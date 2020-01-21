Zimmer Biomet Is Looking Healthy Again

Its Rosa robotic system, JuggerStitch device, and deal with Align Technology set it up well, as does its decent balance sheet.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) has had a rocky road to traverse since 2016. However, this maker of orthopedic implants seems to have turned a corner, making it an investment that merits consideration.

That judgement was one that seemed untenable for quite a while. Indeed, since the merger of Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (ZMH) and Biomet, Inc. (BMET) in 2015, the company seemed to have a run of bad luck. The Q3 2016 report was one of the first major signals of this, as Zimmer Biomet cut its guidance for 2016 revenue from between $7.68 billion and $7.72 billion to $7.63 billion and $7.65 billion.

The reason for the drop was confirmed on the conference call for that quarter as the company's inability to supply hip and knee replacements, leading orthopedic surgeons to avail of rival products. And since such products take months to manufacture, this shortfall continued to affect profits going forward.

In addition, charges were made against Zimmer Biomet regarding bribes made by Biomet prior to the merger. These bribes were paid to doctors in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Mexico for the best part of a decade in an effort to win business. This scandal dragged on until 2017, when a $30 million settlement laid it to rest, but it certainly did not do the company any favors.

The result of these incidents can be seen to an extent in the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years. Revenue growth rate started to slow from 2016 onwards, and net income was seriously affected by 2018 (the 2015 drop in net income from 2014 being attributable to the merger).

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 4.67 billion 720.1 million 2015 6 billion 147 million 2016 7.68 billion 305.9 million 2017 7.8 billion 1.81 billion 2018 7.93 billion -379.2 million

Small wonder that the dividend has been frozen at $0.24 since 2016. However, the present financial year suggests that this run of bad luck is coming to an end.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.98 billion 246.1 million Q2 1.99 billion 133.7 million Q3 1.89 billion 431.1 million Total 5.86 billion 810.9 million

What accounts for this turnaround? Well, certainly putting the bribery scandal to bed did no harm, but Zimmer Biomet has also benefited from improvements in manufacturing quality which ensures that the previous supply issues that brought it to grief will not be a factor.

Most significantly, in March 2019 Zimmer Biomet announced that FDA clearance had been given for its Rosa One Spine system, which allows surgeons to perform robotically-assisted surgery. And in September 2019, FDA clearance had also been obtained for its JuggerStitch meniscal repair device, and a distribution deal for Zimmer Biomet's dental scanners was reached with Align Technology (ALGN) that same month. These factors may yield more promise than the forecasted EPS growth of 5.32% over the next five years suggests.

Indeed, all of these factors suggest that the healthy revenue and net income figures reported over the course of the present financial year will continue for Zimmer Biomet's foreseeable future. The company is well-placed financially to deal with anything the future throws at it in any case, as long-term debt of $6.35 billion is offset by a net worth of $12.09 billion, and total current liabilities of $3.77 billion is offset by total current assets of $4.4 billion, cash-on-hand worth $512.5 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.15 billion. This balance sheet does not seem likely to sustain much damage in the near term, if free cash flow of $424.6 million for Q3 2019 is any indication.

In short, I think highly of Zimmer Biomet the business on the basis of the above information. However, no investment should be made at any price if total return is to be maximized. How well does Zimmer Biomet the stock fare at this time?

Currently, Zimmer Biomet trades at a share price of $149.38, just 1.51% shy of its 52-week high of $151.67, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 15.04, but the current dividend yield is also lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.80%. This mixed picture makes it necessary to establish what fair value is for Zimmer Biomet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (13.57 / 15 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $164.15 (149.38 / 0.91 = 164.15). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (13.57 / 15.04 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $165.98 (149.38 / 0.90 = 165.98).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.25 (0.80 / 0.64 = 1.25) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $119.50 (149.38 / 1.25 = 119.50). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $149.88 (164.15 + 165.98 + 119.50 / 3 = 149.88). On the basis of this estimate, then, Zimmer Biomet's stock is currently trading on par with fair value.

Zimmer Biomet has overcome its supply shortfall issues and its legal woes, and is poised to generate great profits from its Rosa system and other products. Its financial position makes it a safer-than-average bet in a corporate environment where debt is rife. While I would, of course, prefer to start a position with this firm at a more discounted price, there is certainly nothing wrong with buying Zimmer Biomet now.

