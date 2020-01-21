A New Chapter For Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

This past year was particularly rocky between a withdrawn acquisition offer, activist pressure and the loss of its primary specialty market customer.

The latter half of this past decade was bumpy for chocolatier, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. It's lost significant revenue in its frozen yogurt business and its premium chocolate business.

A few days ago, I confessed the “retired” segment of my investment club's portfolio has been more neglected than managed. And yet, because of this long-lived bull market, the lack of oversight has inflicted minimal damage. Motivated by the onset of a new decade and an acknowledgment of the growing weight of this segment in our portfolio, we've vowed to do better.

Our oldest, now questionable, investment is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF). We have only a trivial number of shares left and the dividend yield is above average. Plus, it's sitting in an account with an investment firm with atypically high transaction fees. Because of these factors, it's made sense to simply let it churn.

Yet, the club committed to take a closer look at any “retired” investment more than 25% off its all-time high since we divested our original investment. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is lower by more than 30%, even when considering those healthy dividend payments.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

The business is detailed in the name – Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory manufactures chocolate.

Its premium product is distributed through over 300 stores extending across 37 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, South Korea, Panama, and the Philippines. The majority are franchised while 2 are owned by the company. Since 2009, the company has had a co-branding agreement with Cold Stone Creamery. There are nearly 100 co-branded locations. U-Swirl, a self-serve frozen yogurt retailer, is also a wholly-own subsidiary of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Over half of the products sold are prepared in the store such as fudge, barks and caramel apples. The remainder are created in a factory in Durango, Colorado. The company is capable of producing approximately 700 varieties of chocolate candies and other products at the factory. Stores typically inventory around 100 varieties at a time with offerings rotating during holiday seasons.

In 2008, the company determined the facility was capable of producing 5.3 million pounds of product annually. However, for the prior fiscal year (fiscal 2019) ending February 28, 2019, the factory produced only 2.19 million pounds of product. Rocky Mountain reports these products sell for an average price per pound of $23.32.

A Rocky Decade

Our business was significantly affected by the global recession during 2008-2009. We continued to experience this difficult environment throughout FY 2010 and FY 2011. The environment somewhat improved from FY 2012 to FY 2019, though we do not believe that the challenges have fully reversed. The economic recovery has had a less positive impact upon retail as consumers shift shopping to online. Locations that have historically been favorable locations for our franchisees, such as regional malls and outlet centers, have continued to struggle in the current environment.

The bottom line has suffered more than the top. Source

In the past 8 quarters, earnings have covered the dividend rate of $0.12 quarterly only twice. Source

The Disconnects

In its last annual report, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory outlined its response to some of its challenges.

The financing that our franchisees have historically relied upon was substantially affected by the changes in banking and lending requirements in the years after the global recession. Limited financing alternatives for domestic franchise growth led us to pursue a strategy of expansion through co-branding with complimentary concepts such as ice cream and frozen yogurt, international development, sale of our products to specialty markets, licensing the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory brand for use with other appropriate consumer products, and selected entry of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory branded products into other wholesale channels, along with business acquisitions as primary drivers of growth.

But the company has stumbled over other challenges.

The self-serve frozen yogurt venture proved icy and slippery. In 2014, Rocky Mountain entered into a loan and security agreement with U-Swirl to finance acquisitions of additional self-serve frozen yogurt concepts. In early 2016, the chocolatier was forced to foreclose on the outstanding stock of U-Swirl which converted it to a wholly-owned subsidiary. Same store sales have declined in each of the past four years for the subsidiary. Revenue fell from $7.75 million in fiscal 2015 to $3.74 million in fiscal 2019.

On another note, besides factory product sales to its franchised and licensed locations, the chocolatier has also sold products to specialty markets. Its largest customer in this category was responsible for almost half of the shipments to specialty markets in fiscal 2019. As such, it generated approximately 9%, $3.2 million, of Rocky Mountain's total revenue of $35.7 million. In its fiscal 2020 third quarter report, the chocolatier shared the bankruptcy filings of this customer, FTD Companies (FTD), could negatively impact the final quarter of fiscal 2020.

As a part of such bankruptcy proceedings, divisions of FTD's business and certain related assets, including the divisions that the Company has historically sold product to, were sold through an auction to multiple buyers. The Company is uncertain if accounts receivable and inventory balances associated with FTD at November 30, 2019 will be realized at their full value, or if any revenue will be received from FTD in the future.

FTD was acquired and taken private by Nexus Capital Management in August 2019. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's products are no longer featured on the FTD website.

Between just these two developments, it certainly appears the chocolatier has lost substantial revenue potential.

A Parallel Path

In April 2019, AB Value Partners and AB Value Management filed a Schedule 13D signaling an active interest. At this point, its ownership stake was 7.5%.

The Reporting Persons intend to review their investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis and may from time to time engage in discussions with management and the Board concerning, among other things, the business, operations and future plans of the Issuer.

By May, its stake had increased to 7.7% and AB Value was lobbying for Board positions.

On May 18, 2019, AB Value Partners delivered a notice (the “Notice”) to the Corporate Secretary of the Issuer (i) nominating a slate of two (2) highly qualified directors candidates with directly relevant industry experience, comprised of the nominees, Mr. Berger and Ms. Thompson, for election to the Issuer’s Board of Directors at the Issuer’s 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and (ii) submitting a business proposal for consideration by stockholders at the Annual Meeting which calls for the Issuer to redeem any poison pill previously issued and not adopt or extend any poison pill unless such adoption or extension has been submitted to a stockholder vote, as a separate ballot item, within 12 months.

Alongside its reporting of full-year results for fiscal 2019 at the end of May, Rocky Mountain Chocolate announced its Board would be “considering a range of financial and strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value”.

The company announced in August its annual meeting was scheduled for January 9, 2020. This extended the deadline for director nominations to October 11, 2019. AB Value was less than pleased. Its response was pointed and direct.

This startlingly long and unnecessary delay not only violates Delaware law, but we believe clearly serves no purpose other than entrenchment of a board and management team that do not have shareholders’ best interests in mind....How the Board decided to delay this year’s “annual” meeting in the face of last year’s substantial votes withheld against all directors up for election is beyond us. Compounding matters and without any indication of shareholder input, the Board recently announced that it has retained strategic advisors, spending what we believe will be at least hundreds of thousands of dollars of shareholder capital to potentially explore the possible sale of RMCF. The Board has wrongfully and unlawfully interfered with the voting franchise of RMCF shareholders and postponed being held accountable for its poor performance. We have sought additional information through a books and records demand regarding the strategic review process, based on our concerns. To no surprise, consistent with an entrenchment mindset, the Board rejected our valid demand for information, which has been re-attached to this letter for your convenience, together with RMCF’s response, which further demonstrates the Board’s entrenchment and lack of transparency to shareholders. Making matters worse, despite the deliverance of our timely and qualifying nomination notice originally sent on May 17, 2019, the Board has failed to interview our director nominees even though we have indicated several opportunities for such interviews to take place.

In November, Rocky Mountain Chocolate provided an update on the strategic alternatives review. As well, it disclosed it had received an offer to purchase the company in March 2019 but, after further due diligence, it was withdrawn. This offer prompted the extended review. In a nutshell, the search came up empty.

The process has not yet yielded any actionable options for the Company. We remain open to all potential value-creating opportunities.

The update also disclosed Rocky Mountain had extended an offer to join its Board to one of the two director nominees nominated by AB Value.

Following those interviews, the Board extended an offer to Ms. Thompson to join the Board due to her background and extensive franchising expertise. The Board did not believe that Mr. Berger would add expertise or perspective that would benefit the Company's shareholders and accordingly did not make him an offer to join the Board, although the Board remains open to a continued dialogue with Mr. Berger and his view of our company.

In December, the company announced a partnership had indeed resulted from the strategic alternatives review. The alliance with Edible Arrangements [EA] means:

Rocky Mountain will be the exclusive supplier for chocolates, candies and/or other confectionery products, though it will not apply to EA's dipped products, to EA on its website and its brick-and-mortar franchised locations,

responsibility for all Rocky Mountain e-commerce sales will be transferred to a distinct page, the RMCF Marketplace, on the EA website,

Durango factory production should be increased, and

EA's founder, Tariq Farid, will join the Rocky Mountain Board.

The two companies expect the products to be available to customers for the Valentine's Day season.

Mr. Farid would purchase $1 million of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory common stock. Rocky Mountain will issue warrants to EA for up to 960,677 shares of its common stock. The exercise price is $8.76 per share and warrants will vest over a five-year period. If fully vested, the total would equate to 16% of Rocky Mountain's outstanding count.

On December 30, 2019, a long-time member resigned from the Rocky Mountain Board. At the annual meeting held January 9, 2020, Rocky Mountain's shareholders elected both AB Value nominees and Mr. Farid to the Board. The Board then appointed both AB Value nominees to its Audit Committee.

Likely Sentiment

This may well be a classic he-said/she-said example. Did the activist pressure push the company toward a new partnership? Or, did the unsolicited offer prompt the strategic review which eventually led to the new partnership?

Either way, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stands on the precipice of a new chapter in its history. And, I can't imagine my typically curious and ever-optimistic investment club will opt to skip witnessing that.

Potential investors should mull several considerations before making a decision. Consider the shake-up on the Board. Consider Mr. Farid's success in growing Edible Arrangements. Consider both additions have led to sizeable investments in the company. These factors could prove positive for the chocolatier. On the other hand, be aware the healthy dividend rate may be at risk of being thinned down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.