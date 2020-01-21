Fathom Holdings Begins U.S. IPO Effort

FTHM has grown revenue quickly but that growth rate is decelerating and its revenue model is low margin.

The firm operates an online real estate brokerage and service platform.

Fathom Holdings has filed to raise growth capital in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) has filed to raise $14 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a cloud-based real estate brokerage service in the United States.

FTHM is growing revenue but at a decelerating rate and I have concerns about their revenue model.

I’ll provide an opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Cary, North Carolina-based Fathom was founded to create an online platform for its real estate agents to facilitate the buying and selling of real estate via the Internet.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Joshua Harley, who was previously founder and CEO of Texas Home Central.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: Fathom Realty

The company currently operates in 100 separate local markets in 23 states and says that it is the 16th largest independent brokerage in the U.S.

There will be at least one selling shareholder, although the identity of the shareholder was not disclosed.

There are no institutional shareholders of the company. Founder and CEO Harley owns 50.7% of company stock pre-IPO.

Agent Acquisition

The firm focuses on attracting real estate agents to its platform by effectively sharing more of the transaction commission with the agent and taking a flat fee per transaction.

Fathom's business proposition is that it allows independent agents to more effectively compete in an increasingly price-competitive industry.The company said it had 3,629 agents working through the system as of September 30, 2019.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.2% 2018 0.3% 2017 0.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of marketing spend, was an extremely high 117.3x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 117.3 2018 86.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by IBISWorld, the market for real estate sales & brokerage in the U.S. is expected to reach almost $167 billion in revenue in 2020.

The is a forecast 1.4% increase from 2020. Assuming this, the industry will have grown an average of 3.3% per year from 2015 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued low interest rates and a strong job market provide property buyers with ample ability to afford new homes, especially among younger demographics such as Millennials who are buying homes for the first time.

The company cites three primary types of competitors to their services:

National independent real estate brokerages and franchises

Companies that seek to disrupt the traditional brokerage model

Companies that purchase homes directly from sellers

Financial Performance

Fathom’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit, but low and uneven gross margin

Increased operating losses and negative operating margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 78,017,017 31.5% 2018 $ 77,305,562 39.6% 2017 $ 55,378,037 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 4,819,278 40.5% 2018 $ 3,868,902 11.3% 2017 $ 3,475,201 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 6.18% 2018 5.00% 2017 6.28% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (2,674,688) -3.4% 2018 $ (1,517,108) -2.0% 2017 $ (343,591) -0.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (2,746,881) 2018 $ (1,663,205) 2017 $ (420,562) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (264,429) 2018 $ (689,173) 2017 $ (342,631)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Fathom had $1.0 million in cash and $3.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($1.1 million).

IPO Details

Fathom intends to raise $14 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Selling shareholders intend to sell up to $1.5 million worth of shares in the offering.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, increase our visibility in the marketplace, and create a public market for our common stock. We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include financing growth by obtaining agents at a faster pace, developing new services and funding capital expenditures, acquisitions, and investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Fathom is seeking a ‘mini-IPO’ of at least $15 million, including selling shareholders.

The company’s financials show the company is generating significant revenue growth, although at a decelerating rate of growth.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are minimal; its marketing efficiency rate is extremely high.

Notably, the firm makes relatively little gross profit, as a very high proportion of its revenue is paid out to agents in the form of commissions.

The market opportunity for online real estate brokerage is large but the firm faces competition from a number of quarters in the industry.

Fathom is seeking to disrupt the industry by what is essentially a revenue model change, sharing a higher percentage of the take with agents and in the process wooing agents to use its platform.

The challenge as I see it is that Fathom is only making a flat $450 per closed deal for the first 12 deals per agent per year, then only $99 per deal thereafter for the year.

Given Fathom is now the 16th largest real estate brokerage firm in the U.S. and it is still generating operating losses, the business looks to be a thin margin business that can only succeed on much higher volume.

When we learn more pricing and valuation details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

To view all current IPO Edge opinions, click: Current IPO Opinions

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.