The Bull's Reserve Tank Is Full

Wall Street’s pundits are increasingly worried about what they see as a “melt-up” in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The growing belief among the experts is that this could be a prelude to a significant market decline which could potentially end bull market that began in 2009. But what most of them fail to observe is that there are some key industry groups which haven’t fully participated in the rally. Indeed, a relatively small number of large-cap stocks are responsible for much of the S&P’s recent gains. In this report, I’ll make the case that there’s still plenty of intermediate-term (3-6 month) upside potential in the stock market based on the industries which have yet to break out from multi-month consolidation patterns.

Many observers have been amazed at how remarkably low bullish sentiment has been lately, as measured by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Although the major indices have soared to new heights week after week, the percentage of bulls, according to AAII, has been remarkably subdued. The Jan. 15 sentiment report showed that the AAII bulls jumped 8.8% from the previous week to 41.8% – the highest percentage since December. Yet this is just slightly above the long-term average of 38% bulls. Previous melt-ups in the stock market have seen the bullish percentage well above 50%, and usually around 60-62% or even higher.

Source: AAII

With the SPX making new highs on almost a daily basis, why have retail investors been so reluctant to fully embrace the rally? Some believe it’s because they’re genuinely afraid that the market could be setting up for another repeat of late 2018 (or worse yet, 2008). But this explanation, which many analysts have offered, is unsatisfactory, given that a sustained rally in the SPX of the magnitude we’re now seeing has never failed to stimulate the crowd’s greed in the past. While some may argue that painful memories of the 2008 crash are still fresh, I would argue that the reason for investors’ reluctance to embrace the rally is decidedly more practical in nature.

Quite simply, retail investors haven’t jumped “all-in” for this market rally because many of the types of stocks which they typically favor haven’t participated to the same extent as the large-cap leaders like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Let’s take a look at some examples of major industry groups that have conspicuously lagged the S&P 500.

One of the most surprising laggards of all major market segments is the bank stocks. Banks have been pretty much a non-factor in the last couple of months as the high-flying tech stocks have stolen the show. Below is the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), which has barely made any progress since November.

Source: BigCharts

One reason that is commonly given for the banks’ failure to rally is that the interest rate outlook has been subdued lately, and this limits the profits of lending institutions to some extent. This was illustrated last week by Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) latest earnings report. While the bank beat Q4 2019 earnings forecasts, its net interest income fell 3%, and its net interest margin also declined. Moreover, net profits for BAC fell 4% in the most recent quarter. Lower interest rates in 2019 were blamed for the disappointing income results.

Even more surprising to some is that the PHLX Bank Index is still below its previous high from January 2018. The 3-year weekly graph for the BKX illustrates the fact that most bank stocks haven’t kept pace with the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, in spite of the persistence of low interest rates, BofA and other major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), reported healthy levels of customer activity, increased bond trading revenues, and rising credit card sales. This sets the stage for an improvement in overall bank profits in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the bears might be inclined to interpret the lag in the bank stocks as a dire omen for the broad market outlook. However, I see the lateral trend in the banks as a potential positive. It can be interpreted that the bull market has a “reserve” fuel tank that hasn’t yet been tapped. The belief of many participants that the current SPX rally is a “melt-up” would be more credible if there were broad participation across many different industries. Instead, there are plenty of market segments which haven’t yet become “overbought” and, therefore, have the potential to break out to new highs before the bull market’s energy store has been fully depleted. The bank stocks are among them.

It’s also worth mentioning that many small-cap stocks as represented by the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) are just now within reaching distance of a peak that was last seen in August 2018. Small-cap stocks are often favored by retail participants, and because of this, many investors are still below breakeven in their equity holdings. After all, not many smaller investors own shares of Apple or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The small-cap companies they do own haven’t always kept pace with the large-cap leaders. This may explain the lack of euphoria among individual investors in recent weeks.

Source: BigCharts

Another example of a group which hasn’t fully participated in the rally to new highs is the retailers. Retail stocks are remarkably subdued right now, given the strength of the U.S. economy. Again, the bears will no doubt cast this in a negative light. But given how close the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is to its previous high from last March, a breakout to new highs in the coming months is by no means a stretch. Indeed, it’s likely that we’ll see a breakout to new highs in the retailers soon, given the recent strength in consumer spending.

Source: BigCharts

A rule of thumb in an upward-trending stock market is that investors should embrace an optimistic view for the lagging industry groups. The reason is for this is based on the observation that “a rising tide lifts all boats” sooner or later. And, it wouldn’t take much effort for the retail and bank stocks to join the growing list of new 52-week highs, especially given how close they are to their previous peaks.

Speaking of new highs, the 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq remain supportive of the overall bullish trend in the broad market. New 52-week lows on both exchanges have been below-normal lately, which implies that there’s no selling pressure right now below the surface. New highs are also in the process of expanding, which is another good sign. The fact that the new 52-week highs are increasing also supports the view I’ve articulated in this report, namely that stocks in the lagging industry groups should eventually break out to join the leaders in making new highs.

By way of caution, however, it should also be mentioned that on Jan. 16-17, the new highs on both major exchanges were well above 300 for the first time in several months. Normally, whenever the new highs approach 350 or 400 on a daily basis over a period of several days, it means the market is becoming vulnerable to a brief pullback or “pause that refreshes.” It also implies that the market has temporarily become over-heated. However, the broad market remains in fine shape from both a technical and fundamental perspective, and there are no signs of internal selling pressure anywhere. Thus, the market should be able to withstand any raiding attempts by the bears in the near term.

To conclude, the lack of optimism among small investors over the intermediate-term outlook can be traced to a couple of different factors. One is the lagging nature of some major market segments, notably, the banks and the retail stocks. The other reason is the failure of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index to keep pace with the large-cap S&P 500. Consequently, many small investors are showing restraint right now since their stocks aren’t keeping pace with large-cap leaders like Apple and Alphabet.

However, a growing number of stocks are also making new 52-week highs, and it should be only a matter of time before the lagging industries join the leaders in surging ahead. The fact that many bank and retail stocks are within reach of their previous peaks is positive. It further suggests that there’s plenty of reserve fuel left in the market’s proverbial tank. In view of this, a bullish intermediate-term posture is still warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I’ve adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.50 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.