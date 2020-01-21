KeyCorp Is A Solid Bank Stock

KeyCorp has had some negative headlines over 2019, which has taken its toll on the stock.

KeyCorp (KEY) had a couple of iffy quarters in the present financial year, and with Q4 2019 results looming, it is worth taking a look at this regional bank to see if it qualifies as a viable investment.

KeyCorp's Q2 2019 results saw declines compared with the same quarter in 2018. Income from continuing operations declined 13.1%, earnings per share declined 9.1%, return of assets fell from 1.41% to 1.19%, and net interest margin dropped thirteen basis points to 3.06%. By comparison with Q2 2018, Q2 2019 was seen as something of a disappointment.

Q3 2019 was affected by something that came to light as the Q2 2019 results were reported: namely, fraudulent activity involving a business customer - payroll processor Interlogic Outsourcing - that "fraudulently initiated wire transfers" through KeyCorp subsidiary KeyBank National Association. The estimated costs to KeyCorp came to around $90 million. Small wonder that the stock fell 1.8% on 07/16/2019 - but it still had further to fall.

Fraudulent activity by a business customer of KeyCorp subsidiary KeyBank National Association cost KeyCorp an estimated $90 million. Image provided by the Wall Street Journal.

The announcement on 08/01/2019 that the U.S.-China trade war was to escalate with President Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods hit the entire banking sector, and KeyCorp was no different. The stock fell 4.6% that day, and the drop in this late July-early August period testifies to the impact of the above three items.

KeyCorp's stock dropped as low as $14.82 in August 2019, but has risen considerably since. Chart generated from FinViz.

The banking sector was to plunge further in August as traders bet on more Federal rate cuts before the close of 2019. Yet, while KeyCorp stock hit a 52-week low in August of $14.82, it has risen 32.19% since then to a share price of $19.59. What accounts for this reversal in market sentiment?

It seems that, more than anything else, KeyCorp's was the victim of temporary negative headlines. The fraud involving Interlogic Outsourcing was a one-time issue that was discovered, reported, and dealt with. While Q2 2019 was softer than Q2 2018, it was not a bad quarter overall - income from continuing operations reflected a 4.4% improvement on Q1 2019. Furthermore, the remaining factors hit the entire banking sector, not KeyCorp specifically, so its competitive advantage was not compromised relative to the overall sector. Once the negative headlines abated, investors regained their senses and the share price rose accordingly.

Underneath the headlines and share price fluctuations, what has not changed is that KeyCorp is a solid regional bank providing local services such as deposits, lending, and financial management. The interest income and net income figures reported for the past five years testify to its increasing profitability - the drop in net income in 2016 must be seen in light of KeyCorp's $4.1 billion acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group (FNFG).

Year Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) 2014 2.55 billion 939 million 2015 2.62 billion 915 million 2016 3.24 billion 790 million 2017 4.39 billion 1.29 billion 2018 4.88 billion 1.86 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on KeyCorp's investor relations page.

And for all the misgivings that Mr. Market had about the present financial year's quarterly results, 2019 looks set to continue this consistently profitable trend.

2019 Quarter Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.3 billion 406 million Q2 1.33 billion 423 million Q3 1.32 billion 413 million Total 3.95 billion 1.24 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on KeyCorp's investor relations page.

Moreover, KeyCorp's profitability is an assurance that its nine-year record of consecutive dividend growth is likely to continue, especially with a payout ratio of 39.38%. Overall, current investors should be pleased with their KeyCorp holding as return on equity (trailing twelve months) is 12.79% and EPS growth over the next five years projected to be 5.64%.

KeyCorp's balance sheet also provides assurance that the business is in solid shape, with long-term debt of $15.23 billion offset by a net worth of $17.11 billion, total cash and due from banks worth $636 million and total investments worth $40.54 billion. In short, I doubt sincerely that the Q4 2019 results due to be reported on 01/23/2020 will affect the fact that this is a solid regional bank which will continue to deliver value to current shareholders going forward. The question for prospective investors on the eve of these results is: should KeyCorp be invested in now?

Currently, KeyCorp trades at a share price of $19.59 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, which is lower than its five-year average P/E of 14.52, the credit intermediation sub-sector average of 18.26 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.21. Its current dividend yield of 3.78% is lower than its five-year average dividend yield of 2.51%. Furthermore, its price-to-cash flow ratio of 5.45 is significantly less than that of the sector average of 37.71, and its price-to-book ratio of 1.14 is less than the sector average of 1.34. While its price-to-sales ratio of 2.53 is on par with the sector average of 2.58, by most metrics KeyCorp seems to be trading at a discount to fair value - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.81 (12.18 / 15 = 0.81) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $24.19 (19.59 / 0.81 = 24.19). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.84 (12.18 / 14.52 = 0.84) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $23.32 (19.59 / 0.84 = 23.32).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.66 (2.51 / 3.78 = 0.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $29.68 (19.59 / 0.66 = 29.68). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $25.73 (24.19 + 23.32 + 29.68 / 3 = 25.73). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently undervalued by 31%.

In summary, while KeyCorp has had a somewhat bumpy 2019 reflected in its share price, the underlying business has not stopped delivering shareholder value. And while many investors will likely prefer to hold off until Q4 2019 results are available before making a decision, the stock is certainly a buy now at a 31% discount and sporting a 3.78% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.