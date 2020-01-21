Bryn Mawr's Non-Spread Businesses Show Their Value

CRE loan growth seems to have come at the cost of price, as average loan yields fell 35bp qoq, leading to a 13bp miss at the net interest margin line.

In a quarter where bank earnings have been hovering around “okay”, Bryn Mawr (BMTC) showed some of the virtues of its business mix, as strong non-spread businesses offset some noticeable weakness in the core lending operations and drove a beat at the pre-provision line. Not only am I bullish on what these non-spread businesses can do for Bryn Mawr down the road, I’m also generally bullish on management’s plan to shift toward a more balanced commercial lending mix and start targeting some opportunities outside of its core suburban Philly operating footprint.

Valuation doesn’t excite me as much; Bryn Mawr is a better-than-average bank for its peer group, and it’s priced accordingly. I don’t have a problem with a fair value in the neighborhood of $40, but that suggests price appreciation that is more “okay to good” than “must buy now”.

A Better Than Expected Quarter, But Core Banking Weakness Is Not Trivial

Bryn Mawr did better than expected on the revenue, pre-provision profit, and core EPS lines, but there was more than a little “noise” in those results. I calculate a roughly $0.06/share beat (against expectations of $0.77) at the pre-provision line, but higher provisioning took away almost half of that, and the beat was largely driven by non-spread businesses.

Revenue rose about 1% yoy and 4% qoq, good for a 3% beat. Net interest income was down 5% yoy and 4% qoq, though, and missed expectations by about 4% - a fairly sizable miss for a bank like this and putting the bank about $0.075/share in the hole relative to expectations. Average earning asset growth was basically as expected (up more than 6% yoy and 1% qoq), but the net interest margin was very weak, falling 43bp yoy and 18bp qoq as reported (down 13bp qoq on a core basis) and missing expectations by about 13bp.

Bryn Mawr’s fee-generating, non-spread businesses came to the rescue, with revenue up 29% yoy and about 20% qoq. Wealth management, a large business for Bryn Mawr that contributes nearly 20% of overall revenue, did fine with 6% yoy and 8% qoq growth, but the capital markets business is what really shined – tripling on a year-over-year basis and growing 158% qoq. This business focuses on activities like rate swaps and other derivatives used by smaller community banks to hedge rate risk. In retrospect, given the significant moves in rates lately, it doesn’t seem so surprising that this business would be strong, but the sell-side (those who break out the capital markets as a separate line-item) were only looking for around $2 million versus the $5.5 million reported.

Operating expenses rose more than 4% yoy and a little less than 4% qoq, higher than expected in absolute terms, but in efficiency ratio terms, about a half-point better than expected. Pre-provision profits rose more than 7% yoy and about 5% qoq – a strong result, as previously noted. Tangible book value per share rose almost 15% yoy and 3% qoq, and the company ended the quarter with ample capital (a CET1 ratio of 11.5%).

Loan Growth Seems To Be Coming At A Price

Bryn Mawr did about as expected on loans this quarter, with over 7% yoy and 4% qoq growth on an end-of-period basis and 6% and 2% growth, respectively, on an average balance basis. C&I lending underperformed, growing 2% yoy and not at all qoq, but CRE was surprisingly strong with better than 15% yoy and almost 9% qoq growth. Curiously (at least to me), in a quarter where many banks are reporting better than expected mortgage growth, Bryn Mawr’s mortgage business saw a 1% yoy and 3% qoq decline.

Originated loans grew an impressive 15% yoy (and 6% qoq), but I have to wonder how aggressively Bryn Mawr is willing to compete on price. Average loan yields declined 39bp yoy and 35bp qoq – a pretty steep decline next to even Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) (a CRE lender in the D.C. area), but not so out of line next to Bank OZK (OZK).

Deposit growth was more moderate, with 3% yoy and 5% qoq growth. Non-interest-bearing deposits shrunk slightly on both a yoy and qoq basis. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 16bp yoy and decreased 13bp qoq, while overall deposit costs rose 11bp yoy and declined 14bp qoq. While Bryn Mawr would clearly benefit from a richer mix of low-cost deposits, the overall deposit cost isn’t that bad – sandwiched between Eagle and First Republic (FRC) – and this is part of the challenge banks with relatively low deposit costs face (the rates don’t go down as much in loosening cycles).

Credit quality doesn’t concern me at this point, though investors should note that Bryn Mawr is still small enough that an individual credit going bad could create a noticeable impact on a quarterly basis. I’d also note that while provisioning expense was down 6% yoy, it more than doubled sequentially and was about 50% higher than the sell-side expected (though sell-side estimates were all over the place).

A Solid Strategy With A Different Model

I don’t want to suggest that Bryn Mawr is doing anything revolutionary, but for a bank of its size, it does have a few notable differences. First, there’s that large wealth management operation (AUM of over $16.5 billion, growing 6% qoq in the fourth quarter) that generates such a significant part of overall revenue – this business alone contributes more to revenue than many similarly-sized banks generate from all of their non-spread activities. There’s also that correspondent banking business (capital markets) that really kicked in this quarter – this business is inherently volatile, but it’s a good business in margin and capital efficiency terms.

As far as growth goes, Bryn Mawr’s plans look credible. Management is looking to decrease its reliance on CRE, where it’s above regulatory capital thresholds, and boost C&I lending toward a goal of a 60%/40% mix of CRE and C&I lending within its commercial lending operations. That will take years to accomplish (C&I is around 27% now), but Bryn Mawr has taken advantage of M&A-related disruptions in the Philly area to hire bankers, as well as selectively hiring away bankers from larger players. Over time this should not only diversify the book, but also support growth in lower-cost deposits and services like treasury management.

Management is also looking at some targeted geographic expansion, with markets like Hershey, PA and Princeton, NJ in sight. Both are relatively close to Bryn Mawr’s existing foothold in Philly, and I don’t see a lot of risk in this effort. Larger banks like Bank of America (BAC), M&T (MTB), and PNC (PNC) are present in those market, but there’s plenty of “gettable” business in both areas.

I’d also note that M&A remains an option. While management indicated during its November investor day that it would rather make competitive hires than whole bank deals, Bryn Mawr has the capital and operating scale to drive operating leverage from buying up smaller banks, and it could be a way to improve its deposit franchise.

The Outlook

Management guided to longer-term EPS growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, and that’s consistent with my model. NIM is likely to stay pressured in 2020, but management’s efforts to drive C&I loan growth should drive overall loan growth. Between discounted core earnings, forward P/E, and ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe Bryn Mawr’s fair value is around $40 now – the forward P/E goes a little higher, the P/TBV approach a little lower.

The Bottom Line

I think Bryn Mawr is an above-average bank, and I think there are opportunities for the bank to continue to grow at an above-sector rate. I likewise can see Bryn Mawr eventually becoming a M&A target, as well as a consolidator in the nearer-term. The valuation is just “okay” now, though, and not a particular bargain. There are worse things than owning fairly-priced assets, but this would certainly be a name to consider if the shares pull back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.