BAR Weekly: Gold ETF Demand Resumes

We expect BAR to reach a high of $16.00 per share by the end of the month.

Despite a heavy net long speculative position in Comex gold, we expect spec buying to continue in the very near term, due to positive macro forces and friendly seasonality.

As a result, gold ETF demand has resumed, with ETF investors adding 11 tonnes to their holdings last week.

In line with our expectations, the macro backdrop for gold is friendly, driven by lower US real interest rates. The 10-year US TIPS yield is at its lowest since Oct-19.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR has strengthened over the past week, although the driver has not been a weaker dollar (the dollar is strengthening) but lower US real rates. The 10-year US TIPS yield dropped to its lowest since October 2019.

In line with our expectations, the positive macro backdrop for gold, underpinned by lower US real rates, should exert further upward pressure on gold prices and BAR by stimulating monetary demand for the yellow metal.

Given the positive seasonal price patterns for gold at the start of the year, we expect BAR to reach a high of $16.00 per share by the end of the month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length dropped marginally by 10 tonnes to 903 tonnes in the week to January 14. The Comex gold spot price dropped sharply by 2.9% over the corresponding period.

While we concur that the net spec length (in % of OI) is close to its historical high of 52%, we think that there is still some room for further speculative buying in the near term, especially if the macro backdrop for gold remains friendly, that is if US real rates continue to trend lower.

In any case, we don’t expect the speculative community to raise its net long exposure to Comex gold to the same magnitude as it was the case in 2019, when non-commercials bought around 16% of global supply. This was possible last year because non-commercials started the year with a relatively light net long positioning (~25% of OI). At the start of the year, the net long positioning is much heavier, representing 41% of OI.

Implications for BAR: Spec buying pressure for Comex gold in the near term is likely to push Comex gold spot prices further higher, thereby boosting the value of BAR in the process.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors resumed their gold buying in the week to January 17, to the tune of 11 tonnes. The Comex gold spot price was about flat over the corresponding period.

The resumption of gold ETF buying is mainly attributable to the decline in US real rates, which more than counterbalanced the negative effect from the appreciation in the dollar index. The 10-year US TIPS yield dropped to a low of 0.04% on January 15 from a high of 0.12% on January 8. This was its lowest level since October 2019. Given the strong negative co-movement between US real rates and gold ETF demand, we believe that the drop in US real rates was the chief driver of gold ETF buying.

In the same vein, we argue that the rebound in gold spot prices since December 2019 has been primarily driven by a marked decline in US long-term real interest rates, as our chart below illustrates.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for BAR: Although the stronger dollar acts as a headwind to gold ETF demand and gold spot prices, the decline in US real rates has more than offset the “stronger dollar” noxiousness, resulting in a firmer gold spot price. This is positive for BAR.

Closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, upward pressure in BAR has resumed recently, confirming our view that the sell-off in BAR earlier this year was likely to prove short-lived.

Given the positive macro backdrop for gold underpinned by lower US real rates, which have recently tumbled to their lowest since October 2019, we expect monetary demand for gold to increase in the near term, which will push gold spot prices higher and which in turn will move BAR accordingly higher.

Given the presently friendly seasonality for gold, we expect BAR to reach a high of $16 per share by the end of January.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.