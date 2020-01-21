Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - January 19, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Monday saw the unusual move of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers announcing preliminary results. This decision was made to coincide with the presentation taking place at the ICR conference during the first part of the week. Initial figures point to a slight outperformance of analysts' forecasts as despite Q4 revenue falling 1.3% to $302.9M still beat the consensus of $301.4M. What really ignited the stock however was Wednesday's presentation at the ICR Conference of the proposed turnaround plan. This sent the stock sharply higher although it did succumb to some profit taking on Friday. By the close however, it had advanced to $34.95 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital, up $1.94 or 5.88% for the week.

It therefore remains unclear how this may affect the deal with Vintage Capital as no mention of the buyout was made during the presentation. However, we continue to welcome this uncertainty and volatility in the spread. Our active arbitrage strategy as discussed in previous articles is in full operation. Having sold another portion of our holding during the week, we are ready to top up our position should further profit taking occur and the stock moves lower.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit continues to move ahead following last week's successful shareholder vote approving the buyout offer from Google (GOOG). The stock closed the week up by an additional 1.83% or $0.12 at $6.68 against Google's proposed takeover at $7.35 per share. We had previously commented when the stock was in the $6.40's how we would be surprised to see it move lower unless specific negative news was announced. As spreads have broadly narrowed in recent weeks, traders have been looking for bargains and have been tempted by the Fitbit risk/reward payoff.

Sentiment surrounding the DoJ investigation is now the dominant factor guiding the stock price. Should a negative outcome result in Google exiting the deal, we expect the stock to drop significantly despite the termination fee being worth approximately $1 a share to Fitbit. It is unlikely Google will walk away without a fight however due to the rival interest in Fitbit from Facebook (FB). However, we previously said we may initiate a small position at the previous lower price which we did not do. At this higher level, we are less inclined to be involved at this price.

Wright Medical (WMGI)

Wright Medical was the only significant decliner this week. The rumor some weeks ago, suggesting Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) may top Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) current bid for the firm has subsequently failed to materialize. The stock moved sharply lower on Wednesday to close down for the week at $30.10, down $0.35. This is still $0.65 below the $30.75 offer price from Stryker and offers a simple spread of 2.16%. We have not yet taken a position in this stock but have not ruled out doing so in the future.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market once again rose steadily throughout the week following a string of positive announcements to the market. The long awaited Phase I of the U.S. - China trade deal was signed off requiring action by the Chinese on intellectual property and a commitment to buy additional U.S. goods amongst other issues. Earnings season began with the banks reporting better than expected results and domestic economic news also providing a positive outlook. With all this positivity, the market appears to have all but forgotten about the problems with Iran. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up an impressive 1.94% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also posted another positive week. Despite a slow start, the MNA moved sharply higher on Thursday and despite a small decline on Friday managed to post a gain of 0.21% for the week. The upward trend which has seen only one weekly decline in the last three months, continues to be extended taking its cue from the broader market. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 16 advances and 4 declines this week with 0 non-movers in our index. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.52% and the dispersion of returns was 1.39%. This is slightly below the level experienced over the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the advancement in RRGB accompanied by a solid performance in FIT.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of only 2.80%. This is lower than last week and continues a downward trend following the removal of PACB after this deal was abandoned previously. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. New deals had started to appear towards the end of last year but have slowed during the past two weeks. Although, it appears the index will maintain a full complement of spreads for the foreseeable future.

The removal of the PACB spread has caused traders to look elsewhere for larger opportunities. At the same time, spreads in both RRGB and FIT have also narrowed considerably. Removing the largest spread from our index means the portfolio loses one of its major potential sources of profit. We are now slightly more cautious for the profitability of merger arbitrage in the near future, as spreads move to their lowest levels for some time. The portfolio, (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) now highlights RRGB & FIT as the largest spreads (14.45% & 10.03% respectively), although potential returns are significantly more diverse than previously.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.