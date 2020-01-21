Seeking Alpha

An Investor's Look At The New Drugs Of 2019 And Their Makers

Summary

In 2019, the FDA approved 48 new drugs, down from the 59 approvals in 2018.  However, it's still the third largest number since 1993.

Among the approvals, 28 drugs have priority review, 21 orphan drugs, 13 Breakthrough therapies, 9 received accelerated approval.

I list these 48 approvals and look at the stock performance of their makers on the day of the approval news, and at different time frames.

Although outnumbered by big cap companies 17 to 6, small cap companies outshine their much-larger peers this year, especially on the day of approval with ITCI, CLVLY, KPTI being the biggest gainers, and ARDX, KPTI still keeping their gains since approval.

Other noticeable gainers are mid cap SRPT and GBT; noticeable losers include micro cap developer NBRV, small cap EOLS, and mid cap SAGE.

Novel Drug Approvals in 2019

The FDA has approved 48 new drugs in 2019, down from the 59 approvals in 2018. However, it's still the third largest number since 1993.

Fig 1. Novel FDA approval since 1993

(Source; BLAs: biologics licence applications; NMEs: new molecular entities)

In order of approval date, the 48 new drugs are as follows:

Drug Name

Sponsor

Approval Date

Indication

Special Designation*

Jeuveau

Evolus (EOLS)

2/1/2019

glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity

Cablivi

Sanofi (SNY)

2/6/2019

acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)

P,O

Egaten

Novartis (NVS)

2/13/2019

fascioliasis

P, O

Zulresso

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

3/19/2019

postpartum depression

P,B

Sunosi

Jazz (JAZZ)

3/20/2019

excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnoea

O

Mayzent

Novartis (NVS)

3/26/2019

relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Evenity

Amgen (AMGN)

4/9/2019

osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture

Balversa

Janssen /J&J (JNJ)

4/12/2019

locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer

P,B,A

Skyrizi

AbbVie (ABBV)

4/23/2019

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Vyndaqel

Pfizer (PFE)/Foldrx

5/3/2019

heart disease (cardiomyopathy) caused by transthyretin mediated amyloidosis

P,O,B

Piqray

Novartis (NVS)

5/24/2019

breast cancer

P

Polivy

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

6/10/2019

relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

P,O,B,A

Vyleesi

Amag (AMAG)

6/21/2019

hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women.

Xpovio

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

7/3/2019

relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

P,O,A

Recarbrio

Merck & Co. (MRK)

7/16/2019

complicated urinary tract and complicated intra-abdominal infections

P

Accrufer

Shield Therapeutics

7/25/2019

iron deficiency anemia

Nubeqa

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

7/30/2019

non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

P

Turalio

Daiichi Sankyo

8/2/2019

symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor

P,O,B

Pretomanid

Pfizer/Mylan (MYL)

8/14/2019

resistant forms of tuberculosis

P,O

Wakix

Harmony

8/14/2019

To treat excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy

P,O

Rozlytrek

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

8/15/2019

metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors are ROS1-positive. adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors

P,O,B,A

Inrebic

Celgene/BMS (BMY)

8/16/2019

myelofibrosis

P,O

Rinvoq

AbbVie (ABBV)

8/16/2019

moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis

Xenleta

Nabriva (NBRV)

8/19/2019

community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

P

Ga-68-DOTATOC

UIHC PET Imaging Center

8/21/2019

localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors

O

Nourianz

Kyowa Kirin

8/27/2019

Parkinson’s disease experiencing “off” episodes

Ibsrela

Ardelyx (ARDX)

9/12/2019

irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

Aklief

Galderma

10/4/2019

acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older

Beovu

Novartis (NVS)

10/7/2019

wet age-related macular degeneration

Scenesse

Clinuvel (OTCPK:CLVLY)

10/8/2019

To increase pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions (damage to skin) from erythropoietic protoporphyria

P,O

fluorodopa F 18

Feinstein Institutes

10/10/2019

A diagnostic agent for use in positron emission tomography to help diagnose adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes

Reyvow

Eli Lilly (LLY)

10/11/2019

migraine with or without aura

Trikafta

Vertex (VRTX)

10/21/2019

To treat patients 12 years of age and older with the most common gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosis

P,O,B

ExEm Foam

Giskit

11/7/2019

A diagnostic agent used to assess fallopian tube patency (openness) in women with known or suspected infertility

Reblozyl

Celgene/BMS (BMY)

11/8/2019

anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions

P,O

Brukinsa

BeiGene (BGNE)

11/14/2019

mantle cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer

P,O,B,A

Fetroja

Shionogi

11/14/2019

complicated urinary tract infections who have limited or no alternative treatment options

P

Adakveo

Novartis (NVS)

11/15/2019

To treat patients with painful complication of sickle cell disease

P,O,B

Givlaari

Alnylam (ALNY)

11/20/2019

acute hepatic porphyria, a rare blood disorder

P,O,B

Xcopri

SK Life Science

11/21/2019

partial onset seizures

Oxbryta

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

11/25/2019

sickle cell disease

P,O,B,A

Vyondys 53

Sarepta (SRPT)

12/12/2019

Duchenne muscular dystrophy

P,O,A

Padcev

Astellas

12/18/2019

refractory bladder cancer

P,B,A

TissueBlue

Dutch Ophthalmic Research

12/20/2019

dye used in eye surgery

P,O

Caplyta

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

12/20/2019

schizophrenia

Dayvigo

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

12/20/2019

insomnia

Enhertu

Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca (AZN)

12/20/2019

metastatic breast cancer

P,B,A

Ubrelvy

Allergan (AGN)

12/23/2019

migraine with or without aura

(Sources: FDA 2019 novel approval; Nature Reviews);

*: P=Priority review, O=Orphan drug, B=Breakthrough, A=Accelerated

Among the approvals, 28 drugs have priority review, 21 orphan drugs, 13 Breakthrough therapies, 9 received accelerated approval.

By therapeutic area, cancer drugs are most numerous (11) followed by neurological drugs (9) and non-cancer hematology drugs (6); while drugs for infectious diseases were down (5) and no new drugs in area of metabolism and endocrinology this year.

Fig 2. Approvals by therapeutic areas

(Source; color highlight added)

By market capitalization, 5 are mega cap, 17 big cap, 4 mid cap, 6 small cap, 2 micro cap, 7 other.

(Source: by Author from data in Yahoo Finance)

Note: Some companies have multiple approvals (e.g. NVS 5, RHHBY 2, ABBV 2 and BMY 2). Other indicates non-applicable.

Stock performance of the makers of 2019 new drugs

For drug developers, an FDA approval is a huge achievement. However, the effect of the news on their stocks varies.

The four charts below show the top five gainers and bottom five losers.

1. On the day of approval

(Source: by Author using close prices adjusted for dividends and splits in Yahoo Finance)

2. Since approval to Jan 17, 2020

(Source: by Author using close prices adjusted for dividends and splits in Yahoo Finance)

3. One year performance ending on Jan 17, 2020

(Source: by Author using close prices adjusted for dividends and splits in Yahoo Finance)

To put the % of change in context, the below chart shows one year performance of the bench marks: SPY 25.98%; IBB 19.52%; XBI 13.08%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

4. Five year performance ending on Jan 17, 2020

(Source: by Author using close prices adjusted for dividends and splits in Yahoo Finance)

Again, for comparison, the five year chart of the bench marks: SPY 61.98%; IBB 13.42%; XBI 45.43%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Similar to my observation last year, for mega cap biotech companies, the approvals do not seem to affect their stock significantly.

I am, however, surprised that small cap companies held up so well this year.

Although outnumbered by big cap companies 17 to 6, small cap companies outshine their much-larger peers this year, especially on the day of approval with ITCI, CLVLY, KPTI being the biggest gainers, and ARDX, KPTI still keeping their gains since approval while CLVLY still shows as a gainer in 5 year chart.

(Source: Google Finance)

Other noticeable gainers are mid cap SRPT and GBT; noticeable losers include micro cap developer NBRV, small cap EOLS, and mid cap SAGE.

Final thoughts

Small/micro, clinical-stage (no approved drug) biotech companies, are definitely not an easy space for any investor that is averse to risk.

The insane volatility, the binary risk of trial data, the possibility of companies' stopping the programs, the constant financial risks of dilution or even insolvency, the binary risk of regulatory decisions etc. are common experience for investors in these clinical-stage companies, myself included.

For commercial stage companies, there are other fundamentals to consider.

In my opinion, there's perhaps not one (perfect) strategy that fits all.

To succeed consistently (in a long run), one needs to continue to learn (from failures especially), and improve, as one gains more experience in this space.

Nevertheless, as an individual investor exclusively investing in this space, I feel a sense of pride and excitement for all the new approvals.

Behind each new drug, enormous amount of resources (financial and human), or sweat, tears, money and commitment from all stake holders have enabled these drugs to arrive in the finishing line successfully.

Now these new drugs are off to help the patients who need them!

I note that with the approval of Vertex's Trikafta (the triple combination of their root-cause targeting Cystic Fibrosis treatments), Vertex's CF drugs can now help around 90% of CF patients.

Quite a remarkable and speedy advancement from around 5% of patients in 2012 with their first approved CF drug (ivacaftor).

I also note that the FDA approved of two treatments for sickle cell disease: GBT's Oxbryta and NVS's Adakveo.

For anybody interested, here are two moving articles on sickle cell disease telling the story of a brave young girl taking part in a clinical trial and from the prospective of a biotech CEO.

At the end of the day, it's about developing (and providing once approved) safe and effective treatments to meet serious, un-met patient (medical) needs.

That's a good thing!

With the new year (decade) is still young, I wish all the readers a very happy, healthy, prosperous year (decade) to come!

Thank you very much for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRYS, PFNX, ATBPF, EYEG, LOGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.