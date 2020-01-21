An Investor's Look At The New Drugs Of 2019 And Their Makers

Other noticeable gainers are mid cap SRPT and GBT; noticeable losers include micro cap developer NBRV, small cap EOLS, and mid cap SAGE.

I list these 48 approvals and look at the stock performance of their makers on the day of the approval news, and at different time frames.

Among the approvals, 28 drugs have priority review, 21 orphan drugs, 13 Breakthrough therapies, 9 received accelerated approval.

Novel Drug Approvals in 2019

The FDA has approved 48 new drugs in 2019, down from the 59 approvals in 2018. However, it's still the third largest number since 1993.

Fig 1. Novel FDA approval since 1993

In order of approval date, the 48 new drugs are as follows:

Drug Name Sponsor Approval Date Indication Special Designation* Jeuveau Evolus (EOLS) 2/1/2019 glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity Cablivi Sanofi (SNY) 2/6/2019 acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP) P,O Egaten Novartis (NVS) 2/13/2019 fascioliasis P, O Zulresso Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) 3/19/2019 postpartum depression P,B Sunosi Jazz (JAZZ) 3/20/2019 excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnoea O Mayzent Novartis (NVS) 3/26/2019 relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Evenity Amgen (AMGN) 4/9/2019 osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture Balversa Janssen /J&J (JNJ) 4/12/2019 locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer P,B,A Skyrizi AbbVie (ABBV) 4/23/2019 moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Vyndaqel Pfizer (PFE)/Foldrx 5/3/2019 heart disease (cardiomyopathy) caused by transthyretin mediated amyloidosis P,O,B Piqray Novartis (NVS) 5/24/2019 breast cancer P Polivy Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 6/10/2019 relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma P,O,B,A Vyleesi Amag (AMAG) 6/21/2019 hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women. Xpovio Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) 7/3/2019 relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) P,O,A Recarbrio Merck & Co. (MRK) 7/16/2019 complicated urinary tract and complicated intra-abdominal infections P Accrufer Shield Therapeutics 7/25/2019 iron deficiency anemia Nubeqa Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) 7/30/2019 non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer P Turalio Daiichi Sankyo 8/2/2019 symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor P,O,B Pretomanid Pfizer/Mylan (MYL) 8/14/2019 resistant forms of tuberculosis P,O Wakix Harmony 8/14/2019 To treat excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy P,O Rozlytrek Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 8/15/2019 metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors are ROS1-positive. adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors P,O,B,A Inrebic Celgene/BMS (BMY) 8/16/2019 myelofibrosis P,O Rinvoq AbbVie (ABBV) 8/16/2019 moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis Xenleta Nabriva (NBRV) 8/19/2019 community-acquired bacterial pneumonia P Ga-68-DOTATOC UIHC PET Imaging Center 8/21/2019 localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors O Nourianz Kyowa Kirin 8/27/2019 Parkinson’s disease experiencing “off” episodes Ibsrela Ardelyx (ARDX) 9/12/2019 irritable bowel syndrome with constipation Aklief Galderma 10/4/2019 acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older Beovu Novartis (NVS) 10/7/2019 wet age-related macular degeneration Scenesse Clinuvel (OTCPK:CLVLY) 10/8/2019 To increase pain-free light exposure in adult patients with a history of phototoxic reactions (damage to skin) from erythropoietic protoporphyria P,O fluorodopa F 18 Feinstein Institutes 10/10/2019 A diagnostic agent for use in positron emission tomography to help diagnose adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes Reyvow Eli Lilly (LLY) 10/11/2019 migraine with or without aura Trikafta Vertex (VRTX) 10/21/2019 To treat patients 12 years of age and older with the most common gene mutation that causes cystic fibrosis P,O,B ExEm Foam Giskit 11/7/2019 A diagnostic agent used to assess fallopian tube patency (openness) in women with known or suspected infertility Reblozyl Celgene/BMS (BMY) 11/8/2019 anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions P,O Brukinsa BeiGene (BGNE) 11/14/2019 mantle cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer P,O,B,A Fetroja Shionogi 11/14/2019 complicated urinary tract infections who have limited or no alternative treatment options P Adakveo Novartis (NVS) 11/15/2019 To treat patients with painful complication of sickle cell disease P,O,B Givlaari Alnylam (ALNY) 11/20/2019 acute hepatic porphyria, a rare blood disorder P,O,B Xcopri SK Life Science 11/21/2019 partial onset seizures Oxbryta Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) 11/25/2019 sickle cell disease P,O,B,A Vyondys 53 Sarepta (SRPT) 12/12/2019 Duchenne muscular dystrophy P,O,A Padcev Astellas 12/18/2019 refractory bladder cancer P,B,A TissueBlue Dutch Ophthalmic Research 12/20/2019 dye used in eye surgery P,O Caplyta Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) 12/20/2019 schizophrenia Dayvigo Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) 12/20/2019 insomnia Enhertu Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca (AZN) 12/20/2019 metastatic breast cancer P,B,A Ubrelvy Allergan (AGN) 12/23/2019 migraine with or without aura

*: P=Priority review, O=Orphan drug, B=Breakthrough, A=Accelerated

By therapeutic area, cancer drugs are most numerous (11) followed by neurological drugs (9) and non-cancer hematology drugs (6); while drugs for infectious diseases were down (5) and no new drugs in area of metabolism and endocrinology this year.

Fig 2. Approvals by therapeutic areas

By market capitalization, 5 are mega cap, 17 big cap, 4 mid cap, 6 small cap, 2 micro cap, 7 other.

Note: Some companies have multiple approvals (e.g. NVS 5, RHHBY 2, ABBV 2 and BMY 2). Other indicates non-applicable.

Stock performance of the makers of 2019 new drugs

For drug developers, an FDA approval is a huge achievement. However, the effect of the news on their stocks varies.

The four charts below show the top five gainers and bottom five losers.

1. On the day of approval

2. Since approval to Jan 17, 2020

3. One year performance ending on Jan 17, 2020

To put the % of change in context, the below chart shows one year performance of the bench marks: SPY 25.98%; IBB 19.52%; XBI 13.08%.

4. Five year performance ending on Jan 17, 2020

Again, for comparison, the five year chart of the bench marks: SPY 61.98%; IBB 13.42%; XBI 45.43%.

Similar to my observation last year, for mega cap biotech companies, the approvals do not seem to affect their stock significantly.

I am, however, surprised that small cap companies held up so well this year.

Although outnumbered by big cap companies 17 to 6, small cap companies outshine their much-larger peers this year, especially on the day of approval with ITCI, CLVLY, KPTI being the biggest gainers, and ARDX, KPTI still keeping their gains since approval while CLVLY still shows as a gainer in 5 year chart.

Other noticeable gainers are mid cap SRPT and GBT; noticeable losers include micro cap developer NBRV, small cap EOLS, and mid cap SAGE.

Final thoughts

Small/micro, clinical-stage (no approved drug) biotech companies, are definitely not an easy space for any investor that is averse to risk.

The insane volatility, the binary risk of trial data, the possibility of companies' stopping the programs, the constant financial risks of dilution or even insolvency, the binary risk of regulatory decisions etc. are common experience for investors in these clinical-stage companies, myself included.

For commercial stage companies, there are other fundamentals to consider.

In my opinion, there's perhaps not one (perfect) strategy that fits all.

To succeed consistently (in a long run), one needs to continue to learn (from failures especially), and improve, as one gains more experience in this space.

Nevertheless, as an individual investor exclusively investing in this space, I feel a sense of pride and excitement for all the new approvals.

Behind each new drug, enormous amount of resources (financial and human), or sweat, tears, money and commitment from all stake holders have enabled these drugs to arrive in the finishing line successfully.

Now these new drugs are off to help the patients who need them!

I note that with the approval of Vertex's Trikafta (the triple combination of their root-cause targeting Cystic Fibrosis treatments), Vertex's CF drugs can now help around 90% of CF patients.

Quite a remarkable and speedy advancement from around 5% of patients in 2012 with their first approved CF drug (ivacaftor).

I also note that the FDA approved of two treatments for sickle cell disease: GBT's Oxbryta and NVS's Adakveo.

For anybody interested, here are two moving articles on sickle cell disease telling the story of a brave young girl taking part in a clinical trial and from the prospective of a biotech CEO.

At the end of the day, it's about developing (and providing once approved) safe and effective treatments to meet serious, un-met patient (medical) needs.

That's a good thing!

With the new year (decade) is still young, I wish all the readers a very happy, healthy, prosperous year (decade) to come!

Thank you very much for reading.

