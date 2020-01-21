There's Little Sentimental Value In Micron's Stock Price

Micron Technology’s (MU) share price has made a remarkable 80% recovery since May 2019, in the absence of equally-significant improvement in actual fundamentals. Despite the most recent end of steep declines, the consensus suggests that an immediate sharp recovery is not likely as Q2 revenue is expected to drop another 20% before turning up meaningfully in 2021 (Table 1). Yet, the share price still managed to rally 8% amid the lukewarm Q1 earnings announcement. The discrepancy between share price increase and the lack of fundamental advances leads to the possibility that the market price may not just look at the near-term financial forecasts. To this end, in this post, I broke down Micron stock price into three parts: The fundamental value, the momentum value, and the sentiment value. There are important investor implications with respect to the source of Micron share value creation.

Fundamental Value: Discounting Next-Quarter Revenue

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Micron shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then “forward” fundamentals as the fair value at any time should be the “discounted future fundamentals.” To this end, I present both Micron actual share price and the relevant financial metrics for Q4 of 2016-2020 (Table 1). Micron price was at $11, $20, $39, 39, and $58 about the same time point in the last five years. Even a casual observer should notice that Micron share price nearly doubled while the revenue growth hit a recent new low. The disconnect is more obvious as the revenue growth is expected to decline in the current quarter by 20% (Q2 2020). The bottom line is that, at least for the last few years, there has been less of a correlation between Micron share values and their financial metrics, such as revenue, EPS, free cash flow or capital expenditure (Table 1).

As a “pseudo” commodity stock, Micron’s price is known to be affected by NAND and DRAM prices. As cloud data center spending rises and handset NAND content and enterprise all-flash arrays expand, and the rollout of newer 5G phones begins, NAND demand and price likely continue to increase into 2020 (Figure 1A). Unlike NAND, DRAM’s high inventory has prevented the price from seeing a strong recovery (Figure 1B). However, if hyperscale server demand returns from cloud providers starting Q1, DRAM 4-gigabit chip spot prices may expand further in 2020. In short, both NAND and DRAM price increases may be the short-term catalyst to support Micron share price.

Figure 1A:

Figure 1B:

As a result, using the historical “linear” relationship between forward financials and actual prices, the fundamental value of Micron’s share can be estimated. Since many readers have asked about how to develop the relationship, I will go over the technical process of the estimation process here: First, I developed a realistic relationship between actual stock price and next-period forecast financials. This is achieved by using data over the last five years to estimate a linear relationship:

p = a + b x REV + c x EPS + d x GM + e x CAPEX + f x FCF

REV is the next-quarter revenue estimate, etc. The estimation will give the numerical estimates on "a" through "e." All the relevant metrics are forward forecasts "at the same time" of the price in the history. I then used this relationship to estimate the fundamental share value by using the current financial forecasts from the analysts. This is the blue line you see in Figure 1 below.

As it turned out, Micron actual stock price has been higher than the fundamental value at least since late June 2019 (Figure 1). At the current price level of around $58, Micron’s fundamental value should be around $46. If you use this measure, Micron stock is 20% or $10 overvalued, relative to what the next quarter financials can support. For the relatively large mispricing that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum.

Momentum Value: Overweighting Distant Revenue

With almost 20% mispricing just based on the next-quarter financials, the market price appears to look beyond current financials and puts more weight on future revenue. So, it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It's this “nonlinear" line of thinking that a stock like Micron needs. What this means is that a proper Micron valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain. Like in the previous section, I identified the following nonlinear pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following four quarters.

p = a + b x REV +...+f x FCF + g x REV1 + h x REV2 + ix REV3 +j x REV4 + gg x REV1**2 + .....jj x REV4**2 +ggg x EPS1+..... hhh x EPS4

Note, I added future revenue and EPS forecasts of the next few quarters (REV1-REV4, EPS1-EPS4) and their square terms (overweight). Now the new P estimate will include the impact of looking into distant revenue and also overweight them. This is the higher red line (than blue line before) in Figure 2. In short, the estimated "forward momentum price" at $56 (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Micron price (in black) (Figure 2 below). Again, it's not surprising that the momentum price quickly caught up with the actual price moves. The previous overvaluation of $12 is quickly reduced to $2 after most of the price premium has been rationally corrected for the expectation of service revenue in the distant quarters.

Sentiment Value Not Related to Financials

Though, at least in more recent days, there's still some unexplained price discrepancy after momentum has been reflected into the pricing. The likely reasons for this actual price premium include the recent ease of trade tension and Micron investors' positive sentiment. Since sentiment may play a major influencer in Micron share price movement, it's an “educated” guess that the remaining $2 overvaluation should be largely from the positive sentiment. In short, the current $58 Micron share price can be broken down into three parts. The fundamental value reflecting the discounting next-quarter financial estimates amounts to be $46, while discounting distant China revenue growth will add another $10 momentum value. Finally, Micron shareholders always like to pay an extra $2 for the positive sentiment toward the company (Figure 3).

Little Sentiment But Still Easily Reverse

When playing with emotion, one should be cautioned that emotion tends to be “temperamental.” You may notice the Micron sentiment, as measured the way described above, has been volatile and can easily reverse itself. In fact, the history indicates that the sentiment in pricing tends to reverse itself in 3-4 weeks (Figure 4). Though, the good news for Micron is that the $2 sentiment value is somewhat muted.

Takeaways

Micron’s share price has advanced significantly without accompanying positive fundamental information releases. For a rational market, there has to be something more than next-quarter financials that the market has used to price the shares. For Micron, at its current $58 share price, the market has paid $46 for its next-quarter fundamentals, $10 for the distant-quarter service revenue growth, and an extra $2. There are important implications to break up Micron stock price. The valuation attributed to the near-term fundamentals should be reasonably stable since the underlying commodity prices have shown signs of bottoming. The momentum value may be more at risk, pending if NAND/DRAM price recovery will sustain. Finally, any sentiment value for a commodity stock, albeit mean reverting in the short run, is at best muted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.