United Natural Foods Cannot Buy Its Way Out Of A Declining Business

While UNFI has decreased operating expenses, it has been plagued by growing union strikes across the country in demand for higher wages and benefits.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is one of North America's largest food distributing companies. Traditionally, the company acts as the middle-man between suppliers and grocery stores. However, as grocery stores consolidate and demand for local food increases, margins on the industry are becoming increasingly compressed and driving companies like UNFI out of business.

Due to the size and market position of the company, this has hurt United Natural Foods more than most and has pulled the company's stock into a deep bear market. The stock is currently down 88% from its all-time high and its leadership is searching for ways to save the firm.

In perhaps a last-ditch effort to do so, the $500M company recently purchased the grocery Supervalu for $2.9B. The logic makes sense, consolidated grocers are not paying as much for UNFI's services so vertical integration is the best way to save margins. Unfortunately for UNFI investors, the company paid a huge premium of 67% for Supervalu. Even worse, Supervalu was also a struggling business that was on the edge of bankruptcy.

After nearly going bankrupt in 2009, Supervalu was forced to sell most of its large grocery chains to stay afloat, leaving the company with a relatively small list of decreasingly popular discount stores. The trend in grocery shopping is undoubtedly toward higher-priced healthier foods at witnessed by the rapid rise of Whole Foods (AMZN), Sprouts (SFM), and Trader Joes. Those not leading this trend, are quickly finding themselves defunct.

While it is possible that the Supervalu acquisition will boost the company's margins, adding two dying companies together will save neither. United Natural Foods' main strategy has been to acquire their way out of the problem. This has only caused leverage to increase to lethal levels. The fact of the matter is that the high-quality "healthy" businesses they need in order to survive are simply too expensive.

To make matters worse, the company is struggling with labor disputes and union strikes. Last month, over 1000 union members struck at their Fort Wayne Indiana and Ashwaubenon Wisconson distribution centers partly in demand for higher wages. In fact, the company was hit with numerous union strikes and disputes in 2019 including others in Tacoma and Green Bay. A week ago the company also announced layoffs in their Milwaukie distribution center. It seems that the company's workers want more money and, looking at the financial data and negative margin trends, that money may not exist.

Clearly, United Natural Foods is in a very difficult operational place. Major acquisitions have failed to improve the company and it will take extreme innovation (not constant acquisitions) to bring the company up-to-date with the modern health-centric consumer. In itself, that does not mean the company is headed for bankruptcy, but to determine that we must look closely at its financial data.

United Natural Foods Trending Away From Profitability

I believe United Natural Food's core problem is visualized best in its declining gross margin level. Gross margins are one of my favorite indicators as they are controlled far more by external forces beyond a company's control than managerial decisions. If a company's gross margins are consistently falling, it may mean their core business model is dying.

See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, UNFI has seen its gross margin level decline for over two decades. There are many factors to blame, but this is largely attributable to the "death of the middle man" phenomenon that has been brought about by the internet's ability to directly connect suppliers and stores.

While most traditional discount grocers are dying, discount grocers that focus on buying directly from suppliers like Costco (COST) are thriving, despite the rise of Whole Foods. This is, and will likely continue to, antiquate UNFI's core business model.

Now, United Natural Foods is working very hard to stay afloat. They have managed to decrease operating expenses considerably over the past decade, but those efforts may be futile as seen in falling profit margins and growing labor problems:

From what I see, the company's primary mistake is trying to buy its way out of a problem. They simply lack the financial weight to safely increase leverage and, as seen by the Supervalu acquisition, are paying far too much for limited value.

In fact, following the acquisition, it will take the company 12.6 years to pay off its debt if it invests all of its operating cash flow and has zero CAPEX spending. If you (logically) include CAPEX that figure rises to 142 years. To illustrate, take a look at the company's FCF of CFO to debt as well as other balance sheet data below:

Data by YCharts

Many would argue that the purchase of Supervalu will eventually create "synergies" that will improve profitability. The company and many analysts are pushing the narrative that this will occur in 2020. While that may be partially true, one must remember that both United Natural Foods and Supervalu were ultra-low-margin businesses to begin with. In fact, Supervalu's margins 2008-2018 were usually around 1.5% so there really is not much to "synergize".

It may sound harsh, but United Natural Foods may have only bought the nearly defunct Supervalu because it was the only grocer it could afford.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, United Natural Foods will be a zero. I am not short the company nor do I necessarily believe it is a good idea to short right now. The stock has seen a 30%+ rally since October 2019 and I do not want to be caught on the wrong side of a dead-cat-bounce.

That said, it would likely be wise for long investors to do more research into their position. Yes, if the company can return to its past margin levels it would be extremely undervalued. However, all signs indicate that the company will not be able to do so.

The problem does not necessarily rest with bad management, it has to do with the company's core business model. The era of the traditional grocery store is dying. The upper-middle-class folks are demanding stores to buy directly from local suppliers. The rest are increasingly interested in bulk-wholesale grocers like Costco that cut out companies like United Natural Foods.

As the traditional industry dies distressed investment firms like Cerberus Capital, which now owns around 2500+ grocery stores, are taking over the market and bringing it into extreme consolidation. The only way for these grocers to return to their past profitability is to cut out all the middlemen. Put simply, Supervalu under United Natural Foods is now David vs. multiple Goliaths. These include Albertsons (which may IPO soon following the Safeway merger) (likely worth around $19B), Kroger (KR) $22B, Amazon's Whole Foods (AMZN) (purchased for $13.7B), Walmart (WMT) ($327B), Target (TGT) ($60B), and Costco (COST) ($133B) (Note, the last three retailers sell food as well as other consumer goods).

Remember, given all of the consolidation going on in the grocery market, UNFI would most likely be bought-out by now if these giants thought it will succeed.

United Natural Foods' only "Goliath" customer is Whole Foods which makes up a bit over a sixth of the company's revenue ($1.1B on last quarterly report). The Whole Foods-UNFI relationship is decades old, but Amazon is rapidly building out its food supply chain. As most investors know, it is likely that Amazon will look to cut out UNFI after their current future purchase obligations are met.

The company's $3B in long-term debt is set to mature from 2023 to 2025 so I doubt the company will be able to stay afloat past that date. Again, I am not short, but I do believe UNFI is a value-trap for long investors and may short once its current momentum fades. My target price of $0.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.