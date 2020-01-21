Bank OZK To Face Problems From Provisions, Loan Growth Deceleration

Target price implies only a small potential for price upside. Hence, it's reasonable to wait for a further price decline before considering investing in the stock.

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has declined post the fourth quarter 2019 results announcement partly due to concerns related to the downgrading of a loan that could increase provisions charge in 2020. In addition, there are fears of loan growth slowdown due to expectations of heightened payoffs this year. Even after the recent stock price decline, OZK is still not attractive as the estimated target price is only 5.7% above the current market price. Consequently, it's advisable to wait for a further price decline.

Increase in Provisions Charge to Drag Earnings

During the last quarter OZK downgraded a loan and moved it from the "watch" category to "substandard" category due to cash flow issues faced by the borrower. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the total commitment on the loan was $57.5 million as at the end of 2019. To be prudent, it's best to assume that the loan amount will not be fully recovered, leading to a high provisions charge in 2020.

Implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, also can elevate the provisions charge in 2020. Under CECL, banks will have to book provisions charge starting from the time of loan origination based on expectations, as opposed to the previous standard under which provisions charge was booked on incurred basis. As a result, CECL also can increase provisions charge this year. Based on the substandard loan and CECL implications, I'm expecting OZK's provisions charge to more than double in 2020 compared to 2019. Therefore, provisions for loan losses are expected to be one of the key contributors to reducing earnings this year compared to the previous year. The estimated charge for 2020 is $72 million, or 41bps of total loans outstanding.

CECL also will have an initial impact in the first quarter of 2020 that will likely flow directly to equity book value, bypassing the income statement. As mentioned in the conference call management expects CECL to increase allowance for loan losses in the range of 25% to 40%. Based on this guidance I'm expecting CECL's day-one impact to reduce equity book value by $42 million.

Net Interest Income to Contribute to Dip in Earnings

Another contributor to a dip in OZK's earnings this year is expected to be net interest income, which in turn is expected to come under pressure due to a compression in net interest margin, or NIM. The Fed funds rate cut in 2019 by 75bps is likely to lead to a contraction in NIM in 2020. Expectation of NIM compression also is attributable to competitive factors that are likely to pressurize yields this year. Overall, I'm expecting OZK's NIM to decline by 16bps in 2020 compared to 2019, as shown in the following table.

The negative impact of NIM compression on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by loan growth. OZK's loan portfolio is expected to continue to expand in 2020 on the back of economic resilience in the country. However, the rate of growth this year is expected to be lower than that in 2019 partly due to the high amount of payoffs expected in 2020. As shown in the management's comments, OZK had a high amount of loan production in the years of 2016 and 2017 which will get paid off in 2020, thereby pressurizing the loan book size. Furthermore, I expect management to be more careful in lending following the implementation of CECL, thereby leading to low loan production. This is because the new accounting standard will result in an immediate negative impact of loan origination on provisions charge and consequently the bottom line. Moreover, as mentioned in the conference call, the top markets, especially New York, have high supply of credit, so growth in these regions will be difficult. As a result of these factors I'm expecting OZK's loan growth to decelerate to 2% in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for OZK's loans and other key balance sheet items.

The combination of NIM compression and low loan growth are expected to result in a decline in net interest income this year. I'm expecting the bank's net interest income to dip by 4% year-over-year in 2020, which will lead to a decline in net income.

Earnings to Dip By Around 3%

OZK's earnings are expected to dip by 15% this year compared to 2019 due to the net interest margin compression and increase in provisions charge. In addition, OZK's operating expenses are expected to increase by around 2%, which will further pressurize earnings. The expectation of increase in operating expenses is attributable to inflation and an increase in loan book size. Overall, I'm expecting OZK's earnings to dip by 15% in 2020 to $2.80 per share, as shown below.

Dividend Likely to be Maintained at Current Level

Due to the prospects of the earnings decline I'm expecting OZK to forego increasing dividends in the remainder of this year. Instead, I'm expecting the bank to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.26 throughout 2020. It's very unlikely that the decline in earnings will lead to a dividend cut because OZK's payout ratio already is very low. The estimated dividend for 2020 suggests a payout ratio of 37% which can be easily sustained. In addition, OZK's tier I capital ratio was reported at 13.7% at the end of 2019, which is much above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%. Therefore, the bank will not face pressure on the regulatory front to cut dividends. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The impact of dividend payout, earnings, and CECL adoption is expected to lead to a rise in OZK's equity book value by 4.5% in 2020 to $33.6 per share.

Valuing at $30.9

I'm using OZK's average price to book value multiple, P/B, of 0.92 in 2019 to value the stock. Multiplying the forecast book value per share of $33.6 with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $30.9. This target price implies a small price upside of 5.7% from OZK's Jan. 17 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Based on the mid single-digit price upside I'm adopting a neutral rating on OZK. As the estimated target price is only 5.7% above the current market price, I believe it's better to wait for the price to dip further than to invest at the current level. An entry point of $28.1, which is at a 10% discount to the price target, appears feasible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.