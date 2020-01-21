A Competitive Analysis Of The European Gas Market: Implications For Natural Gas Producers

The changing competition and price outlook has a great impact on piped gas suppliers, such as Gazprom and Vermilion Energy.

Gas prices are projected to stay weak in 2020 before recovering in 2021-2025, after which increased LNG supply may again plunge the market into price weakness.

Piped gas from Russia has been taking up much of the supply shortfall created by declining indigenous production. However, cheap LNG imports eroded the pricing power of piped gas.

Mainly driven by the phase-out of coal, natural gas demand is expected to stay flat, if not increase.

The European gas market has been undergoing a series of changes. The competitive landscape therein shifted accordingly.

The European natural gas market. Image credit.

The European natural gas market is undergoing substantial changes in recent years. These changes are believed to have a major impact on natural gas suppliers in the market, as can be seen in the gyrations of European natural gas prices.

In this article, I present an overview of the changing European gas market, with special attention paid to the competitive situation thereof, hoping to glean implications for natural gas producers supplying that market, especially Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Vermilion Energy (VET).

Recent changes in the European gas market

Very briefly, a host of changes have been occurring in the European gas market, including the following:

There is an increasingly louder call for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly by switching from coal to natural gas and from fossil fuel to renewables;

The EU introduced a series of structural changes to regulate access to the European gas market. The Third Energy Package of 2009 aimed to create a more competitive marketplace, by breaking up vertically-integrated monopolies (i.e., Gazprom) and forcing all players to operate within a pricing environment driven by gas-on-gas competition at hubs without the linkage with oil prices. The EU launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Gazprom in September 2011.

Indigenous gas production in Western Europe has been declining due to natural depletion and political pressure, creating a supply shortfall that is being mostly taken up by Russian piped gas.

European countries constructed a large amount of LNG receiving capacity, linking the European gas market to the evolving global LNG market and, to an extent, making Europe the market of last resort for LNG producers whose product cannot be sold elsewhere.

New supply sources emerge in the periphery of Europe, particularly in Eastern Meditteranean and the Balkans, augmenting the trans-Meditteranean gas supply from Algeria.

The EU pursues three goals in its energy policy, namely, to reduce carbon emissions, to achieve low prices for energy procurement, and to ensure supply security (see here). Through prudent energy policy-making, the EU appears to have successfully diversified the supply to its gas market and introduced competition among various suppliers, at a time when it faces rising environmentalist movement and depleting indigenous natural gas reserves (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The European natural gas market with various supply sources. Source: Laurentian Research.

Below, let's have an under-the-hood look at the intense competition in the European gas market, using the analytical framework of Michael Porter's five competitive forces (see here).

Natural gas in Europe: Demand and substitutes

Power generation. In the long run, the share of natural gas in the power generation mix depends on the interplay of the three substitutes of natural gas, i.e., the renewables, coal, and nuclear energy.

Under the decarbonization policy agenda, the EU is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 80-95% below the 1990 levels by 2050. Renewables play a rapidly-increasing role in power generation in Europe. From 2007 to 2017, the share of renewables (mainly solar and onshore wind and with hydro excluded) increased from 5% to 18%. In 2019, 47% of the electricity generated in Denmark was by wind turbines, up from 41% as in 2018 (see here). In 3Q2019, renewables in the U.K. generated 29.5 TWh of energy, more than fossil fuels' 29.1 TWh for the first time (see here). The intermittent nature of wind and solar power, in combination with the sharp decline of coal-fired and nuclear plants, means gas-fired plants will have to do the heavy lifting at peak times and as baseload (see here). Renewable energy may be the desirable long-term substitute, however, gas-fired power generation seems to be in a position to benefit in the short to medium term.

Coal in the generation mix continues to decline especially since the mid-2000s (Fig. 2). Squeezed by tightening legislation on greenhouse gas emissions, rising carbon prices, subsidy bans on all coal-fired power beginning 2025, and ensuing phase-out of coal-fired plants, coal is rapidly on the way out in Europe, as opposed to China and India. In the U.K., National Grid (NGG) said the country went days without coal-fired power in May 2019 (see here).

Phase-out of nuclear power plants appears to progress steadily. Italy has not opened its nuclear reactors since 1990 following a referendum. Germany permanently shut down eight of its 17 reactors following the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster and plans to close the rest of the fleet by the end of 2022. Belgium looks to phase out its two nuclear plants by 2025. Spain (5) and Switzerland (3) both banned the construction of new reactors. France, running 58 nuclear reactors, will not build new nuclear plants until a decision scheduled in 2021 (see here).

Fig. 2. The generation mix of the European power sector. Source.

Residential. Heating and cooling represent approximately 50% of the final energy demand in Europe. Decarbonization in the residential sector will have to rely on energy efficiency improvement, which is expected to lead to reduced residential consumption given the condition of European residential structures.

Industrial. There are fewer options in the industrial sector to decarbonize than in the power generation and residential sectors, except for measures to improve energy efficiency. Electrification can be effective in decarbonization, as shown by Equinore (EQNR) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) at the Johan Sverdrup offshore platform, where they use onshore hydro-power instead of gas-powered turbines. Norwegian utility company BKK plans to invest over $2 billion to build an offshore power grid, in collaboration with midstream company CapeOmega, saying that “Electrification could result in rapid and large cuts in greenhouse gas emissions" (see here).

Transportation. The adoption of electric vehicles will be accompanied by a switch from crude oil to less carbon-intensive electricity. The European EV market is rapidly growing, up by 40% from 2016 to 2017 (see here); from 2011 to 2018, passenger battery EVs grew from 0.1% to 1.1% (see here). The Nordic countries are leading adopters of EVs, with Norway having a 40% market share, Iceland 17%, and Sweden 7%. Tightening CO 2 -emission regulation will likely result in greater market shares in France, Germany, and the U.K. (see here). In the medium-term, natural gas consumption is expected to increase in the transportation sector, with LNG to be used as a bunkering fuel and CNG for road and maritime transport.

There are reasons to be optimistic that natural gas will continue to play an important role in Europe. Decreased residential and industrial use of natural gas is believed to be offset by increased gas consumption in the power generation and transportation sectors, according to BP studies, thus leading to a flat, if not rising, projection of future natural gas demand into 2040 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Change of gas consumption by sector and by region, 2017 vs. 2040 (left) and historical and projected natural gas demand satisfied by various sources of supply in Bcm (right). Source.

Rivalry among existing piped gas suppliers

Currently, Europe meets its natural gas demand from four supply sources, i.e., indigenous gas production, piped gas from Russia, piped gas from Algeria, and LNG (Fig. 1).

Indigenous gas. Natural gas production in Western Europe has been in a decline since 2004, due to natural depletion (Fig. 4). Recently, Dutch ministry of economy proposed to cut gas production cap at the Groningen field from 684.8 Bcf to 416.5 Bcf for the next gas year (from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020), and looks to shutter the field by mid-2022, which is some eight years ahead of a previous plan, citing risk of gas production-triggered earthquakes (Fig. 5)(see here).

Fig. 4. Natural gas production in Europe. Source.

Fig. 5. Phase-out of Groningen and natural gas import. Source.

Piped gas imports. Russian state company Gazprom transports gas via the westerly route via Ukraine, the northwesterly TurkStream (which just started flowing gas to Greece and North Macedonia), and the Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. The Nord Stream 2, near completion in spite of the U.S. sanction threats, will add new capacity (see here).

The Algerian gas flows through the Maghreb–Europe gas pipeline to Iberia (see here) and through the Trans-Mediterranean pipeline to Sicily and onward to mainland Italy (see here)(Fig. 6).

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel signed an agreement on January 2, 2020, to build a 1,900km, 10 Bcm/y pipeline from the Levant Basin off Israel, via Cyprus and Crete, to mainland Greece and Europe, hoping to flow first gas in 2027 (see here).

Fig. 6. Europe imports natural gas from Russia (right) and Algeria (left). Source and source.

As of 2018, Gazprom satisfied 37% of the European demand and Algeria 4%, with indigenous gas and LNG supplying 46% and 13% of the European consumption, respectively (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The European natural gas market share. Source.

Among the various supply sources, the indigenous gas clearly has a cost advantage due to the short distance it has to travel to reach consumers. Other supply sources, especially Russian piped gas and LNG, will have to compete for the shortfall created by the decline in indigenous gas. The Eastern Mediterranean piped, scheduled for 2027 first gas flow, will only intensify the competition.

The new entrant: LNG

Thanks to the EU policy of energy diversification and particularly due to financial grants for LNG receiving terminal construction, Europe now has 28 existing LNG receiving terminals and 22 in various stages of development (see here). The existing LNG terminals are capable of receiving and regasifying 227 Bcm of gas per year.

Recent increase in LNG imports. Although LNG imports to Europe increased from 2004 to 2011, the trend was reversed in the next six years due to high Asian demand. However, thanks to Asian LNG prices dropping below European wholesale gas prices, LNG imports began to rise again in 2018 and continued to rise into 2019 (Fig. 8).

European net LNG imports increased by 6.4% from 2017 to 2018, reaching 48.91 million tons. In 1Q2019 alone, net LNG imports were 17.5 million tons, up 124% over one year ago; yet, only 43% of the existing regasification capacity was utilized (see here).

Fig. 8. The monthly LNG imports to Europe, January 2018-May 2019 in million tons (upper) and January 2004–January 2019 in MMcm (lower). Source and source.

Global LNG trends. Rising LNG imports to Europe in 2018-2019 are a ripple effect of a dramatic change in the gas market across the Atlantic. In the early 2000s, it was generally thought the U.S. would become a significant importer of LNG by 2020. However, the skyrocketing U.S. shale gas production since the mid-2000s took observers by surprise. The U.S. actually became an exporter of LNG by 2016 and emerged as a major force in the global LNG market by 2018 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The U.S. LNG export capacity. Source.

The rising U.S. LNG exports not only drove the global LNG market from a balance to oversupply but also introduced a new LNG pricing structure that is linked to the Henry Hub gas price rather than pegged to crude oil prices as has been traditionally the case.

Customers in a buyer's market do not want to commit to long-term contracts. And with LNG aggregators lubricating the market, the LNG industry starts to move away from long-term take-or-pay contracts to short-term or spot basis pricing (see here). Improved flexibility and market efficiency drive the globalization of the LNG market. During this process, Europe becomes the market of last resort for suppliers whose LNG cannot be sold elsewhere (see here).

U.S. LNG. In July 2018, President Trump and then-President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker reached an understanding of exporting U.S. LNG to the EU. Since then, the U.S. has become the third-largest LNG supplier to Europe following Qatar and Nigeria (Fig. 8). In 2019, U.S. LNG suppliers closed long-term sales agreements with Spain (5 Mtpa) and Poland (1.5+ Mtpa)(see here and here).

Russian LNG. In view of Gazprom's indecision and technical incompetence in developing the country's LNG export capacity, the Russian government decided in December 2013 to allow companies other than Gazprom to export LNG, leaving Gazprom's monopoly on piped gas exports intact (see here). Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), particularly the former, emerged as the leading LNG supplier from Russia (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Russian LNG gasification terminals. Source.

Russia increased its LNG exports into Europe considerably in recent years (Fig. 8). In 1Q2019, some of the LNG from the Yamal LNG plant, originally intended to be trans-shipped in Europe before being exported to Asian markets, was finally regasified in Europe’s receiving terminals. Russia will be an important source of LNG for Europe, considering its proximity to Europe and the LNG projected expansion of gas liquefication capacity (Fig. 10)(see here).

Fig. 10. The projected Russian LNG production, actual and projected. Source.

The weakening pricing power of gas suppliers

It seems to be quite clear by now that the EU has had successfully diversified its natural gas sources through intelligent policymaking. In 2009, the EU released the Third Energy Package aiming to create a more competitive marketplace by breaking up vertically-integrated monopolies, i.e., Gazprom. Two years later, the EU launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Gazprom, forcing Russia to partly liberate its natural gas industry and, more significantly, pushing Gazprom to move away from the legacy export model of long-term take-or-pay contracts and oil-linked pricing formulae to gas prices set in a natural gas market and driven by gas-on-gas competition at hubs. With these changes, indigenous gas suppliers and LNG suppliers now compete against Gazprom on a more leveled playing field.

The Russian piped gas would have commanded a formidable pricing power as indigenous gas production in Europe declines, if not for the LNG imports. The entry of LNG considerably intensifies competition in the European gas market, thus posing a significant challenge to Russian piped gas. With a large LNG receiving capacity, Europe was able to benefit from low LNG prices in the world market as the U.S. exports its liquefied shale gas (see here).

European gas prices as represented by TTF and NBP started to drop in October 2018, driven by a severe oil price crash. Interestingly, as the oil price recovered in 2019, Europan gas prices continued to drop, which coincides with the arrival of cheap spot LNG cargos in Europe (Fig. 8; Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. European natural gas prices (TTF, NBP), relative to Henry Hub (or HH), spot Asian LNG, Cheniere LNG, and Brent oil benchmark. Source.

The influx of excess LNG from an oversupplied global market means the pricing power of established piped gas suppliers, including Gazprom and Vermilion Energy and other indigenous producers, has weakened.

Although Gazprom may take up the shortfall in supply created by declining indigenous production and even becomes the largest gas supplier to Europe, the gas price it realizes will be determined by the marginal supplier - LNG imports to Europe. Therefore, the recovery of European gas prices requires a tight global LNG market.

The outlook of European gas prices

Industry studies suggest the current LNG oversupply may remain up to end-2020, causing the low European gas prices as we see today to persist for another year.

Beginning in 2021, global LNG demand is projected to catch up with supply growth, resulting in a supply-demand balance in Europe. By 2023-2024, LNG supply is expected to tighten, leading to further recovery of gas prices. Nord Stream 2 may come onstream just on time to satisfy a tight European gas market.

However, additional LNG liquefication capacity will come onstream after 2025-2026, again causing LNG oversupply and depressed gas prices.

Such an outlook obviously depends on numerous uncertain factors, including the decline rate of indigenous gas production, the pace of adoption of the renewables, the progress of new Europe-bound pipelines (Nord Stream 2 and pipeline from East Meditteranean to Italy), and especially gas demand in the Asian market (see here).

Implications for Gazprom

The above competitive analysis suggests Gazprom faces a complex competitive landscape.

On the one hand, the decline of low-cost indigenous gas production and phase-out of coal remove part of the competitive pressure that Gazprom used to hold out against.

On the other hand, cheap LNG barged in and eroded Gazprom's pricing power. Meanwhile, renewable energy, a substitute of supposedly low social costs, is posing a new threat.

So far, Gazprom has been able to grow supply to Europe as indigenous producers concede its market share. But the realized gas price seems to be capped by LNG imports. The compromised gas prices have had a negative impact on Gazprom's financial performance in spite of its expanded market share (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. The quarterly revenue, operating income, net income, and EBITDA of Gazprom, in millions of Russian Ruble. Source: TIKR.com.

Going forward, I believe the European market may no longer provide Gazprom with the fat profit margin it used to enjoy if natural gas prices continue to be weak. Based on the gas price outlook as discussed above, 2020 may be a challenging year for the Russian gas giant.

As I pointed out in a previous article, Gazprom lacks in operational efficiency as all state companies do. It would help if the state company can operate more efficiently; however, I doubt it will be able to wring out inefficiency in short order.

The hope perhaps lies in the east; China-bound natural gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline is expected to deliver rich operating income in 2020 and onward, thanks to the premium gas price paid by PetroChina (PTR). It looks like the Chinese market may come to the rescue at the right time just when the European gas prices will continue to be weak as projected.

Therefore, although European gas prices do blow as headwinds, Gazprom may not face as dire a situation as the pessimists assume.

Implications for Vermilion Energy

Vermilion has to tussle in the same competitive landscape as Gazprom, except Vermilion is part of the indigenous supply. Due to the relatively short distance to consumers of its gas production and operational efficiency, Vermilion has a cost advantage over Gazprom.

I believe Vermilion's strategy of seeking to grow local gas production is a viable one. There are plenty of opportunities left behind in West Europe by exiting majors, e.g., ExxonMobil (XOM). Vermilion also explores for new gas resources in the periphery of Europe, including Ukraine and the Balkans (see here and here).

However, the European gas market is no longer the premium price environment as it used to be, as gas prices realized by Vermilion will be affected by the invading LNG imports.

Fortunately, the current gas price weakness seems to be temporary and European gas prices may firm up between 2021 and 2025. I believe Vermilion has plenty of wiggle room to survive another year of weak European gas prices until better times from 2021 onward (see here).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY, VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.