NIO Funding Not Secured

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how I was thoroughly surprised when Chinese electric vehicle maker NOP Ltd. (NIO) saw its shares soar despite the company effectively issuing a going concern warning. Since then, investors have been watching for the company to announce a major financing deal, and it looked like Wednesday just might be the day. However, the company shot down a report later in the day, making me wonder what's really going on here.

Early Wednesday morning, shares of Nio were up in the pre-market after reports surfaced that GAC group was going to make an additional $1 billion investment in Nio. Based on Tuesday's closing price, this capital infusion would equal up to 30% or so of Nio's market cap, if it was all equity and at that price, but it was unclear what structure (debt/equity) this deal might take. Later in the day, Nio came out with the following statement in this press release:

In view of the unusual market activity in the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") today and in accordance with its usual practice, the New York Stock Exchange has contacted the Company. The Company responded that it has explored financing and strategic opportunities with Guangzhou Automobile Group, and all commercial discussion remains preliminary and no definitive agreement has been entered into between the parties. Therefore, the Company will not comment on market speculations. The Company will, consistent with applicable laws and listing rules and best corporate practice, announce any material information or business development promptly when required.

I understand that the company doesn't want to make anything official until a deal is in place, but the worry here is that the business doesn't have any money left with which to operate. Remember, the late December earnings report only talked about the financial situation at the end of September 2019, meaning another 3.5 months of losses and cash burn have likely occurred. Here's what was reported during 2019:

Q1 2019: Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB7,536.5 million (US$1,123.0 million) as of March 31, 2019.

Q2 2019: Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB3,455.6 million (US$503.4 million) as of June 30, 2019.

Q3 2019: Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB1,960.7 million (US$274.3 million) as of September 30, 2019.

In the third quarter of 2019, the working capital deficit went from a little less than $40 million to more nearly $375 million. The company reportedly delayed paying workers' wages in late 2019 due to the cash crunch, and the cash decrease noted above included a small capital raise during the period. If the company's cash position has declined at roughly the same rate since Q3 ended as it did during that quarter, total cash would essentially be zero in the next couple of days.

The problem for Nio is that things are unlikely to change soon. Vehicle sales are not enough right now to generate any profits, and the capital expenditures needed to grow the business mean cash burn will continue at a decent clip. Likewise, Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly seeing strong demand for its made in China Model 3, adding even more competitive pressure to the EV space in the country.

In the end, Nio shot down rumors Wednesday afternoon that a capital raise was about to occur. Strangely enough, shares of the company have actually rallied further despite the news. The company would seem to be almost out of cash, so it's hard to see how day to day operations won't be impacted if some funding deal isn't reached soon. With shares up dramatically from their 52-week low of $1.19, investors need to be careful with this stock going forward.

