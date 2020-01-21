Weekly Cannabis Report: Earnings Season Started With A Bang

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) jumped 18.4%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) rose 14.1%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 13.0%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canada: OrganiGram (OGI) spiked 63% after reporting quarterly results that exceeded investor expectations. The whole sector rallied with Aurora (ACB) up 29% and Cronos (CRON) up 26% without news. Canopy (CGC) was up 21% despite announcing a delay on its beverage rollout. Tilray (TLRY) rose 35% and appointed a new COO and CFO. Aphria (APHA) was up only 7% after reporting results and cutting its current fiscal year guidance.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

The U.S. and International: Led by gains in Canada, major U.S. stocks also jumped. After the CDC said that black market cannabis vapes were the cause of lung injuries, CBD stocks Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) both jumped 25%+. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) gained 10% after providing a positive update on its pending acquisitions.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Last week was one of the best in a long time for both sides of the border. Canadian stocks initially fell after Aphria reported on Tuesday and cut its annual guidance which was expected by us. However, after OrganiGram reported results on Wednesday the sector staged a broad-based rally. OrganiGram surged 63% by the end of the week, bringing its share price back to levels prior to its disastrous fiscal 2019 Q4 results. Despite the rally, we think investors need to dig deeper into the quarter which actually provides some room for caution.

(OrganiGram share price. Source: TSX)

Despite the better-than-expected results against reduced investor expectations, OrganiGram reported a big increase in wholesale revenue. In fact, if you look at revenue excluding wholesale, OrganiGram actually made less money from selling to provinces and end customers. The wholesale market is a less-than-ideal channel for two reasons. First of all, the current oversupply in Canada compressed pricing for wholesalers and resulted in a very volatile market. Secondly, the fact that OrganiGram had to resort to the wholesale market indicated its inability to push through more volume elsewhere.

The most direct result of the reliance on wholesale is a visible reduction in margin. Gross margin declined to 37% which is well below historical levels, excluding F2019 Q4 which was impacted by one-time costs. Based on these results, OrganiGram actually made no progress on its recreational and medical business and the addition of wholesale should spark some concerns on its near-term outlook. Management cited the retail rollout in Ontario and Quebec as reasons to be optimistic but timing remains uncertain for the entire cannabis sector.

(Source: Public Filings)

While last week's rebound was arguably long overdue and much-needed for the sector, we think investors shouldn't mistake the rally as a sign that the downturn in Canada is over. Instead, OrganiGram's results indicate that the oversupply issue remains in place. We do expect the situation to stabilize as new retail stores come online and 2.0 products enter the retail market. However, the impact of these developments likely won't be visible in company results until the second half of 2020.

In summary, we think last week's rally was justified because OrganiGram's shares merely recouped its losses since the prior quarter. The company's stock price and the broader cannabis sector remain around historical lows even after the rally last week. However, investors should also realize that OrganiGram's results included several red flags including a newfound reliance on the wholesale market. We expect the macro environment in Canada to improve over the next 6-12 months but OrganiGram's latest quarter was certainly not the catalyst we were expecting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.