growing demand for the crops that require CF's products, and a de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China, higher prices for CF shares could be on the horizon. Fertilizing your investment portfolio with CF Industries Holdings could lead to profits over the coming months and years. At the same time, the 2.60% dividend at the current share price will provide an earnings stream while waiting for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.