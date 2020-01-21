Morgan Stanley: Record Earnings

Morgan Stanley (MS) was the last of the big banks to release their earnings, and they did not disappoint. They wrapped up 2019 by smashing analyst expectations and setting a record year in revenue and net income.

What was Wall Street expecting?

Earnings: $0.99 per share

Revenue: $9.72 Billion

Wealth Management: $4.39 Billion

Investment Management

Equities: $1.93 Billion

Fixed Income: $933.5 Million

What did Morgan Stanley deliver?

Earnings: $1.30 per share (31.1% beat)

Revenue: $10.86 Billion (11.7% beat)

Wealth Management: $4.58 Billion (4.3% beat)

Equities:$1.92 Billion (0.5% drop)

Fixed Income: $1.27 Billion (36.0% beat)

But let's not forget Morgan Stanley's smallest division, investment management, which blew expectations out of the water and lead to the massive beat on revenue. Investment management produced $1.36 Billion in revenue. YoY that is a 73.64% increase, up from $783.2 Million. This appears to be mostly due to a single investment in an IPO out of Asia. $670 million in investment revenue to be exact.

Morgan Stanley has had a very good year earning shareholders (including dividends) a 35.5% return compared to the industry at 21.3%, and the market at 26.1%. I recommended this stock back in 2017 mentioning that the management team was going to put the company in a good spot for the long term, and that is exactly what they did. James Gorman (CEO) deserves a ton of credit for what he has done over the last 10 years to steer this ship in the right direction. The stock hit levels in 2018 not seen since 2008.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I fully expect James Gorman to continue to be aggressive with an eye on long-term success. He came in and totally changed around the bank's model post the financial crisis, which has what propelled the bank ahead of its closest peers that have not done the same. Gorman's changed the bank to more of a wealth management bank and completely re-done the bond trading division. Morgan Stanley has almost doubled Goldman Sachs (GS) in terms of market returns since taking over. Goldman Sachs is an example of a peer that did not change its model after the crash and is now scrambling to do so in order to keep up.

Gorman is not afraid of cutting jobs, which helped boost revenue. Last month, Morgan Stanley cut 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic outlook. Yes, this sucks for those employees and their families, but as far as shareholders are concerned, this is good management in an uncertain environment.

Ok, this is great and all, but what's next?

First, let's take a look at the current PE/PB ratio. As you can see below, Morgan Stanley is in a very good spot not only when compared to its peers but also the market with a PE ratio of 11x and a PB ratio of 1.3x. Posting an EPS of $5.24 and a book value per share of $45.49 are pretty good starts to looking at what's next.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

That said, the question is: can Morgan Stanley keep up this rapid pace it is currently on based on these latest earnings? It is no secret that the environment was favorable for banks over the last little while. That alone leads me to have some concerns about the future of the bank as it heads for the highs from 2018. Current valuations of Morgan Stanley have it sitting a little high, whilst many of its peers are currently undervalued, or just about right. That said, the stock is currently up 43% since the last low in October of 2019. There is always a bit of earnings drift pre and post earnings, but this current valuation has me skeptical of the next year.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Price Action

Taking a look at the "recent" price action, we can see that the stock had a very tough 2018. Falling from a peak of around $57 to the lowest point seen since 2016. The good news is that it did not fall far below that point and quickly rebounded. The stock has been quite volatile ever since as you can see below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As I stated earlier, Morgan Stanley has been on quite a run since October 2019 leading into these earnings and closing out a very volatile 2019. I fully expect the stock to test the previous highs of 2018. What happens then? Well, I would anticipate the stock to correct slightly and come back to a point where the stock can be fairly valued. However, if the stock does crack that 2018 high, I would expect it to have some resistance and potentially form a base there.

Wrap-Up

In summary, Morgan Stanley is a very strong company with very good and capable management. These results speak to that very clearly. That said, the current valuation is a little high for me and I am taking some profits. For those that like to buy and hold forever, this is a name that you can do that with and sleep well at night. The dividend is solid, and the company isn't going anywhere. I would not advocate buying this stock at these levels simply based on valuation, and being up 43% in the last 3.5 months, which I hope we can all agree is a little insane for a bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.