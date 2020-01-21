Don't Buy Into Altice's Fed-Induced Rally

However, my valuations of the best-case and worst-case scenario for ATUS show that the stock's investment proposition is highly unfavorable for investors. Hence, I recommend avoiding the stock altogether.

In my view, the only reason this stock has surged over the past year is due to the Fed. I believe accommodative policies have overly benefited leveraged stocks, as it reduces their financing risks.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) seems like a conservative investment at first. Its long-term track record and substantial assets make it look much more robust than it is. Moreover, the stock has rallied substantially over the past year, and yet it still trades at a seemingly reasonable EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 10. Despite this, I argue that most of the stock's outperformance is easily attributable to overly leveraged companies benefiting from the Fed's accommodative policies. Also, I deem its balance sheet is in terrible condition, which severely detracts from my fair value estimate. Lastly, I don't believe ATUS has a natural business moat or a differentiated offering. Thus, I think the stock has an unfavorable risk-reward proposition, which is why I ultimately recommend avoiding ATUS altogether.

Overview

Notably, ATUS is engaged in providing communication services (cable and satellite). So, ATUS requires substantial capital expenditures to build, maintain, and upgrade their assets. Without these persistent CAPEX, ATUS couldn't operate, which is why capital-intensive businesses are tricky. For instance, Buffett has commented on this. To paraphrase him, he looks for "great businesses" that aren't "capital intensive" and trade "at cheap prices." To me, this illustrates why ATUS isn't a sound value investment. Its business is 1) highly competitive and undifferentiated, 2) capital intensive, and 3) expensive.

However, it's worth unpacking these points. So, let's begin with ATUS's business itself. I'll concede it has some entry barriers due to its infrastructure. However, that's only one part of the story. In reality, other companies/entities can replicate infrastructure with enough cash. This is because cable and satellite infrastructure doesn't require patented technology, secret formulas, or brand identity. All it takes is a large bank account.

Thus, this dynamic continually caps ATUS's pricing power. For instance, whenever ATUS raises its rates, it has to consider potential new entrants competing by price. As a result, ATUS's business is barely enough to eke out small profits but not suitable to build long-term shareholder value.

This would be fine if not for the fact that ATUS's assets depreciate substantially over time. If this weren't the case, we would price its profits as a perpetuity and move on. Unfortunately, the reality is that ATUS requires substantial CAPEX for its modest gains. I believe that such CAPEX can't be adequately financed internally, which is why its debt consistently increases. This is why the company's EBITDA YoY growth lags its CAPEX. Consequently, this destroys shareholder value over time because investors increasingly own a smaller portion of ATUS's total assets after factoring in its outstanding debts.

Expensive valuation

This is why I consider investing in ATUS should be disappointing over the long term. Its current market cap seems entirely out of touch with its fundamentals. And here, I address the third element of Buffett's quote: ATUS isn't cheap.

In my view, valuing a company like ATUS is straightforward. All we have to do is look at its previous revenues and expenses. Then, we can derive a reasonably good forecast of its future cash flows. And finally, we use those figures to calculate its present value. Naturally, we should also consider ATUS's balance sheet, so I'll add back its cash, minus its debts.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that ATUS's fair value is negative! The main reason for this is its massive debt pile. Its debt is so immense that it'd take over 14 years to pay it back. Also, if we include its deferred taxes, the payback period increases to more than 17 years! In my view, this is unreasonable for a company with single-digit growth.

Naturally, Wall Street is known for spinning these valuations through the EV/EBITDA approach. They also rely on relative appraisals to support their thesis. To me, this is misleading math. After all, it supposes that debt doesn't matter, and as long as other assets are similarly overrated, then it's fine to purchase an overpriced asset. I don't see the logic of that.

A Fed-induced rally

Regardless, ATUS has consistently trended upwards since 2019. Thus, some could point this out and conclude the stock has been a viable investment, and dismiss my take on its valuation. However, I consider such an impressive stock rally can easily be explained through 1) most stocks surged over the same period, and 2) the Fed likely caused this massive reevaluation. So, it's no surprise that debt-laden stocks would benefit significantly from central banks' liquidity and lower interest rates. Thus, reduced financing concerns improved ATUS's risk profile because it can quickly refinance at lower costs any unforeseen shortfalls.

Consequently, less perceived risks translate into higher stock prices. And accordingly, indebted stocks have performed satisfactorily since the Fed turned dovish in December 2018. Hence, I regard ATUS's rally as mostly the result of the Fed's accommodative policies, which overly benefited leveraged stocks like ATUS.

Sources: Finviz, Seeking Alpha, and author's elaboration using Minitab.

In the figure above, I ran a statistical analysis on a sample of highly leveraged stocks (n = 45) from the S&P 500 index. I found out that there's indeed a statistically significant relationship between the stock's one-year performance and their leverage/debt metrics. Then, I obtained a regression formula and applied it to ATUS. The predicted performance reasonably fits its one-year performance with an impressive 77% accuracy. I think this proves that ATUS's stock performance over the last year can be easily explained through its debt metrics. And my interpretation is that this is tightly related to the Fed easing financing concerns of indebted companies through accommodative policies. This, in turn, improved ATUS's risk profile, which is reflected in its recent rally.

Overall investment proposition

Naturally, the Fed might persist on its course, which could result in ATUS's shares going even higher. However, as investors, it'd be exceedingly speculative to bet on what the Fed might do. Instead, we should focus on the company's fundamentals and judge it on its own merits. And I believe that ATUS's fundamentals are astonishingly shaky.

Nevertheless, for the sake of argument, I'll repeat my assessment, but this time, I'll ignore ATUS's debt. Thus, I exclude over $24 billion in debt in the figure above. Yet, even then, ATUS's potential upside would only be 23%, with an implied $35 price target. This indicates how massively overvalued is ATUS. You see, the "blue-skies" scenario upside is only 23%. However, in ATUS's worst-case scenario, its fair value could very well be zero. This is because unmanageable debts can potentially result in bankruptcy. Thus, this is a remarkably unfavorable risk-reward proposition.

Conclusion

I reason it's best to avoid indebted stocks generally. However, ATUS takes the cake as a massively indebted stock that seems to be going higher on nothing but optimism and central bank intervention. I think its valuation could prove unsustainable over the long term. Thus, ATUS can eventually revert to a more reasonable multiple, which implies a massive downside potential. Therefore, I recommend you avoid ATUS, as it's overly leveraged. Any macroeconomic downturn could quickly punish new investors mercilessly, so I don't think ATUS is worth the risk. On the flip side, I don't think it's advisable to short it either. Stocks like ATUS will likely continue following the Fed's policy and its consequences, which I consider are ultimately unpredictable. Hence, I'll sidestep ATUS for the foreseeable future.

