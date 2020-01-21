ViacomCBS Might Be The Stock Of 2020

An acquisition is possible as the content it has could be used by any of the streaming giants.

The stock is trading at a massive discount to peers. If things balance out, the returns will be huge.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) (NASDAQ:VIACA) is, even in this market, trading for a bargain price relative to its peers and its prospects going forward. With a stable of well-known brands and content franchises, ViacomCBS should come out of the other side of their merger ready to compete in a changing world where content is fast moving away from bundling and towards Direct-to-Consumer.

The Largest Primetime Viewership in the United States

Cord-cutting may be the future, but, for now, CBS leads the pack in terms of viewers averaging 7.1M viewers in primetime according to Nielsen ratings (via Variety).

We're not here to discuss the intricacies of viewership though, we're here to decide if ViacomCBS, the parent company of CBS, is a worthy investment. So, let's start with the elephant in the room: content.

For ViacomCBS to be trading at <10x forward earnings, you would think the company had no prospects, but it's simply not true. "Content is king," and this company has decades of brand-building under their coattails to throw at consumers.

Image: ViacomCBS Brands

In terms of companies, we're talking CBS, Comedy Central, Viacom, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Showtime, MTV... and more. These networks hold the rights to some of the biggest names in entertainment like Star Trek, South Park, Spongebob Squarepants, and NCIS. It's no wonder that some Seeking Alpha authors think an acquisition by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) might be the right exit for investors.

Image: ViacomCBS Well-Known Media Properties

With the diversity of networks, ViacomCBS does command the most significant piece of the US TV viewership share. They also have an incredibly diverse network with 4.3B content subscribers located in more than 180 countries around the world.

All this to say that the future doesn't look dim for ViacomCBS. There will always be a demand for known, high-quality content, and this consortium is certainly delivering. With a combined $13B+ to be spent on content in 2020, while generating FCF, ViacomCBS seems to be in quite the affable position.

Share the Wealth

Part of what drew me to ViacomCBS was not just the diverse range of holdings, but the diverse range of partnerships too. While ViacomCBS may own numerous delivery platforms, they are also engaged in licensing to, well, everybody.

Image: Third-party platform partners

At this point, where everyone is trying to bring everything in house, ViacomCBS realizes that some of its properties might be better off elsewhere. Brands like Nickelodeon have streaming partnerships with Netflix, while Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scooping up shows based on popular franchises like Jack Ryan. Hey, even Disney (NYSE:DIS) is in the mix with the new Diary of a Future President, produced by CBS Television Studios for Disney+.

While the future may look bleak for broadcast television, it certainly isn't for streaming. By keeping their various production arms engaged with the streaming giants, ViacomCBS is situating itself to be a player in the market, no matter how its own services pan out.

Speaking of Services

Direct-to-consumer is the way forward, and there are no doubts about that. Out of all of the large media companies, ViacomCBS may be the furthest behind. Sure, they already offer three streaming platforms, but are people subscribing to them? Well, yes, but not in droves.

CBS All Access and Showtime OTT recently announced that they have a collective 10M subscribers. This is a far cry from the giants in the space, but an excellent start given that we hear very little about them on a day-to-day basis. The fees collected, at least on CBS All Access, are significantly more than fees from cable bundles too.

The company has a goal of 25M subscribers by 2022, which is more than achievable, especially with exclusive content. The highly anticipated Star Trek: Picard will be one such exclusive that should give an excellent, even if temporary, boost to the subscriber numbers. The key, of course, will be as I mentioned in my Netflix article, to keep a good pace of content to avoid churn. Given that network TV shows also appear on the service and live TV can be accessed, this is unlikely to be a considerable problem for CBS All Access.

Then, there's Pluto TV. The ad-supported, similar to your old-style cable, completely free service. It is essentially background-noise-as-a-service. BNaaS anyone? No accounts are needed, so targeted ads are currently out of the question, but there is some potential here to make use of older, no longer "sellable" content.

Valuing it All

On a multiples basis, ViacomCBS massively lags the market. The company is valued at ~7.5x forward earnings despite competitors commanding much larger multiples. The closest competitor we can rely on for a multiples based valuation is Lionsgate Films.

Lionsgate, like ViacomCBS, produces and sells content. They also own a distribution arm in Starz. With fewer prospects on the horizon (no DTC, fewer "known" brands to rely upon), Lionsgate trades at a forward multiple of ~15.5x.

ViacomCBS Lionsgate Forward P/E 7.2 15.7 ROE 26.03% -6.26% ROIC 14.02% 3.24% Net Margin 9.68% -4.86%

If we take that 15.5x multiple and apply it to ViacomCBS' next year's low-end EPS estimate from analysts of $5.91, we get a share price of $91.60. More than a 100% premium over today's price.

An acquisition might also be on the table. From who? Well, anyone that wants to be in the streaming media space and needs a vast content influx. Amazon, Netflix, AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and even Disney could try their hand at some point in the next few years, particularly as things heat up and content becomes the big differentiator.

Acknowledging the Risks

It wouldn't be prudent of us to invest without acknowledging the risks associated. In the case of ViacomCBS, the most apparent risk is company management.

As two large companies merge and begin to determine their path into the future, management, and decision making will play a huge role. Should the company pursue DTC at a faster pace? I think not. But management may attempt to and begin hemorrhaging cash.

Instead, slow growth in DTC should be the game plan while continuing to work with other distributors for a variety of content. This is the strategy that the company outlined in their merger presentation. Sticking to it should be a golden parachute for investors.

My Buy Price

I will be dollar-cost-averaging into ViacomCBS as long as it trades below $47 per share. $47 per share is roughly 8x next year's earnings, which, in my opinion, is more than the fair value for a company with so many prospects on the table, trading well below peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIACA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.