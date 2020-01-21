Fortis: Wait For A 4% Yield

Investment Thesis

As a dividend aristocrat boasting 46 years of consecutive dividend increases, it is safe to say that the majority of retail investors who hold shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS) do so for its dividend. The ~20% share price appreciation Fortis posted in 2019 has made the company expensive and its yield modest on a historical basis. As with all utility companies, rising interest rates will increase financing costs and will make the dividend comparatively less attractive to income seekers. For this reason, it is important that investors initiate positions in Fortis when the company's yield is attractive on a historical and relative basis. The current dividend yield of 3.43% is below the company's historical average. While Fortis can be considered as a core holding for long-term dividend growth investors, one should wait for a correction in the current share price before initiating positions.

Company Profile

Fortis has approximately CAD $53B in assets and employs 8,800 people across its 10 companies. The company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "FTS" where it has a market capitalization of CAD $25B (USD $20B). While Fortis trades in both Toronto and New York, its TSX average daily volume accounts for approximately 3/4 of its total volume. Fortis's business segments serve 3.3M customers in Canada, the U.S and across the Caribbean in the Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos and Belize. Fortis is primarily focused on transmission with 93% of the company's assets related to electricity poles, wires and natural gas lines. 99% of Fortis's business is rate-regulated, ensuring the company enjoys stable revenues and reasonable returns on invested capital.

Source: Fortis

Low-risk utility operations in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland have produced stable earnings which have been invested into the U.S. market through a series of acquisitions. With humble roots as a utility operator in Newfoundland, Fortis has grown into a primarily U.S.-based utility with approximately 65% of revenue coming from outside of Canada. Fortis's U.S. operations include: ITC, a Mid-western transmission operator; UNS, an Arizona-based electricity and natural gas distributor; and Central Hudson, a regional gas and electricity transmission and distribution firm in upstate New York.

Growth Profile

Fortis has a long history of strategic acquisitions in the U.S. These acquisitions have helped to diversify the company and have enabled expansion into new markets. In the highly mature utility industry in North America, mergers and acquisitions in the utility sector are less about growth and more about consolidation. Utility companies acquire one another to increase their valuation multiples and reduce their cost of capital. Following the 2013 acquisition of Arizona-based UNS for USD $4.3B, Fortis completed its most significant acquisition to date with the purchase of ITC for USD $11.3B in October 2016. These two transactions along with some smaller ones, transformed Fortis into a truly North American company and saw the firm pursue its NYSE stock listing.

While it has proven itself to be a successful acquirer, Fortis has pursued a more organic growth strategy in recent years. The company has focused its CAD $18.3B capital plan on delivering smaller projects that are executable and lower risk. Based on strong recent results, Fortis has boosted its 5-year capital plan by CAD $1B in a demonstration of the firm's confidence in the expected returns from its project portfolio. In the firm's 2019 Q3 earnings call, CEO Barry Perry stated that:

The capital plan will grow rate-base by approximately $10 billion over the next five years or $1 billion every six months. The $28 billion of rate base in 2019 growing to $38 billion in 2024, this yields three and five-year compound annual growth rates of approximately 7%.

Source: Fortis Investor Presentation

80% of Fortis's 5-year capital plan is focused on smaller scale projects primarily targeting opportunities in transmission and distribution. When complete, 99% of revenue from these new projects will be regulated, ensuring very low uncertainty on the expected ROI for this capital allocation. At 54% of the project portfolio, the largest portion of growth will be focused in the U.S. with Canadian operations accounting for 41%. Fortis will advance numerous infrastructure projects across its network that will improve transmission efficiency and expand its network. Fortis is also investing CAD $700M in new wind generation capacity and approximately the same amount in additional LNG capacity, both initiatives that emphasize the firm's commitment to advancing its portfolio of sustainable energy generation and transmission.

According to Andrew Bischof, Senior Equity Analyst at Morningstar, "The most promising near-term investment is the Lake Erie Connector Project. However, other opportunities remain, such as renewable energy, further transmission development, and grid modernization." The Lake Erie Connector project would develop a 117 km (73 mi) underwater tunnel that would connect Ontario with the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western States. This shovel ready project will modernize a portion of the grid and develop connection to renewables energy generation for the largest electric market in the world.

Source: ITC Lake Erie Connector Project

Funding Growth

In November 2019 to help fund this capital expansion, Fortis went to the market to raise CAD $1.1B in equity. This offering combined a CAD $600M bought deal to the public and a CAD $500M offering to a U.S.-based institutional investor. At CAD $52.15 per common share, Fortis was able to take advantage of the company's strong share price to raise cash from the equity markets. Fortis has traditionally maintained a capital structure that is approximately 55/45 debt to equity (common and preferred). This offering tilts this capital ratio back towards its medium-term average. On December 3, 2019, Fortis announced that it had closed its bought deal after the initial CAD $1.1B was fully subscribed to.

Following this announcement, Fortis has gone ahead with its option to over-allot an additional CAD $90M in shares following the success of its November offering. This successful equity offering highlights the investor appetite for low risk, diversified equity income opportunities. In Q4 2019, following this recapitalization, Fortis announced that it would eliminate the 2% discount offered on shares purchased through its DRIP program. This is a positive signal that the firm is able to fund its capital program without relying on DRIP proceeds. This move is expected to decrease DRIP participation, which should also limit further share dilution resulting in a boost to EPS.

Dividend Growth

I am partial to Canadian-based companies that earn the majority of their revenue outside of Canada as they allow for international diversification, while still allowing Canadian investors to benefit from the Dividend Tax Credit. Canadian investors who hold Fortis in their non-registered accounts will benefit from the Dividend Tax Credit. U.S.-based investors can take advantage of the benefits of the Canada-U.S. Tax Treaty by holding Fortis in their IRA accounts to avoid the CRA withholding tax.

At 46 years, Fortis's dividend growth record is second only to Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) for the longest record of consecutive dividend increases of a publicly traded company in Canada. It is noteworthy that 3 of the 5 publicly traded companies on the TSX with the longest dividend growth streaks are utilities companies. The stable revenues derived from regulated rate base assets allow companies to reasonably forecast cash flows and confidently commit to long term returns of capital to shareholders through dividends. In the Q3 2019 earnings call, President & CEO Barry Perry stated: "Our steady growth profile coupled with our highly regulated transmission and distribution businesses gave us the confidence to extend our dividend guidance." With an expectation of 7% rate base growth, Fortis has publicly committed to 6% annual average dividend growth planned through 2024.

Source: Fortis Investor Presentation

Following its most recent increase of 6.1% in 2018, Fortis pays a current quarterly dividend of CAD $0.4755 for an annual payout of CAD $1.902 per share. Fortis has a highly sustainable payout ratio that has been declining in recent years. In 2019, the dividend payout ratio dropped to 49.59% from 74.24% in 2018 on improving revenue. The current payout ratio is well below the firm's 5-year average payout ratio of 69.59% and brings it back in line with its coverage levels in the early 2000s.

Source: Fortis

When compared to its peers, Fortis's dividend growth record has been remarkably consistent. Over the past decade, Fortis has grown its dividend by approximately 6% annually. This 10-year CAGR is very similar to the company's 1, 3 and 5-year dividend CAGR. 6% is also the number that Fortis has offered in its guidance for dividend growth through to 2024. All this is to say, that Fortis has an incredibly stable set of cash flows and a rare level of consistent dividend growth.

Over the past 5 years, Canadian Utilities and Emera Incorporated (OTCPK:EMRAF) have both seen a slowing of their dividend growth rates when comparing 5, 3 and 1-year dividend growth rates. The stand out in this group for dividend growth is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., (AQN) a firm that is still in its growth through acquisition phase. Fortis as a much larger and more mature company does not have the same dividend growth expectations. While it is not growing as quickly as AQN, over the long term, Fortis has demonstrated a remarkable propensity for consistent annual increases.

Source: Graph Author, Data from Canadian Dividend All-Star List

Frothy Valuation

While Fortis boasts great dividend growth, a solid portfolio of growth projects and a low-risk business model, the one knock on the company is its valuation. Currently, Fortis is trading at a premium to its historical valuation. The forward P/E of 20.28X is above the company's 5-year average of 17.91. Similarly, the current dividend yield of 3.43% is approximately 4% below Fortis's 5-year average dividend yield of 3.59%. The company's average dividend yield in 2019 was its lowest in 5 years. In each year since 2013, there have been opportunities to purchase shares of Fortis when the company was yielding above 4%.

Source: Graph Author, Data from Canadian Dividend All-Star List

In the first 9 months of 2019, Fortis posted net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of CAD $1.309B, or CAD $3.02 per common share, compared to CAD $839M, or CAD $1.98 per share in the same period in 2018. While this is positive, these results include a one-time after-tax gain of CAD $484M or $1.12 per share from the sale of the Waneta Expansion Hydroelectric Plant in British Columbia. When this transaction is removed, EPS was actually down by CAD $0.08 per share in the first 9 months of 2019 compared to the year prior.

Despite slightly lower operational earnings, shares of Fortis moved up 20% in 2019 suggesting that the gains have more to do with the utility space as a sector and the market as a whole, than Fortis as a company. The utility sector as a whole has performed well over the last year as a result of interest rate cuts. 75% of constituents in the S&P Utilities Sector Index (IXU) are currently trading above their 200-day averages. With this strong recent price performance, Fortis is fully valued. Of the 14 analysts who maintain one-year price targets on Fortis, the median price target of CAD $56.45 only suggests ~2% upside from current levels.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risk Analysis

All things considered, Fortis is a low-risk investment that enjoys regulated earnings. The company's key risk comes from the regional regulators who determine utility rates, approve projects and determine the base rate on which a utility bases its returns. State and Provincial public utility commissions determine how Fortis can invest, what it can charge, and what its profit margins can be through the regulatory compact. The company's key markets of the U.S. and Canada are both stable democracies where Fortis benefits from a stable market environment and reasonably predictable utility commission frameworks. While still favourable environments, the company's holdings in the Caribbean are subject to additional political and regulatory uncertainty.

Fortis's expansion into the U.S. has significantly diversified the company and lowered its overall risk as an investment. That said, the company's drive to build up its U.S. asset base as it has through acquisition over the last decade increases the risk that it will overpay for a future U.S. acquisition. This risk seems to have diminished as the company appears to have shifted its focus away from acquisitions towards its own suite of growth projects.

While utilities are famously low-risk "widow and orphan" quality stocks due to their stable cash flows, companies in this sector carry high debt loads. High debt loads are especially risky in periods of rising interest rates as the cost to borrow increases. As a sector, utilities are very interest sensitive. Fortis and its peers have performed well over the last year as interest rates were cut by the Federal Reserve 3 times in 2019. While rates have not been cut in Canada, the series of increases that commenced in 2017 stopped short in 2019. As utility stocks are often considered bond proxies, if interest rates for bonds increase, the relative yields of utility stocks will be less attractive to investors who will have risk-free yield options to consider as alternatives.

Source: Fortis

Investor Takeaways

Fortis is a great company that offers the stability of a regulated utility with an attractive dividend growth profile. With its 6% annual dividend growth guidance, Fortis is a solid long-term investment for dividend growth investors, however, one should wait for a pullback in share price prior to adding to, or initiating positions. In each year since 2013, there have been opportunities to purchase shares of Fortis when the company was yielding above 4%. Investors should wait until at least until Fortis is yielding above its 5-year average of 3.59% before adding to, or initiating positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.