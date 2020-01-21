U.S. Industrial Production Falls - It's The Weather

U.S. industrial production fell in December. This is not something to worry about, it's a peculiarity - error perhaps - in GDP accounting.

GDP

We're interested in GDP because of course we are - our aim with having an economy is that the people become richer. More economic activity - which is what more GDP is - means that more people can consume the results of economic activity. They're richer that is.

Sure, GDP isn't everything, it's not even most things, but as a guide to how well the economy is doing, it's useful. However, there are a few little details that we need to understand before we reify the concept itself. One of them being the difference between industrial production and manufacturing production.

It is possible for industrial production to fall while we're all still getting richer. It's just an oddity of how we calculate GDP that this is possibly so and this past month is one of those times when it has happened.

We've got a fall in industrial production which we might think means we're poorer. In fact, it was seasonally warm weather that did it - not something that we think makes us poorer.

Industrial production

We have the numbers for industrial production from the Federal Reserve:

Industrial production declined 0.3 percent in December, as a decrease of 5.6 percent for utilities outweighed increases of 0.2 percent for manufacturing and 1.3 percent for mining. The drop for utilities resulted from a large decrease in demand for heating, as unseasonably warm weather in December followed unseasonably cold weather in November.

Or:

(Industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

Now, it is indeed true that utility production is economic value being added. So it is correct that it is part of GDP. But when we think through this a little more it's not quite so clear. We don't have to heat our homes as much - this makes us richer or poorer? We save money on what we could have paid and therefore have more money to spend elsewhere - we're richer. Thus a decrease in utilities production is not necessarily us getting poorer. It depends upon why it has fallen. If it's because we've no need of it because of warmer weather, then we're not poorer at all.

Yes, the Fed does know this, as do all those economists out there in the market. We have had a fall in industrial production but this is not something to be concerned about. As such it's not some harbinger of a recession which is going to bring about a change in Fed policy.

GDP forecasts

We also have a GDP forecast to add to our evidence base:

The U.S. economy weakened in November as our estimate of monthly real GDP rose 0.1% (not annualized). November's increase comes on the heels of an unrevised 0.5% gain in October and a 0.4% rise in September. Monthly GDP suggests that the economy is growing around its potential,

That's the important part of it, that last clause.

(GDP estimate from Moody's Analytics)

Sure, we could hope for better than this but that's not the province of monetary policy. What is potential GDP growth depends upon fiscal policy, the structure of the economy, how global growth is going, the introductions or not of new technologies and so on. All that monetary policy can do is get us to about that potential growth rate. It's doing so, therefore monetary policy is about right for now.

Real wages

We've also got figures for real wages:

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 118.3 million full-time wage and salary workers were $936 in the fourth quarter of 2019 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 4.0 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 2.0 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

That's not a smashing it out of the ballpark number (for British readers, hitting it for six). But a 2% or so rise in real incomes is still the sort of thing we're aiming for in an economy, that the real incomes of the people rise.

Further, that real incomes are rising means we've still some way to go in this expansion. That extra income will feed through into more consumer spending and so on, driving the next spiral of the beneficial cycle. Those real incomes are also rising sustainably too, this is the sort of rise that can continue without triggering an inflationary spiral.

My view

As has been true for some months now, the U.S. economy is growing at about potential. A lowering of interest rates would make triggering an inflationary spiral more likely. A raising of them would mean depressing growth below that potential, not our aim at all. Further, there's no sign of significant inflation making an induced recession needed nor worthwhile. We should therefore assume that the Fed's not going to change interest rates.

The investor view

It is true that industrial production fell but don't be spooked by that. It's entirely to do with that warm weather, not anything else.

Our macroeconomic background is steady as she goes. Therefore so too will Federal Reserve policy be. We're most, most unlikely to have any change in interest rates or other Fed policy until the summer and it's not certain even then. Significant numbers of forecasters are predicting no change at all this year.

For us as investors that means trading on macroeconomic policy moves isn't really relevant. We're back to looking at individual stocks and sectors, not movements in the economy as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.