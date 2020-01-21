U.S. Bancorp - Forget Earnings, M&A Is The Real Story Here

Even if USB isn't the target, deals elsewhere in the industry would surely push USB higher. I'd recommend ignoring earnings and focusing on M&A as the real story.

The longer USB fails to deliver earnings or share performance the more likely a deal becomes. My assessment of bid value is closer to $80 p.s. than the current share price of $55.

However, the real story is M&A. Further large deals among U.S. banks look only a matter of time.

This situation looks likely to persist in 2020 as lower rates further erode net interest income.

The fourth quarter was another tough quarter for U.S. Bancorp, with expense growth outpacing revenues and resulting in negative operational leverage.

USB is struggling to deliver growth

The fourth quarter once again highlighted the challenge U.S. Bancorp (USB) faces in generating comparable profit growth to peers.

The market was underwhelmed by the results, with USB posting only in-line numbers for the quarter compared to beats from most peers. The shares sank by 3% on announcement.

Source: author's calculations based on IG Index and company data

The earnings summary provided in the 4Q earnings slide deck sums up the core problem: an absence of meaningful revenue growth (0.9% YoY underlying in 4Q) but relatively robust expense growth (3.1% YoY) meaning operating leverage is negative.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

Indeed when set against peers, USB delivered the second worst operating leverage of the US banking majors in 4Q at -7% on a reported basis. Only Goldman Sachs (GS) fared worse.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Management didn't sound confident this situation won't persist in 2020, saying on the earnings call that:

When we think about 2020, our objective is to target positive operating leverage. That said, 2020 is a more difficult year simply because of the revenue outlook, and I think part of being able to achieve it is going to be really based upon what happens with respect to interest rates, etc. (Terry Dolan, CFO, 4Q19 earnings call)

Management guided for net interest income to remain flat on 4Q levels in coming quarters, which would imply a YoY decline for 2020 of ~2%. Against this, guidance for expense growth is "low single digit". With nii being USB's dominant revenue stream it's hard to see how this combination doesn't lead to declining YoY profits this year.

This would put further pressure on USB's key performance ratios, all of which are in a shallow downward trajectory in recent quarters.

Source: 4Q19 earnings presentation

USB is a good business but is struggling to match peers

If this were a short-term problem there would be less to worry about. But USB's lack of profit growth in recent quarters extends a period of underperformance that now stretches back several years.

I've looked at this issue before (here), citing 3 key measures on which USB stacks up poorly over a longer time-frame:

1. USB's share price has lagged peers. On the metric that is of most importance to shareholders - share price growth - USB has not impressed in recent years. 5-year appreciation is 30%, only a quarter the appreciation posted by JPM. Indeed USB is the second-weakest share price performer of large US commercial banks after WFC. The same is true of 3-year and 1-year performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2. USB has struggled to match earnings growth of peers. The main explanation for this lackluster share performance is sub-average earnings growth. 5-year EPS CAGR is only 10%, half the level of JPM and BAC and again the second-weakest rate of peers after WFC. 3-year growth is also second-weakest at a CAGR of 7%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

3. USB has seen rapid expense inflation. Earnings have grown more slowly than peers because USB has experienced rapid expense inflation. Expenses have grown at 5% CAGR since 2013 over a period where USB has achieved revenue growth of only 3-4% CAGR, meaning USB has had is among the weakest levels of operational leverage of peers.

Source: 10-Q

There are a number of reasons why expenses have grown so quickly.

USB has had a big push to improve the robustness of its compliance processes. It also has a unique presence in the fast-growing payments industry, which accounts for 16% of total revenues. This is a highly competitive and IT-intensive space, demanding higher levels of investment spend than core banking.

More broadly, USB has also been investing in digitization across its consumers businesses.

Source: Investor Day presentation

The company has signaled that the pace of expense growth should slow from here and it gave a target of 2-4% p.a. at its recent Investor Day (here).

However, several of the pressures that pushed costs higher in recent years remain in place, especially the need to invest in digitization and payments IT.

The payments business is an area of special focus. It is a core component of USB's equity story yet by USB's own depiction it is characterized by low barriers to entry and growing competition from non-banks. The likelihood of payments requiring on-going high levels of investment looks very real.

Competition in payments is high and barriers to entry are low

Source: Investor Day presentation

Underperformance makes M&A more likely

Fortunately for shareholders, there is a get-out: M&A. I recently wrote on the merits of a tie-up with Goldman Sachs (here) and everything I wrote in that article gains further credence from USB's underwhelming 4Q performance and downbeat profit outlook for 2020.

To summarize again, the key reasons I think a GS-USB makes overwhelming sense are as follows:

USB's sub-par stand-alone performance Scale. Together, GS and USB would move from positions 5 and 7 among the largest banks in the US to position 3, giving both greater scale to fund investments in new businesses and IT. GS's growing need for a deal to dig its way out of it's current strategic cul-de-sac. USB is a logical target. It is large enough to provide GS with the scale it needs. It has one of the biggest nationwide deposit franchises in the US, an extensive corporate client list and an attractive payments business. USB's retail deposit network would be the key attraction for GS: USB has the lowest funding costs of the US banking majors, assisted by having the highest credit rating.

I'm not the only one seeing the sense in a tie-up and GS itself has been reported to have run the numbers (article here).

Possible $77 take-out price means USB is a buy in-spite of weak 4Q performance

I previously calculated a possible bid price for USB of $77 and I stand by that numbers.

It is based on a number of assumptions:

1. Deal terms would be skewed in USB's favor. My strong belief is that GS would buy management control in a tie-up by giving USB a bigger stake in the combined entity than would otherwise be warranted.

2. The value of synergies could be as high as $38bn. While the cost savings of a GS-USB tie-up might be limited due to GS's lack of a branch network, synergies arising from revenue accretion could be big. GS would obviously aim to sell a lot more investment banking products to USB's corporate client base as well as investment products to its retail customers. It would also hope to accrue revenue benefits by using USB's deposit franchise to lower its funding costs. Referencing past deals, the upper end of revenue synergy targets is accretion of ~5% of combined revenues. At full run-rate I'd guesstimate the annual cost savings could be ~$1.9bn and the annual revenue synergies ~$2.8bn for total annual synergies of $4.7bn. Applying a PE multiple of 10x, would give $38bn of total synergy-related value, equivalent to about 20% of the current combined market value of GS-USB.

Source: author's calculations

3. USB would get at least 55% of the new company. My expectation is that GS would accept a situation where it gives USB a sweetheart deal as the price of guaranteeing management control. If the deal were structured simply in relation to the two companies' current respective market values then USB shareholders would get 53% of the NewCo. My assumptions is the actual swap ratio would be more generous, probably at least 55% to guarantee management control for GS. Including synergies, this could put the value of NewCo that would accrue to USB's shareholders at close to $118bn, 30% higher than USB's current market cap.

This means on a per share basis a bid value of around $77 p.s. compared to USB's current share price of $59.

USB takeover value could be as high as $77

Source: author's calculations

Conclusions - USB is a Buy despite poor earnings performance

I wouldn't buy USB on its current earnings performance, which 4Q confirmed is poor compared to peers.

But this isn't what I think will drive the stock price this year. Further M&A in the US banking sector seems inevitable and even if USB isn't the target it's share price would surely go up if there was a large deal elsewhere as speculation turns to who's next.

I think USB is worth up to a $77 p.s. in a takeover situation, 40% above the current share price, and the longer USB continues to underperform on earnings and share performance, the more likely a bid becomes.

Even if there is no M&A at all in US banking in 2020 then investors are still left owning shares in a decent company paying a 3% dividend yield with further 3% support from a $3bn share repurchase program.

There aren't many win-win investments out there, but this looks like one of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. BAC, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.