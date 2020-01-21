Valero Still Offers Value But I Have Sold My Position

I have sold my shares but await the next opportunity to own this great enterprise.

The company has a high growing yield that is safe and continues to report a steady stream of earnings.

Watching Valero for many years, I have owned the shares on and off.

Valero Energy (VLO) is a refiner that processes 3 million barrels of oil per day. The company operates throughout the United States with a strong portfolio of assets. It also has a strong network of fueling stations it can sell its gasoline and ethanol products too. As the company continues to invest in refineries and become more efficient, it has become one of the lowest cost producers, allowing for greater profitability. The company also continues to reward shareholders with strong share repurchases and growing dividends. Having been over-exposed to the oil sector, I was hesitant to add another position to my portfolio. However, shares were too tempting to pass up during the sell off in Spring of 2019. After a 30% run up, I believe there is less upside potential from here unless something fundamentally changes.

Performance

Valero recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company saw a decline primarily due to lower volume and thinner margins on throughput. Lower refinery margins, the company's main segment, was attributed to maintenance. The company refined an average of 2.95 million barrels per day for the quarter.

The snapshot from the 10Q below shows us how the company is performing.

It is important to note that revenue and earnings are highly cyclical and high correlated to the price of oil. U.S. refineries are particularly attractive in comparison to their international counterparts because of their ability to refine West Texas Intermediate crude vs. the global benchmark, Brent Crude. WTI is plentiful in the U.S. and easily converted to gasoline. The drilling boom in the U.S. allows for refiners to purchase WTI several dollars cheaper than Brent. Thus, the spread between the two is where the margin is often made. The lower oil goes the more profitable refineries tend to be. In the third quarter, Valero saw higher oil prices affect these margins. The decrease was due to narrower crude oil discounts to Brent crude oil.

That being said, the company is still extremely shareholder-friendly. Valero returned $679 million to stockholders in the third quarter. $372 million of which was paid in the form of dividends and $307 million was for the purchase of approximately 3.9 million shares. This resulted in a payout of 61 percent of cash provided by operating activities. This is quite a safe payout ratio and as we can see, despite the dividend rising, the actual cash cost has decreased due to share repurchases. This should enable the company to continue to increase the dividend at a minimal cost.

The company operates a strong balance sheet as well.

Valero ended the quarter with $9.6 billion of total debt net of $2.1 billion of cash. The debt to capital ratio was 26 percent, leaving the company in a financially sound position. This ratio seems to be maintained by the company consistently as well. At a time when many corporations are leveraging up their balance sheet due to cheap debt.

The company has a strong presence in areas where crude is mostly found. It also has ethanol plants that allow it to capitalize in other ways as well.

As the company continues to maintain an approach of sustaining current operations while growing, it can continue to generate stronger capital returns.

The company expects EBITDA to rise due to growth in capacity from projects in the works. This should further help enhance returns to shareholders as the company maintains a shareholder friendly policy.

The company has maintained a policy of distributing at least 50% of cash to shareholders.

As we can see, the dividend has been steadily growing along with buybacks.

The company has reduced shares outstanding by 27% in the last 8 years and continues to do so. Additionally, the tremendous dividend growth has not come at the expense of the payout ratio due to growing earnings and less shares on the public market. This is what shareholders should like to see.

Valuation

The reason why I purchased shares was due to a combination of above-average yield and below average valuation. However, as the shares have risen 30%, the valuation is more in line with historical standards and now offers less upside potential.

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years gives us an idea of the variety of valuations versus operating conditions Valero had to operate in.

The shares trade below their 5-year average for P/CF and forward P/E. They do now trade at a premium to their P/E, P/B, and earnings yield. This implies the shares are probably fairly valued.

Looking at the average yield for the last 5 years, we can see the shares have typically yielded 3.62%.

With the yield at 3.91% currently, investors are getting a yield that is abnormally high but not by much. This dividend yield has been found about 45% of the time in the last 5 years.

Lastly, compared to competitors, we can see how Valero stacks up from a valuation perspective.

While it doesn't offer the lowest P/E, it does have the highest yield. This, despite being just as strong, if not a stronger, of an operator in the refining space.

Looking at the 5 year chart below we can see the swings the stock goes through.

While it has marched higher overall, it still is off its all time highs and finds itself going through these swings quite often.

Conclusion

For some investors, there are other high-yielding alternatives to invest in within the oil space. My decision to add shares of Valero was based on the continued performance of its operations over the last few years impressing me. I also find the dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 30% highly attractive. I expected shares to rebound, and I also like to get paid to wait. However, since the run up I have sold my shares and have no position. I believe the company will inevitably see another swoon in share price as it has many times over the years. An enterprising investor will make use of this swing knowing the shares tend to rebound. The company is well capitalized to weather any downturn and makes the prospect of a rebound all the more likely.

