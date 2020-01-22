Exposure To Gold And Silver Via The Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust

The bull market in gold and silver began in the early 2000s. After rising to highs of $1920.70 and $49.82 in 2011, both precious metals pulled back to lows of $1046.20 and $13.635 in December 2015. Gold and silver have been consolidating since reaching those lows.

In June 2019, gold broke out of a five-year trading range that had contained the price in a $331.30 per ounce band. The move above the July 2016 post-Brexit high of $1377.50 began another leg to the upside in the yellow metal. Silver has yet to climb above its 2016 peak of $21.095.

Gold and silver have long histories as a means of exchange or currencies; in many ways, the metals are better than money in the form of fiat currencies. If gold is analogous to a banknote, silver is the change in our pockets or purses. The bullish price action in the gold market is a commentary on the value of the legal tender printed by governments. All currencies have lost value when compared to the price of gold over the past months. Gold rallied in both US dollar and Swiss franc terms, but it has yet to rise to a new all-time high in the two currencies.

Meanwhile, gold has increased in value to record levels in almost all other currencies, including the euro, yen, pound, Australian and Canadian dollar, rubles, yuan, and a host of other foreign exchange instruments. From a technical perspective, the latest bullish price action in the gold market is a continuation of the bull market that is over a decade and a half old. In 2019, both gold and silver posted impressive gains.

The most direct route for investment in gold and silver is via the physical market for bars and coins. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) holds gold and silver bullion and moves higher or lower with the prices of the precious metals.

Gold and silver posted double-digit percentage gains in 2019

Gold broke out to the upside in 2019, and it posted an impressive increase on the year.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of the yellow metal closed 2018 at $1284.70 and moved to $1520.00 on December 31, 2019, a rise of 18.3% for the year. At the $1557 level on January 21, gold is already 2.43% higher in 2021.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX silver futures illustrates that the price moved from $15.56 at the end of 2018 to $17.90 on the final trading session of 2019, a rise of 15.04% last year. Silver is only slightly lower so far in 2020, with the price at the $17.80 level on January 21.

CEF followed the metals

The price action in the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust followed the gold and silver markets in 2019.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that CEF shares moved from $12.54 at the end of 2018 to $14.66 on December 31, 2019, a rise of 14.46%. The costs of storing and insuring physical metals account for the slightly lower percentage gain in the CEF product compared to the blended returns in the gold and silver futures market last year. On January 21, CEF was trading at $14.97 per share, 2.11% higher so far in 2020.

An ATM program with Cantor Fitzgerald

CEF has net assets of $2.892 billion at a share price of $14.97 on January 21. The Trust trades an average of 532,111 shares each day, making it a liquid instrument that reflects the price action in gold and silver on the up and downside.

In March 2019, Sprott Asset Management, on behalf of CEF, teamed up with Cantor Fitzgerald to offer and sell trust units through an "at-the-market" offering program that increases liquidity during trading hours.

Many ways to invest in gold and silver

Investments in gold and silver have become more popular since the price of gold broke out to the upside in the early 2000s, and again in June 2019. With double-digit percentage gains, interest in gold and silver investment products have been rising as many market participants look to hop aboard the bullish train in the precious metals.

There are many choices when it comes to investment vehicles these days. The most direct route is via the physical coins and bars offered by dealers around the world. Purchasing physical gold and silver requires storing and insuring the metals. The next level for investment is via the unallocated loco London market, where dealers hold gold and silver balances for customers without assigning specific bar numbers and details.

The COMEX futures and futures options are the next steps on the ownership pyramid. These products offer a physical delivery mechanism during the expiration of contracts starting on the first notice day when sellers and buyers declare if they will make or take delivery of contracts. In the world of derivatives, there are a host of unleveraged and leveraged gold and silver ETF and ETN products that move higher and lower with the prices of the two precious metals. The advent of these products in the early 2000s added liquidity to the gold and silver markets as they made exposure via standard equity accounts possible, ETF and ETN products expanded the addressable market for precious metals ownership and trading.

Gold and silver mining shares are another avenue for investors, and the shares of senior and junior mining companies are highly correlated with the price action in the metals markets. The Sprott The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust combines some of the aspects and advantages of the available products.

Benefits of CEF - geopolitical diversification and allocation

CEF holds fully allocated and unencumbered gold and silver in "London Good Delivery" form for the metals. Moreover, unitholders can redeem shares for the physical metals monthly, subject to specific minimum requirements.

CEF holds its gold at the Royal Canadian Mint, a Federal Crown Corporation of the Government of Canada. While much of the world's gold is in London, New York, and the US, and Switzerland, holdings in Canada diversify the geopolitical risk of precious metals ownership. CEF offers liquidity on both the New York Stock Exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Owning shares in CEF could diversify your portfolio when it comes to exposure to gold and silver over the coming years. Check with your tax advisor before investing in products like CEF as the reporting and tax rules for Trusts can differ from other investment vehicles.

I remain bullish on the prices of gold and silver for the coming year. The next leg of a bull market that began in the early 2000s appears to be underway since gold broke out of its technical consolidation pattern in June 2019 to the upside. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is another investment tool for market participants looking to gain exposure to the two metals that are both commodities and the oldest forms of currencies in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.